SUPERGIRL: WOMAN OF TOMORROW - David Krumholtz Confirms That He Will Play Zor-El

Earlier this week, we got word on two late casting additions for DC Studios' Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, with David Krumholtz (Oppenheimer) and Emily Beecham (Into The Badlands) joining the production.

The original report only mentioned that Krumholtz and Beecham would play "Supergirl's parents," but didn't clarify if they'd been cast as Kara's biological mother and father Alura and Zor-El, or her human adoptive parents, Jeremiah and Eliza Danvers.

The former always seemed more likely since the Danvers were introduced much later (2016) in the comics, and Krumholtz has now taken to social media to confirm that he is indeed set to play Zor-El.

"I was that kid. Overflowing drawers full of comics… escaping into worlds unknown… imagining myself having powers that would benefit the greater good. Joining the DC Universe is a mindblowing privilege. Representing the symbol of hope in Supergirl as Zor-El is a personal triumph. My gratitude overflowing now, like those drawers did…."

Filming got underway on what will be the second DCU movie following James Gunn's Superman - which will feature the debut of Milly Alcock as the Girl of Steel -but we have yet to see any set photos.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow will also star 3 Body Problem's Eve Ridley as Ruthye Mary Knolle and Matthias Schoenaerts (The Old Guard) as the villainous Krem of the Yellow Hills. More recently, Aquaman star Jason Momoa joined the cast as Lobo. Krypto the Superdog is also expected to play a major role in the story.

Milly Alcock fue vista en Nueva York con el look de #Supergirl ✨

¿Qué opinas sobre este cast? pic.twitter.com/7VSPPag9fp — Juanito Say (@JuanitoSay) September 7, 2024 Milly Alcock at the 2024 US Open. pic.twitter.com/jfZf73Vdx8 — Daily Daemyra (@TheDailyDaemyra) September 7, 2024

Warner Bros. announced that our new Girl of Steel will take flight on June 26, 2026.

This take on Kara Zor-El a said to be a "less earnest and more edgy version of the iconic superheroine" as Gunn looks to move away from "previous depictions of the Girl of Steel, particularly the long-running CBS/CW series fronted by Melissa Benoist."

According to a brief synopsis, this story will follow Kara as she "travels across the galaxy to celebrate her 21st birthday with Krypto the Superdog. Along the way, she meets a young woman named Ruthye and winds up on a murderous quest for revenge."

Gunn and Peter Safran announced the Supergirl reboot during their studio press day in January of last year, when the "Gods and Monsters" DCU slate was revealed. The project will be at least partially based on King’s acclaimed comic book series of the same name from 2022.

Said Gunn at the time, “In our series we see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl. She’s much more hardcore, she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing.”