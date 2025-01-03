SUICIDE SQUAD Star Scott Eastwood Reveals Scrapped Plans: "There Was Talk About Making Me Another Character"

SUICIDE SQUAD Star Scott Eastwood Reveals Scrapped Plans: &quot;There Was Talk About Making Me Another Character&quot;

Scott Eastwood played GQ Edwards in 2016's Suicide Squad and has revealed that filmmaker David Ayer planned to bring him back to the DCEU as a different character. He also expresses an interest in Batman.

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 03, 2025 10:01 AM EST
Filed Under: Suicide Squad
Source: Screen Rant

While Zack Snyder had a very specific five-movie vision for the DCEU, Warner Bros. was eager to deliver its own take on the MCU. As a result, Suicide Squad came along in 2016 to expand a shared world that began with Man of Steel three years earlier. 

Ben Affleck's Batman made a cameo appearance in the movie and early plans called for Steppenwolf to be the big bad in place of Incubus. As we're all aware by now, the theatrical cut of Suicide Squad was not the movie David Ayer wanted to release and sequel plans were scrapped until James Gunn came along five years later with The Suicide Squad

Scott Eastwood played original character GQ Edwards in Suicide Squad and early online theories suggested he could be the DCEU's Steve Trevor. While that didn't pan out, the actor recently told Screen Rant about Ayer's hopes to bring him back as someone else altogether.

"I know that there was talk about making me into another character and coming back," Eastwood confirmed. "It just... David Ayer didn't direct that next film then. I was like, 'Look, let's just see. Let's see what the next thing holds. Is it a cool character? Who is it?' And that never came around because he didn't direct the film, so it was a different movie."

Asked if he could reveal the identity of the character, he added, "No, because they didn't know. They were just talking about who he could come back as, and we could make him somebody and this and that, and they hadn't really landed on any of that."

The Ayer Cut of Suicide Squad seeing the light of day is highly unlikely, particularly with DC Studios moving full steam ahead with the new DCU (and likely desperate to move on from the negativity surrounding the DC Extended Universe). 

Eastwood was asked who else in the DCU he'd like to play and singled out a certain Caped Crusader. 

"I mean, I think out of the DC universe, I'm definitely a Batman guy. I'm definitely a Batman guy," he teased. "I think he's the most interesting character because he is living double lives that are kind of a little bit more intriguing to me than some of the other ones. Yeah, I don't know. There's something cool about that character."

You can watch our interview with Eastwood - in which he discusses the Ayer Cut of Suicide Squad - below. 

SUICIDE SQUAD Director David Ayer Won't Stop Talking About The Ayer Cut: I Think You Deserve To See It
Related:

SUICIDE SQUAD Director David Ayer Won't Stop Talking About The Ayer Cut: "I Think You Deserve To See It"
SUICIDE SQUAD Director David Ayer Claims Warner Bros. Never Screened His Cut To Test Audiences Before Overhaul
Recommended For You:

SUICIDE SQUAD Director David Ayer Claims Warner Bros. Never Screened His Cut To Test Audiences Before Overhaul

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 1/3/2025, 10:17 AM
Make him Tommy.

User Comment Image
grif
grif - 1/3/2025, 10:28 AM
shit movie
Forthas
Forthas - 1/3/2025, 10:28 AM
Hmmm! Who could he be? That is...The Question!

User Comment Image
grif
grif - 1/3/2025, 10:29 AM
i will forever hate this movie for its trailer creating the ones we see now with the clicks bangs and action beats to the music in trailers now.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 1/3/2025, 10:33 AM
Shows you the mess that was the old DCEU and the poor planning outside of Zack Snyder’s failed vision.

I would’ve liked to have seen what Snyder wanted to do with his JL movies in animated form but that’ll never happen and I don’t believe majority of what “insiders” say was supposed to happen in his story. Maybe he can do a story time special on a podcast one day and reveal the trilogy plans he had. It’ll be way quicker than watching his live action slow motion movies.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/3/2025, 10:36 AM
Oh yeah he was in Ayer’s SS , I barely remember that character lol.

Anyway I haven’t seen a lot of Eastwood’s work but the little I have for the most part makes him come across as bland to me…

The only movie I have seen that I enjoyed him in was “Wrath of Man” where he was a bad guy so perhaps he just needs better direction & the right role.

If it’s a hero role in the new DCU , I could see him as perhaps Steve Trevor or Commander/Citizen Steel but if it’s a baddie then maybe Heatwave?,

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 1/3/2025, 10:38 AM
I remember when I thought he was secretly Deathstroke. Scott Eastwood being “soldier #4”, just didn’t make sense to me. You could’ve gotten any background actor to play that role.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/3/2025, 10:42 AM
@WruceBayne - to be fair , he wasn’t as much of a name back then as he is…

Granted I don’t think he’s a big name now but still , I feel he’s somewhat recognizable
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 1/3/2025, 10:47 AM
If they wanted to make him a certain character, then they should have from the beginning. All this sequelbaiting is what went wrong with the DCEU in it's early days.
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 1/3/2025, 10:49 AM
Dear James Gunn: Cast Scott Eastwood as JONAH HEX.

@joshwilding -- chapeaux getting the Eastwood interview.
TheDpool
TheDpool - 1/3/2025, 11:09 AM
I liked the idea that he was an undercover Dick Grayson.
dracula
dracula - 1/3/2025, 11:12 AM
Dont know about Scott as Batman


But Clint would be perfect for old man Bruce in Batman Beyond

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder