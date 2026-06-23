Superman Star David Corenswet Steps In To Defend Milly Alcock From Photographer At Supergirl Premiere

Superman star David Corenswet has been hailed as a "real-life Superman" by DC fans after standing up for Supergirl lead Milly Alcock at the movie's New York City premiere last night.

Video footage from the red carpet event shows Corenswet confronting a photographer for touching the actress's back without her permission. It's unclear why he did so, but the Man of Tomorrow star clearly felt it warranted him stepping between his co-star and the press line.

The gesture appears innocent, and Corenswet may have also been annoyed that this photographer was interrupting a conversation between himself, Alcock, and Lois Lane actress, Rachel Brosnahan.

You can see the viral clip—which has 1.1 million impressions from this post alone—in the player below.

Why tf would you put your hands on an actress at their movie premiere as a photographer pic.twitter.com/IaMBntXG8B — Home of DCU (@homeofdcu) June 22, 2026

In related news, Deadline is reporting that Warner Bros. and DC Studios have gathered 80+ sponsors, who will deliver "$100 million-plus in media value." As the trade explains, "that dollar amount is comprised of purchased advertisements, retail store space, as well as campaign digital and linear impressions."

With an expected $50 million to $55 million opening weekend, these deals, along with merchandise and eventual home entertainment sales, could help ensure that Supergirl turns a modest profit.

Of course, box office revenue is what most people pay attention to, and DC Studios will need to work hard to shrug off the narrative that Supergirl has "underperformed," just because it isn't as big a hit as, say, last summer's Superman.

Updates tracking and reviews for Supergirl will be revealed in the coming days, so stay tuned for updates.

Supergirl, DC Studios' newest feature film to hit the big screen, arrives in theaters worldwide next summer from Warner Bros. Pictures, and stars Milly Alcock in the dual role of Supergirl/Kara Zor-El. Craig Gillespie directs the film from a screenplay by Ana Nogueira.

When an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home, Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice. Alcock stars alongside Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, and Jason Momoa.

The film is executive produced by Nigel Gostelow, Chantal Nong Vo and Lars P. Winther. Behind the camera, Gillespie is joined by director of photography Rob Hardy, production designer Neil Lamont, editor Tatiana S. Riegel, costume designer Anna B. Sheppard, Visual Effects Supervisor Geoffrey Baumann, and composer Ramin Djawadi Junkie XL Claudia Sarne.

Supergirl arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026.