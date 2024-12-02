SUPERGIRL: WOMAN OF TOMORROW Enlists A Cinematographer With A Mighty Impressive Résumé

DC Studios' upcoming Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow movie has found a cinematographer and the filmmaker has a seriously impressive list of credits to his name. You can find more details after the jump...

News
By JoshWilding - Dec 02, 2024 04:12 AM EST

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is assembling an impressive cast, with House of the Dragon alum Milly Alcock leading the charge as the Maiden of Might. 3 Body Problem's Eve Ridley will join her as Ruthye Mary Knolle and Matthias Schoenaerts (The Old Guard) is playing the villainous Krem. 

Superman's Krypto is also expected to play a major role in the story. 

Today, we've learned of another exciting addition to the movie, this time behind the camera. DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has confirmed that Rob Hardy has boarded Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow as the movie's director of photography/cinematographer.

His film credits include Ex MachinaAnnihilationMission: Impossible – Fallout, MenThe Man from Toronto, and Civil War. He's also attached to the upcoming Blade Runner 2099 TV series and, in case it wasn't clear from the projects listed above, regularly collaborates with filmmaker Alex Garland.

We can talk about Hardy's credits until we're blue in the face but we'd say this fan has done a far more effective job of showcasing what an exciting addition to the DCU the cinematographer is. 

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is currently scheduled to be DC Studios' second DCU title and will be helmed by Cruella director Craig Gillespie. Ana Nogueira (The Vampire Diariespenned the screenplay after originally being hired to write the Supergirl movie starring The Flash's Sasha Calle.

In the DC Studios movie, Supergirl travels across the galaxy to celebrate her 21st birthday with Krypto the Superdog. Along the way, she meets a young woman named Ruthye and winds up on a murderous quest for revenge.

When Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow was first announced, Gunn said, "We see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl."

"She’s much more hardcore, she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing," he concluded.

Before taking centre stage in her own solo outing, we expect Alcock's Supergirl to make her DCU debut in Superman next summer. As for Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, it's set to arrive in theaters on June 26, 2026.

