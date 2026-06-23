Superman Star David Corenswet Steps In To Defend Milly Alcock From Photographer At Supergirl Premiere

Superman Star David Corenswet Steps In To Defend Milly Alcock From Photographer At Supergirl Premiere

Superman star David Corenswet is being praised on social media after stepping between Supergirl co-star Milly Alcock and a hands-on photographer at the movie's New York premiere.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 23, 2026 09:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Supergirl

Superman star David Corenswet has been hailed as a "real-life Superman" by DC fans after standing up for Supergirl lead Milly Alcock at the movie's New York City premiere last night.

Video footage from the red carpet event shows Corenswet confronting a photographer for touching the actress's back without her permission. It's unclear why he did so, but the Man of Tomorrow star clearly felt it warranted him stepping between his co-star and the press line. 

The gesture appears innocent, and Corenswet may have also been annoyed that this photographer was interrupting a conversation between himself, Alcock, and Lois Lane actress, Rachel Brosnahan. 

You can see the viral clip—which has 1.1 million impressions from this post alone—in the player below.

In related news, Deadline is reporting that Warner Bros. and DC Studios have gathered 80+ sponsors, who will deliver "$100 million-plus in media value." As the trade explains, "that dollar amount is comprised of purchased advertisements, retail store space, as well as campaign digital and linear impressions."

With an expected $50 million to $55 million opening weekend, these deals, along with merchandise and eventual home entertainment sales, could help ensure that Supergirl turns a modest profit. 

Of course, box office revenue is what most people pay attention to, and DC Studios will need to work hard to shrug off the narrative that Supergirl has "underperformed," just because it isn't as big a hit as, say, last summer's Superman

Updates tracking and reviews for Supergirl will be revealed in the coming days, so stay tuned for updates.

Supergirl, DC Studios' newest feature film to hit the big screen, arrives in theaters worldwide next summer from Warner Bros. Pictures, and stars Milly Alcock in the dual role of Supergirl/Kara Zor-El. Craig Gillespie directs the film from a screenplay by Ana Nogueira.

When an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home, Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice. Alcock stars alongside Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, and Jason Momoa.

The film is executive produced by Nigel Gostelow, Chantal Nong Vo and Lars P. Winther. Behind the camera, Gillespie is joined by director of photography Rob Hardy, production designer Neil Lamont, editor Tatiana S. Riegel, costume designer Anna B. Sheppard, Visual Effects Supervisor Geoffrey Baumann, and composer Ramin Djawadi Junkie XL Claudia Sarne.

Supergirl arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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Bucky74
Bucky74 - 6/23/2026, 10:00 AM
Good for him there. As a side note, her is one reaction to the film:
clarksupermankent
clarksupermankent - 6/23/2026, 10:24 AM
@Bucky74 - Gore & Alan are good!
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 6/23/2026, 10:26 AM
@clarksupermankent - Chris was actually nice enough to check out a screenplay I wrote. Both guys are aces in my book.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 6/23/2026, 10:43 AM
@Bucky74 - really?
I want to hear more!
clarksupermankent
clarksupermankent - 6/23/2026, 10:50 AM
@Bucky74 - dude, that's awesome! I've been a big fan of chris since his G4 days, and obviously found Alan through film threat. They both seem like really good/cool guys
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 6/23/2026, 11:06 AM
@lazlodaytona - Lol, thanks. It's a superhero screenplay similar to The Boys, but also very different in many ways. More "Superhero action/comedy with a twist" than "cynical, mean-spirited political commentary" like The Boys. It's actually set up right now at a small indie production company with some connections. It'll probably go nowhere like most spec scripts, but you never know.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 6/23/2026, 11:08 AM
@clarksupermankent - Thanks! Me too. I loved "Attack Of The Show" back in the day, and Chris and Alan's takes on films always seem well thought out and genuine.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 6/23/2026, 10:07 AM
This could've ended very badly if they were at a track meet.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 6/23/2026, 10:43 AM
@TheJok3r - too soon?

😆😆😆🤣🤣🤣
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/23/2026, 10:11 AM
She should be touched, this Corensalt guy is a gatekeeper and he likes to day tripper , but Alcock goes AllCock when she get into his Blacked profile at night
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 6/23/2026, 10:44 AM
@Malatrova15 - what da f*** are you on about
Matchesz
Matchesz - 6/23/2026, 10:16 AM
Can we get a article about what he said about the Supergirl fleshlight popcorn bucket. & just more popcorn bucket related news in general


User Comment Image
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 6/23/2026, 10:46 AM
@Matchesz - I love popcorn!
Carmel and white cheddar is my favorite. Then movie popcorn and ... oh, what is that kind they sell at old people craft fairs.....

Oh! Kettle corn.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 6/23/2026, 10:21 AM
I’m all for personal space and keeping your hands to yourself, but I was expecting something much more egregious.

That said, good on Cornsweat. He’s super, man.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/23/2026, 10:24 AM
Good to see Corenswet ,Hoult & Brosnahan there amongst others to support Milly for the premeire…

In regards to the incident , it seems pretty innocuous to me though the photographer could have just said their names if he wanted a photograph of all four thus didn’t need to touch her (maybe he was but she just didn’t hear him since I’m sure that place is noisy) but good on David for doing that anyway.

The competition is tough in a crowded summer but i think Supergirl could do modestly well in theatres but moreso making a profit in streaming , merch & such but we’ll see…

Even with the mixed-positive reactions so far , i think the movie still seems good so looking forward to it!!.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/23/2026, 10:31 AM
Too bad about Jennifer Holland’s Mar-a-Lago face.
MarvelousMarty
MarvelousMarty - 6/23/2026, 10:33 AM
Jesus, he touched her to get her attention. The world has gone stark raving mad.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 6/23/2026, 10:47 AM
@MarvelousMarty - no, she touched his cloak to be healed
BadgerThorkin
BadgerThorkin - 6/23/2026, 10:39 AM
This DCU gang from producers, directors, and cast are all a mess. They aren't giving fans what they want, they attack fans and now photographers, they correct fans and tell them they're wrong. Good night people, no wonder the DCU still hasn't really gotten off the ground...4 years later...
MarvelousMarty
MarvelousMarty - 6/23/2026, 10:51 AM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - Compare the current load of leading men to the likes of Richard Harris, Oliver Reed and Peter O'Toole. An absolute bunch of entitled twats.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 6/23/2026, 10:52 AM
Word of mouth will help Supergirl. Just like it did for Wonder Woman. That wasn't a great start but people kept going due to how good it was.

Side note:
I'm a DC guy, but...
Superman was a hit?! Come on now. It wasn't divisive because of MoS issues. It was divisive because the story was just 'meh.' Too much goofy characters, him getting his ass kicked constantly, and the story was like Gunn pulled a random Supes comic out of a stack of them and said, well, let's just go with this one. "
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 6/23/2026, 10:52 AM
The photographer barely tapped her. So little to the point where she didn't even notice and keeps talking to her castmates. Then Corenswet goes full berserk mode and TOUCHES HER TOO even moreso which makes her turn around like "wtf?"

What a [frick]ing drama queen.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 6/23/2026, 10:54 AM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - yeah, but it made for a good story with the gossip mags, plus, more press for a movie projected to not do well.
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 6/23/2026, 10:56 AM
Less-Than-Super Man saves the day.

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