SUPERMAN: David Corenswet Rocks T-Shirt With Nod To Man Of Steel's Black Costume In New Photos

SUPERMAN: David Corenswet Rocks T-Shirt With Nod To Man Of Steel's Black Costume In New Photos

Some new photos of Superman stars David Corenswet and Maria Gabriela De Faria have surfaced on social media and they show the former wearing a t-shirt that pays homage to the hero's iconic black suit...

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 28, 2024 01:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

Superman wrapped shooting earlier this summer and, according to director James Gunn, there are no plans for reshoots. That means we'll see nothing more from the movie until DC Studios decides to begin what should be a lengthy marketing campaign heading into next July. 

Will a trailer drop this side of Christmas? We doubt it, but some new photos of the DCU's Man of Steel, David Corenswet, alongside his co-star Maria Gabriela De Faria (The Engineer), have surfaced today. 

Neither are in costume but Corenswet is wearing a black t-shirt with a grey/silver version of Superman's new logo. Blur your eyes and it's not hard to imagine what he'd look like in the suit last worn on screen by Henry Cavill in Zack Snyder's Justice League

Smallville star Erica Durance recently spoke to YouTuber Adam Lupis and shared her thoughts on Corenswet's Superman costume after being shown a side-by-side comparison of that and the one worn by Cavill.

"Yeah, they both look like Henry to me; that's how much those actors look the same [Laughs]. So what I can see, I like the color of the S on Henry's better, but it could be just like the shading. What are people saying about it? Are they saying it doesn't have enough muscles built in? I liked that! [talking about Man of Steel] I thought he looked fantastic; he's gorgeous, and he was wonderful for it. He looks like a real human, which is what you want Superman to be."

"I like that it's going back a little old school, and if I spoke it, I don't know if I like the yellow as much as I like the color on Henry's [suit], but I would say he might be trying to go retro, which might really be an interesting thing. Maybe he's going to take the whole color scheme and push the way he tells the story."

"You had him [David] kind of sitting in it. He was sitting and putting his boots on, and it was a much more casual kind of pose. It will be interesting to see what they do with that. I didn't know that was this big thing people didn't like the shorts over the top of the tights. But that is what Christopher Reeve had; I like it, but I'm the person in the world that I was talking about before; I want things to kind of pull back and look back. I want us to reflect, I want to slow down, I want to feel nostalgic about cool things that happened before."

Check out those photos of Corenswet, De Faria (and her parents) below.

Superman tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

David Corenswet is playing the Man of Steel, while Rachel Brosnahan has been tapped to star as Lois Lane.

The cast includes Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, and Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer.

Supporting characters include Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Pruitt Taylor Vince as Pa Kent, Neva Howell as Ma Kent, Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover as Cat Grant, Christopher MacDonald as Ron Troupe, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Milly Alcock is also expected to make a cameo appearance as Supergirl before taking flight in her own movie, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Superman is currently set to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.

Video Of The TWISTERS Cast Reacting To David Corenswet Being Cast As SUPERMAN Is Unbelievably Wholesome
Related:

Video Of The TWISTERS Cast Reacting To David Corenswet Being Cast As SUPERMAN Is Unbelievably Wholesome
SUPER/MAN: THE CHRISTOPHER REEVE STORY - Emotional, Uplifting First Trailer Will Make You Believe In Heroes
Recommended For You:

SUPER/MAN: THE CHRISTOPHER REEVE STORY - Emotional, Uplifting First Trailer Will Make You Believe In Heroes
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 8/28/2024, 1:42 PM
It cannot be overstated how perfect this casting is
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 8/28/2024, 2:38 PM
@FireandBlood - I'm really glad you enjoyed the completed 2025 film.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 8/28/2024, 1:46 PM
It isn't that farfetched to bet a teaser should be released on December when that's how VOL.2 and VOL.3 of Guardians's first look came out: the former in December 2016 and the latter in December 2022. Sounds about right to me.

The pics are nice.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 8/28/2024, 1:48 PM
@NinnesMBC - If they’re smart, they’ll drop a teaser before the years end. They need to build the hype for this thing
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/28/2024, 1:49 PM
@NinnesMBC - yep

December seems good , isn’t CCXP then too?.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 8/28/2024, 1:50 PM
@FireandBlood - They should since they've skipped out Comic Con and the only other big thing where to put a teaser would be in February for the Super Bowl. They have to start kicking the engines of marketing ASAP.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 8/28/2024, 1:53 PM
@TheVisionary25 - It is and it'll be wise to use that opportunity to start the promotion. That's how it was done with previous WB projects like Furiosa and I think Dune too, for example. In fact CCXP can be used in many ways to spread the word about any projects you have, even if they're for TV and it's just some cast members saying hi to the CCXP audience. (In 2021, they did this with a small message from the Stargirl cast as they shot S3, so it'd be silly to not seize up the chance and let it pass for Superman)
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/28/2024, 1:55 PM
@NinnesMBC - yeah

If that’s the case then I wouldn’t doubt Gunn & Safran planning something for them , I think the former has even promoted stuff in the past that way
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 8/28/2024, 2:04 PM
@NinnesMBC - They really should because DC is facing an uphill battle as it is. There’s no version of this where they start promoting it 3 months before release and except to see any type of profitable return.
CaptainFlapjaks
CaptainFlapjaks - 8/28/2024, 2:23 PM
@NinnesMBC - a christmas release would be a treat
SuperCat
SuperCat - 8/28/2024, 1:48 PM
User Comment Image
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 8/28/2024, 1:52 PM
?si=r4zrbAGKilWbM-p8
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/28/2024, 1:54 PM
Slow news day huh?.

Cool pics though , nice of David to take pics with Maria’s parents.

Speaking of Corenswet , he’s recently been in an Apple TV+ show with Natalie Portman and Moses Ingram..

I saw a clip of it and he was good in it , made me more excited to see his Superman!!.

?si=9OiRTEk4nMhdVKN0
McMurdo
McMurdo - 8/28/2024, 1:54 PM
But wrinkles
xfactor
xfactor - 8/28/2024, 1:57 PM
Hopefully, and I do mean Hopefully, we can get a teaser cut for Joker's release. It's a far fetch, but I'm hoping
SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 8/28/2024, 2:08 PM
I think he'll do great, and I think the movie will be good, I'll be there opening night.

I just wanted more Cavill and Affleck.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 8/28/2024, 2:15 PM
@SummersEssex -

Yeah, Cavill was perfect for the role.

Affleck no.
CaptainFlapjaks
CaptainFlapjaks - 8/28/2024, 2:24 PM
@SummersEssex - who would be the perfect bruce to play off cavills supes? Karl urban?
Baf
Baf - 8/28/2024, 2:11 PM
It's amazing how many actors have been able to pull off the Superman look as opposed to acting. Especially when compared to Batman who's acting defines who Bruce looks like.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 8/28/2024, 2:27 PM
@Baf - Which is funny, because the one guy that arguably looked the most like Bruce/Batman (Affleck) was the shittiest one.

Good thing about Corenswet is though, the man can actually act.
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 8/28/2024, 2:41 PM
@FireandBlood - oh yeah. Total Academy Award worthy performance is Twisters.
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 8/28/2024, 2:49 PM
@TheNewYorker - Go watch Hollywood. The man can act.
Baf
Baf - 8/28/2024, 2:53 PM
@FireandBlood - I mean, they can all act (to a degree). I think it comes down to the actor's interpretation of the character based on the director's vision for that character. Possibly Batman has had better "acting" because the character is more relatable (being a human with no superpowers). Therefore, less of an acting or directing stretch. Superman, being alien, leaves the characterization up to the imagination of the viewer.
Affleck was my favorite Batman but not in my favorite batman movie.
Arthorious
Arthorious - 8/28/2024, 2:30 PM
Super Bowl trailer then
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 8/28/2024, 2:38 PM
I am soooo looking forward to how comically bad this droopy drawers Superman will be. Holy shit! Can’t wait
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 8/28/2024, 2:51 PM
@TheNewYorker - I do hope the suit looks better after post production on the big screen, because it hasn't looked great in set photos. That said, the Snyder suit looked fantastic...and, if I'm being super generous, the film was mediocre
BeNice123
BeNice123 - 8/28/2024, 2:39 PM
No trailer. But if there is. Please dont put out too much.
Demigods
Demigods - 8/28/2024, 2:49 PM
my dude is NOT big enough to play superman. I'm sorry.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder