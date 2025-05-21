Isabela Merced On The "Juggling Act" Of Filming SUPERMAN & THE LAST OF US Simultaneously

The previous year proved to be a whirlwind for Isabella Merced, who skillfully balanced two major projects during the summer months.

She took on the role of Kendra Saunders, also known as Hawkgirl, in James Gunn's highly anticipated Superman film, while simultaneously portraying Dina in HBO's acclaimed adaptation of the video game The Last of Us.

Reflecting on this demanding period, Merced likened her experience to "dating two people at once," explaining the constant "juggling" of schedules and even quipping about ensuring she was texting the correct assistant director. This intense workload involved a flurry of travel, with Merced recalling hitting "like eight flights a month."

Despite the challenges, the prospect of her character inspiring Halloween costumes brought a wave of excitement, as Merced exclaimed, "I cannot wait that's what I'm really excited for that and the action figures."

You can check out more from Merced's appearance on The Tonight Show below.

In a previous interview, Merced stated that appearing in a DC Comics film is a dream come true.

Merced recalled, "I do like DC, because that was my vibe as a kid. But James Gunn was the reason I hopped onto this. He was very kind, which is all you can hope for. On the last day of auditions, I had already taken my makeup off and was about to leave when someone pulled me into a trailer and said, “You got the role. You’re going to be Hawkgirl.” I didn’t know what to do. I was speechless. The first thing that came out of my mouth was, Oh my God, I can’t wait to tell my mom. Then I started crying."

Superman is slated for release on July 11, 2025, marking the inaugural film in James Gunn's rebooted DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters. Gunn not only directs but also penned the screenplay for this highly anticipated movie, which was formerly titled Superman: Legacy.

The film boasts a stellar ensemble cast:

David Corenswet takes on the dual role of Kal-El/Clark Kent.

Rachel Brosnahan portrays the intrepid reporter Lois Lane.

Nicholas Hoult embodies Superman's arch-nemesis, Lex Luthor.

A contingent of other heroes and notable figures includes Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner/Green Lantern, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, and Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific.

Supporting the main cast are:

Sean Gunn as Maxwell Lord.

María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica/The Engineer.

Terence Rosemore as Otis.

Wendell Pierce as Perry White.

Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher.

Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell appear as Clark Kent's adoptive parents, Jonathan 'Pa' Kent and Martha 'Ma' Kent, respectively. Additionally, Milly Alcock is set to debut as Supergirl in this film before headlining her own solo adventure, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.