Isabela Merced On The "Juggling Act" Of Filming SUPERMAN & THE LAST OF US Simultaneously

Isabella Merced is definitely having a moment right now as she's going from starring in Alien: Romulus, to The Last of Us and Superman.

By MarkJulian - May 21, 2025 09:05 AM EST
The previous year proved to be a whirlwind for Isabella Merced, who skillfully balanced two major projects during the summer months.

She took on the role of Kendra Saunders, also known as Hawkgirl, in James Gunn's highly anticipated Superman film, while simultaneously portraying Dina in HBO's acclaimed adaptation of the video game The Last of Us.

Reflecting on this demanding period, Merced likened her experience to "dating two people at once," explaining the constant "juggling" of schedules and even quipping about ensuring she was texting the correct assistant director. This intense workload involved a flurry of travel, with Merced recalling hitting "like eight flights a month."

Despite the challenges, the prospect of her character inspiring Halloween costumes brought a wave of excitement, as Merced exclaimed, "I cannot wait that's what I'm really excited for that and the action figures."

You can check out more from Merced's appearance on The Tonight Show below.

In a previous interview, Merced stated that appearing in a DC Comics film is a dream come true.

Merced recalled, "I do like DC, because that was my vibe as a kid. But James Gunn was the reason I hopped onto this. He was very kind, which is all you can hope for. On the last day of auditions, I had already taken my makeup off and was about to leave when someone pulled me into a trailer and said, “You got the role. You’re going to be Hawkgirl.” I didn’t know what to do. I was speechless. The first thing that came out of my mouth was, Oh my God, I can’t wait to tell my mom. Then I started crying."

Superman is slated for release on July 11, 2025, marking the inaugural film in James Gunn's rebooted DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters. Gunn not only directs but also penned the screenplay for this highly anticipated movie, which was formerly titled Superman: Legacy.

The film boasts a stellar ensemble cast:

  • David Corenswet takes on the dual role of Kal-El/Clark Kent.
  • Rachel Brosnahan portrays the intrepid reporter Lois Lane.
  • Nicholas Hoult embodies Superman's arch-nemesis, Lex Luthor.

A contingent of other heroes and notable figures includes Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner/Green Lantern, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, and Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific.

Supporting the main cast are:

  • Sean Gunn as Maxwell Lord.
  • María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica/The Engineer.
  • Terence Rosemore as Otis.
  • Wendell Pierce as Perry White.
  • Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher.
  • Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell appear as Clark Kent's adoptive parents, Jonathan 'Pa' Kent and Martha 'Ma' Kent, respectively. Additionally, Milly Alcock is set to debut as Supergirl in this film before headlining her own solo adventure, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 5/21/2025, 9:48 AM
Isabela, its a [frick]ing job.

To add to that, you got the best [frick]ing job in the world.

You should be [frick]ing grateful not [frick]ing telling us how your juggling it.

Talk to Walter Goggins.

Why the [frick] is this a [frick]ing article.

For [frick]s Sake
Vigor
Vigor - 5/21/2025, 9:56 AM
@THEKENDOMAN - women see comments like yours and get the ick
TDKRnry88
TDKRnry88 - 5/21/2025, 10:05 AM
@THEKENDOMAN - What if... SHE WAS ASKED ABOUT IT? What's your deal with wanting everyone to keep silent? You'd complain if an actor was asked about how they deal with wearing a costume in hot summer weather & they go into detail about it. Frick Frick Frick!
RocketRed
RocketRed - 5/21/2025, 10:08 AM
@THEKENDOMAN - Just admit you hate women, mother[frick]er.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 5/21/2025, 10:09 AM
@Vigor - Really?

I wonder what a man will get 🤔

It's not that [frick]ing serious, matey

For [frick]s Sake

THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 5/21/2025, 10:16 AM
@TDKRnry88 - Well [frick]ing hell mate.

Wearing a [frick]ng costume in a hot summer weather and acting in two high-profile roles are two different things matey.

And yes, I rather you stay [frick]ing silent than explain [frick]ing bollocks about the good fortune you have that other people will give their right arm for or spent years in Hollywood and haven't had the [frick]ing opportunity you got.

For [frick]s Sake
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 5/21/2025, 10:21 AM
@RocketRed - My Mother[frick]er.

How does my post or comments have any [frick]ing thing to do with hating women.

I mean what the [frick] is wrong with you [frick]ers.

I won't even indulge in this load of malarkey.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 5/21/2025, 9:55 AM
if her hawkgirl is Anything remotely close to the one that was in this show...i'll be wicked excited:

User Comment Image
Vigor
Vigor - 5/21/2025, 9:57 AM
@MotherGooseUPus - I feel like Gunn has been channeling the animation and comics. It feels like a real superhero world for once. So I have confidence these characters will have vibrant and racy personalities and it wont be all dark like DCEU or all violent like injustice. It'll be a good blend of all tones and feels
grendelthing
grendelthing - 5/21/2025, 10:00 AM
I'm not usually overly critical but her monologue in episode 5 of The Last of Us seemed pretty wooden to me. I couldn't tell if it was the direction she was given or if it was just her flat delivery. Seemed very off.
blacksocksdaily
blacksocksdaily - 5/21/2025, 10:04 AM
@grendelthing - Yeah, I agree. This season has been great, and she's been great in the show, but after that scene my partner & I looked at each other and said "...What?"
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/21/2025, 10:14 AM
@grendelthing - i thought it was delivered well and her reasoning in an interview she gave about it made sense…

https://www.slashfilm.com/1858065/isabela-merced-dina-the-last-of-us-season-2-episode-2-monologue-explained/
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/21/2025, 10:03 AM
Damn , 8 flights a month is crazy because you’ll be lucky if you even get me on one since i have a fear of flying lol.

Anyway , she’s a good actress and seems to be doing well as this version of Hawkgirl so I’m looking forward to seeing her in Superman & beyond!!.

User Comment Image
SuperCat
SuperCat - 5/21/2025, 10:12 AM
User Comment Image

