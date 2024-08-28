SUPERMAN: David Corenswet Rocks T-Shirt With Nod To Man Of Steel's Black Costume In New Photos

Superman wrapped shooting earlier this summer and, according to director James Gunn, there are no plans for reshoots. That means we'll see nothing more from the movie until DC Studios decides to begin what should be a lengthy marketing campaign heading into next July.

Will a trailer drop this side of Christmas? We doubt it, but some new photos of the DCU's Man of Steel, David Corenswet, alongside his co-star Maria Gabriela De Faria (The Engineer), have surfaced today.

Neither are in costume but Corenswet is wearing a black t-shirt with a grey/silver version of Superman's new logo. Blur your eyes and it's not hard to imagine what he'd look like in the suit last worn on screen by Henry Cavill in Zack Snyder's Justice League!

Smallville star Erica Durance recently spoke to YouTuber Adam Lupis and shared her thoughts on Corenswet's Superman costume after being shown a side-by-side comparison of that and the one worn by Cavill.

"Yeah, they both look like Henry to me; that's how much those actors look the same [Laughs]. So what I can see, I like the color of the S on Henry's better, but it could be just like the shading. What are people saying about it? Are they saying it doesn't have enough muscles built in? I liked that! [talking about Man of Steel] I thought he looked fantastic; he's gorgeous, and he was wonderful for it. He looks like a real human, which is what you want Superman to be." "I like that it's going back a little old school, and if I spoke it, I don't know if I like the yellow as much as I like the color on Henry's [suit], but I would say he might be trying to go retro, which might really be an interesting thing. Maybe he's going to take the whole color scheme and push the way he tells the story." "You had him [David] kind of sitting in it. He was sitting and putting his boots on, and it was a much more casual kind of pose. It will be interesting to see what they do with that. I didn't know that was this big thing people didn't like the shorts over the top of the tights. But that is what Christopher Reeve had; I like it, but I'm the person in the world that I was talking about before; I want things to kind of pull back and look back. I want us to reflect, I want to slow down, I want to feel nostalgic about cool things that happened before."

Check out those photos of Corenswet, De Faria (and her parents) below.

David Corenswet with Maria Gabriela De Faria and her parents in ‘SUPERMAN’ cast shirts. pic.twitter.com/gyqrHGYVTq — DC Film News (@DCFilmNews) August 28, 2024

Superman tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

David Corenswet is playing the Man of Steel, while Rachel Brosnahan has been tapped to star as Lois Lane.

The cast includes Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, and Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer.

Supporting characters include Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Pruitt Taylor Vince as Pa Kent, Neva Howell as Ma Kent, Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover as Cat Grant, Christopher MacDonald as Ron Troupe, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Milly Alcock is also expected to make a cameo appearance as Supergirl before taking flight in her own movie, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Superman is currently set to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.