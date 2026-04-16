From Comic to Screen: The Art of Supergirl Preview Reveals New Look At Jason Momoa's Lobo

From Comic to Screen: The Art of Supergirl Preview Reveals New Look At Jason Momoa's Lobo

DC has shared a preview of From Comic to Screen: The Art of Supergirl, revealing new looks at the Woman of Tomorrow (Milly Alcock) and Lobo (Jason Momoa). The book is released on September 29.

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By JoshWilding - Apr 16, 2026 09:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Supergirl

DC has shared a first look inside From Comic to Screen: The Art of Supergirl, a curated exploration of Kara Zor‑El's evolution across sequential art and film.

The book traces the character's visual and narrative lineage from the acclaimed Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comic to her cinematic reinvention in DC Studios' upcoming Supergirl movie.

It's said that this hardcover volume will invite readers into the artistic process behind both the comic and movie, "offering an in-depth look at how a contemporary vision of a DC icon is shaped, refined, and brought to life on the page and ultimately the big screen."

Authored by James Field, this 224-page collection brings together concept art, production design, annotated script pages, and various other never-before-seen materials that illuminate the dialogue between comic and film.

Featuring visuals from the creative team behind Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow—writer Tom King, artist Bilquis Evely, and colorist Matheus Lopes—the volume places their work in conversation with the film’s bracing and otherworldly visual language.

Evely’s expressive illustrations appear alongside early cinematic explorations, revealing how themes, motifs, and character moments travelled from layout to finished page, and from storyboard to set. New interviews with the comic’s creators and the filmmakers behind the much-anticipated summer epic provide insight into the collaborative process that guided Kara’s transformation across mediums.

With an introduction by DC Studios and an afterword by DC Comics' Jim Lee, From Comic to Screen: The Art of Supergirl "stands as both a celebration of the character’s legacy and a document of her rebirth. It is a testament to the continuing relevance and resonance of this DC trailblazer—and to the artists, writers, and filmmakers shaping her place in the DC Universe."

In the preview pages below, we have new shots of Milly Alcock in costume as the Maid of Might, Jason Momoa looking suitably fierce as the DCU's Lobo, and some of Evely's early Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow sketches.

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Supergirl, DC Studios' newest feature film to hit the big screen, arrives in theaters worldwide next summer from Warner Bros. Pictures, and stars Milly Alcock in the dual role of Supergirl/Kara Zor-El. Craig Gillespie directs the film from a screenplay by Ana Nogueira.

When an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home, Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice. Alcock stars alongside Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, and Jason Momoa.

The film is executive produced by Nigel Gostelow, Chantal Nong Vo and Lars P. Winther. Behind the camera, Gillespie is joined by director of photography Rob Hardy, production designer Neil Lamont, editor Tatiana S. Riegel, costume designer Anna B. Sheppard, Visual Effects Supervisor Geoffrey Baumann, and composer Ramin Djawadi Junkie XL Claudia Sarne.

Supergirl arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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bobevanz
bobevanz - 4/16/2026, 9:58 AM
Boy they sure are spending a lot of money on a fLoP right? Lol
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 4/16/2026, 10:00 AM
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TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/16/2026, 10:01 AM
Sweet!!.

I really dig they have Kara’s coat in the film since it’s just a cool look imo aswell as fits the space western vibe they seem to be going for to an extent.

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Also , Lobo looks good too.

Anyway , the movie seems good imo thus looking forward to it!!.
TemporarilyHere
TemporarilyHere - 4/16/2026, 10:03 AM
OT.: Holy shit, that looks like all kinds of fun!



And that's coming from someone who likes both Tekken and MK over SF.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/16/2026, 10:09 AM
@TemporarilyHere - I love how they seemed to have embrace the craziness of that world.
TemporarilyHere
TemporarilyHere - 4/16/2026, 10:12 AM
@TheVisionary25 -

I know, right? It's almost like, oh I don't know, embracing the tone of source material makes both fans and newcomers open to it!

Crazy, I know.

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