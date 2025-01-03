SUICIDE SQUAD Star Scott Eastwood Reveals Scrapped Plans: "There Was Talk About Making Me Another Character"

While Zack Snyder had a very specific five-movie vision for the DCEU, Warner Bros. was eager to deliver its own take on the MCU. As a result, Suicide Squad came along in 2016 to expand a shared world that began with Man of Steel three years earlier.

Ben Affleck's Batman made a cameo appearance in the movie and early plans called for Steppenwolf to be the big bad in place of Incubus. As we're all aware by now, the theatrical cut of Suicide Squad was not the movie David Ayer wanted to release and sequel plans were scrapped until James Gunn came along five years later with The Suicide Squad.

Scott Eastwood played original character GQ Edwards in Suicide Squad and early online theories suggested he could be the DCEU's Steve Trevor. While that didn't pan out, the actor recently told Screen Rant about Ayer's hopes to bring him back as someone else altogether.

"I know that there was talk about making me into another character and coming back," Eastwood confirmed. "It just... David Ayer didn't direct that next film then. I was like, 'Look, let's just see. Let's see what the next thing holds. Is it a cool character? Who is it?' And that never came around because he didn't direct the film, so it was a different movie."

Asked if he could reveal the identity of the character, he added, "No, because they didn't know. They were just talking about who he could come back as, and we could make him somebody and this and that, and they hadn't really landed on any of that."

The Ayer Cut of Suicide Squad seeing the light of day is highly unlikely, particularly with DC Studios moving full steam ahead with the new DCU (and likely desperate to move on from the negativity surrounding the DC Extended Universe).

Eastwood was asked who else in the DCU he'd like to play and singled out a certain Caped Crusader.

"I mean, I think out of the DC universe, I'm definitely a Batman guy. I'm definitely a Batman guy," he teased. "I think he's the most interesting character because he is living double lives that are kind of a little bit more intriguing to me than some of the other ones. Yeah, I don't know. There's something cool about that character."

You can watch our interview with Eastwood - in which he discusses the Ayer Cut of Suicide Squad - below.