Did You Know: SUPERGIRL Villain Matthias Schoenaerts Was In Line To Play BATMAN In The DCEU

You may have been aware of this already, but Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow villain Matthias Schoenaerts was actually one of Zack Snyder's picks to play Batman in the DCEU prior to Ben Affleck signing on...

By MarkCassidy - Sep 25, 2024 09:09 AM EST
Yesterday, the trades confirmed a recent rumor that The Old Guard actor Matthias Schoenaerts will play the villainous Krem of the Yellow Hills in the upcoming Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow movie, but did you know that he almost suited-up as a much bigger DC Comics character back in the early days of the DCEU?

In a 2021 interview, director Zack Snyder revealed that Ben Affleck was having some reservations about taking on the role of the Dark Knight in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and the filmmaker had Schoenaerts lined up just in case the Daredevil actor decided to decline the offer.

"I was talking to (Matthias) a lot about it," said Snyder. "He never got in the suit, but I did do a bunch of mock-ups of him, because Ben was on the fence. And I don't blame him. Everyone should be on the fence when you're asked, 'Do you want to play Batman?"

There's a perception among some fans that Schoenaerts isn't really a big enough name to play Krem in the Supergirl movie, so could you imagine if he'd actually been cast as Batman? It sounds like Affleck did take some convincing to accept the part, so there is a chance it might have happened.

Matthias Schoenaerts Joins Charlize Theron As Immortal Mercenaries In 'The Old Guard' – Punch Drunk Critics

Woman of Tomorrow will be the next DCU movie to release in theaters after James Gunn's Superman. Warner Bros. recently announced that our new Girl of Steel will take flight on June 26, 2026.

Craig Gillespie is set to direct.

This take on Kara Zor-El a said to be a "less earnest and more edgy version of the iconic superheroine" as Gunn looks to move away from "previous depictions of the Girl of Steel, particularly the long-running CBS/CW series fronted by Melissa Benoist."

Gunn recently revealed that he actually had Alcock in mind to play Supergirl since seeing her performance in HBO's Game of Thrones prequel series.

“Milly was the FIRST person I brought up to Peter for this role, well over a year ago, when I had only read the comics," the filmmaker posted to Threads. "I was watching House of the Dragon and thought she might have the edge, grace and authenticity we needed.”

According to a brief synopsis, this story will follow Kara as she "travels across the galaxy to celebrate her 21st birthday with Krypto the Superdog. Along the way, she meets a young woman named Ruthye and winds up on a murderous quest for revenge."

Actress and playwright Ana Nogueira is penning the Woman of Tomorrow script.

Gunn and Peter Safran announced the Supergirl reboot during their studio press day in January of last year, when the "Gods and Monsters" DCU slate was revealed. The project will be at least partially based on King’s acclaimed comic book series of the same name from 2022.

Said Gunn at the time, “In our series we see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl. She’s much more hardcore, she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing.”

Lisa89
Lisa89 - 9/25/2024, 9:17 AM
No. I didn’t. No one did because it’s not true.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 9/25/2024, 9:19 AM
@Lisa89 - So Snyder is making up that little story for shits and giggles is he?
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 9/25/2024, 9:23 AM
@MarkCassidy - Do you honestly believe that there is any chance, and I mean ANY chance, that the studio would not have told Zack Snyder to go f*ck himself if he sincerely suggested filling the role with a virtual no-name?? Ipso facto, the headline is misleading.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 9/25/2024, 9:26 AM
@Lisa89 - headline says he was "in line", not in talks. He was one of Snyder's picks. Nothing misleading about that whatsoever.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 9/25/2024, 9:28 AM
@MarkCassidy - Yeah. "In line" to get an "absolutely not" from the studio. Really gripping stuff.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 9/25/2024, 9:34 AM
@Lisa89 - 😂
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 9/25/2024, 9:18 AM
.....yes
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 9/25/2024, 9:22 AM
Is Vladimir Putin also on that list?

Cos THIS guy looks like a younger version of him ...
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 9/25/2024, 9:23 AM
@BillyBatson1000 - Accurate.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 9/25/2024, 9:26 AM
What kinda question is that? You act like we all don't follow this .....Matthias Schoenaerts guy on instagram. It's common knowledge.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/25/2024, 10:04 AM
Idk if I could have seen Matthias as Bruce/Batman in the DCEU but would have been interesting nonetheless..

Ultimately , I think Affleck did well with the material he had but the character overall just wasn’t handled very well.

I actually like the idea of an older Batman who has been doing this for awhile but has lost his way ultimately coming back to the light due to Superman’s influence thus it being a redemption arc but the execution was lacking and become a bit if a mess by the end imo (though it had its moments)

?si=l6BPgALx5LB3A6RJ

?si=Z-FR_YNgtn-T1gXj

Also I would rather we get lesser known/unknown actors then A-list actors for these roles if we can help it since these could be potentially starmaking vehicles.
itzayaboy
itzayaboy - 9/25/2024, 10:16 AM
Zack Snyder is terrible at casting

