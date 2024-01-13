SUPERGIRL Fan-Art Imagines Rumoured Frontrunner Milly Alcock As The WOMAN OF TOMORROW

Milly Alcock (House of the Dragon) is rumored to be a frontrunner to land the role of Supergirl in DC Studios' Woman of Tomorrow movie, and this fan-art imagines the actress as the Girl of Steel...

By MarkCassidy - Jan 13, 2024 09:01 AM EST

Earlier this week, a trade report claimed that Milly Alcock, Emilia Jones and Meg Donnelly were all in the mix to play the Girl of Steel in the upcoming Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow movie (though the character is expected to debut in an earlier project), with screen-tests scheduled for sometime next week.

Although DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn appeared to cast some doubt on the report (or at least one of the actresses said to be in contention), several industry insiders believe Alcock is the current "favorite" to land the role.

Now, @21xfour has shared his latest character concept, and the artwork imagines the House of the Dragon star as Kara Zor-El. For the most part, the costume retains the classic look the character debuted during her first appearance, with a few updates (the red skirt and higher boots, etc).

"I’ve been developing a Supergirl concept for some time now," the artist captioned his post. "Initially, I had a different actress in mind for the role. However, it was recently announced that several actresses are being considered for the new Supergirl in the DCU, including Milly Alcock. Given her outstanding performance in ‘House of the Dragon’, choosing her for this concept was an easy decision. I sincerely hope she lands the role and gets the chance to showcase her full potential."

Alcock will be best known for playing the younger Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen on the first season of HBO's Game of Thrones prequel series, Jones played the lead in Apple's Best Picture winner, CODA, and has also appeared in Paolo Sorrentino’s Youth and Netflix series Locke & Key. Donnelly stars in Disney Channel’s Zombies franchise, and already has some experience with Supergirl having voiced the hero in the Legion of Superheroes and Justice League – Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part One animated movies.

Gunn and Peter Safran announced the Supergirl reboot during their studio press day in January of last year. The project will be at least partially based on Tom King’s comic book series from 2022.

Said Gunn at the time, “In our series we see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl. She’s much more hardcore, she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing.”

Superman: Legacy is set to commence production at some point next month, so if Supergirl is set to appear, her casting will likely be announced by then.

Assuming the role does go to Alcock, Jones or Donnelly, which actress would you most like to see take flight as the Girl of Steel in the DCU? Drop us a comment down below.

TheLight - 1/13/2024, 9:19 AM
The art is impressive but I'm still not getting Supergirl vibes from Milly.
DarthAlgar - 1/13/2024, 9:28 AM
@TheLight - Ditto.
FireandBlood - 1/13/2024, 9:24 AM
Milly Alcock casting is too good to be true
DocSpock - 1/13/2024, 9:27 AM

I think she would be just right for this role.

Gimme gimme!
lazlodaytona - 1/13/2024, 9:35 AM
She looks fantastic in the suit. I know it's not an official image, but very well done and she is absolutely gorgeous.
GhostDog - 1/13/2024, 9:38 AM
I like her a lot. Hell of an actress but I do think she’s lacking in the “you feel like supergirl” department. Maybe I’m wrong
TheLight - 1/13/2024, 10:13 AM
@GhostDog - I have the same vibe. She has the look per se but I don't feel any real intimation from her as Supergirl.
Feralwookiee - 1/13/2024, 9:44 AM
Casting a blonde woman as Supergirl in 2024?
HulkisHoly - 1/13/2024, 9:48 AM
@Feralwookiee -

My exact thought

marvel72 - 1/13/2024, 10:27 AM
@Feralwookiee -



You're not wrong though.
hue66 - 1/13/2024, 9:46 AM
She's an actress and maybe has range. So maybe she can pull it off but she looks the part in this
hue66 - 1/13/2024, 9:48 AM
And has that confident hard-core look in this picture Gunn is going for
Forthas - 1/13/2024, 9:54 AM
I prefer the Sasha Calle suit!
Thing94 - 1/13/2024, 9:55 AM
Dayum!
TheManWithoutFear - 1/13/2024, 10:22 AM
I don't know who Milly Alcock is. I don't like James Gunn. I think fanart articles are pointless.

And yet, this looks so damn good.
MuadDib - 1/13/2024, 10:22 AM
I forgot who she was from GoT or w/e so I googled her, and although the fan art looks great, I don’t really think it looks much like her.

She wouldn’t be my choice for Kara
MuadDib - 1/13/2024, 10:27 AM
@MuadDib - it’s her jawline, it looks diff
marvel72 - 1/13/2024, 10:25 AM
Yeah I'm easy,she looks good in the costume, so if they cast her, I wouldn't have any issues with it.

