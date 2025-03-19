"The Bike's Really Cool": Jason Momoa Teases Comic-Accurate Take On Lobo In SUPERGIRL: WOMAN OF TOMORROW

2023 was a disastrous final 12 months for the DCEU. For many moviegoers, Black Adam was the straw that broke the camel's back and Warner Bros.' decision to begin the year by unveiling DC Studios plans for a DCU reboot made it clear Shazam! Fury of the Gods, The Flash, Blue Beetle, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom didn't matter.

Each of those movies underperformed and even the Aquaman sequel failed to make a splash anywhere near as big as its 2018 predecessor (it grossed over $1.1 billion compared to the follow-up's $439.4 million).

In the weeks leading up to Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom's release, it became clear that Jason Momoa's time as the King of Atlantis had ended. There was some vague chatter about him perhaps playing Lobo in the DCU but, as time passed, it started looking like James Gunn and Peter Safran had no intention of bringing him back into the fold.

That all changed last year when it was finally revealed that Momoa would play the Scourge o' the Cosmos in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

The actor recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to discuss his role in Minecraft and reiterated his fandom of the interstellar mercenary and bounty hunter. "[I] have every Lobo comic. He was my favorite. I thought I was gonna be playing Lobo when Zack Snyder called me. Because it was Batman v. Superman, they needed to have a villain in there, and that's the only guy that can, you know."

Confirming he's "right now" working on the Supergirl movie, Momoa called it "an extraordinary experience so far." Unfortunately, he didn't elaborate any further but, in an interview with Screen Rant, teased a comic-accurate take on Lobo in the DCU.

"Well, this is the role I've always wanted to play. That’s the comic I loved, so I'm really nervous about it," he affirmed. "It’s kind of a no-brainer to play this character. It's pretty big. I don't want to give away too much, but I mean, we look pretty dead on, exactly like the character, and he’s pretty rough and gruff and...I'll say the bike’s really cool."

Asked if he expects to play Lobo for the foreseeable future, Momoa added, "I hope so. I hope so. I hope so. It’s her movie, so it's great. I just come in for a little bit."

In Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Supergirl travels across the galaxy to celebrate her 21st birthday with Krypto the Superdog. Along the way, she meets a young woman named Ruthye and winds up on a murderous quest for revenge.

The cast includes Milly Alcock as Supergirl, Eve Ridley as Ruthye Marye Knoll, Matthias Schoenaerts as Krem of the Yellow Hills, Jason Momoa as Lobo, David Krumholtz as Zor-El, and Emily Beecham as Alura In-Ze.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026.