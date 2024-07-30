SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Announces DCU Reboot Has Officially Wrapped With New BTS Photo

SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Announces DCU Reboot Has Officially Wrapped With New BTS Photo

Superman director James Gunn has taken to social media to announced that principal photography has now officially wrapped with a new behind-the-scenes photo...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 30, 2024 05:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

That's a wrap on Superman!

We expected cameras to stop rolling at some point this week, and James Gunn has now taken to social media to announced that principal photography on the first ever DCU movie is complete.

The filmmaker also shared a photo, but not the new still fans were hoping for. The behind-the-scenes shot was taken during the first week of filming in Svalbard, Norway, and features David Corenswet (Superman), Nicholas Hoult (Lex Luthor) and several other cast and crew members wrapped up against the elements.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn wrote with his post. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

Superman also stars Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl is also rumored to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

We're still not sure exactly how these other superheroes will factor into the story, but Gunn has previously revealed that Superman's dual-life as both Clark Kent and the Man of Steel will be explored in the film, suggesting that these characters will be his "super friends." Whether they'll be part of an actual team or not remains to be seen.

“Overjoyed to be announcing the start of principal photography on SUPERMAN today, February 29, which just so happens to be – coincidentally and unplanned – Superman’s birthday,” Gunn captioned the first official photo earlier this year. “When I finished the first draft of the script, I called the film ‘Superman: Legacy.’ By the time I locked the final draft, it was clear the title was SUPERMAN,” he added. “Making our way to you July 2025.”

SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Shares Some Cool New Artwork Of David Corenswet As DCU's Man Of Steel
Related:

SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Shares Some Cool New Artwork Of David Corenswet As DCU's Man Of Steel
THE BOYS Star Jack Quaid Reveals He Auditioned For Title Role In James Gunn's SUPERMAN Reboot
Recommended For You:

THE BOYS Star Jack Quaid Reveals He Auditioned For Title Role In James Gunn's SUPERMAN Reboot
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 7/30/2024, 5:53 PM
Excited. I think this will be special
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 7/30/2024, 5:53 PM
I wonder which movie is more of an assemble superhero movie

Superman or Thunderbolts


Superman
Mr. Terrific
Hawkgirl
Green Lantern
Supergirl
Engineer
Metemorpho

Sentry
Black Widow
Winter Soldier
Ghost
US Agent
Red Guardian
Taskmaster
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/30/2024, 5:59 PM
@WakandaTech - one of them will be good. And it's probably not Thunderbolts considering Pullman is Sentry lol
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/30/2024, 5:54 PM
Definitely excited for it since it's been so long since we've had a live action Superman flick. I just hope the movie makes good use of all the other heroes being featured.
HermanM
HermanM - 7/30/2024, 5:54 PM
Outstanding and ahead of schedule. Way to go, James! Can't wait to see the movie and have Superman properly restored as he should be!
thedrudo
thedrudo - 7/30/2024, 5:56 PM
Excited to see what Gunn does.

So much pressure riding on its shoulders. Hopefully it does the Man of Steel justice!
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/30/2024, 5:57 PM
But his work pants have folds in them!!! His shirt has a wrinkle!!!


#InGunnWeTrust
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 7/30/2024, 6:01 PM
July is going to be crazy.
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/30/2024, 6:02 PM
@MCUKnight11 - funny that Superman finished filming today and FF started…

I am concerned about the fast turnaround for that but hopeful that everything will turn out well!!.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/30/2024, 6:01 PM
Sweet!!.

“𝐈 𝐬𝐞𝐭 𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐚 𝐦𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐞 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐚 𝐠𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐦𝐚𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝐚 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬𝐧’𝐭 𝐚𝐥𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬 𝐬𝐨 𝐦𝐮𝐜𝐡“.

User Comment Image

Can’t wait to get our first look at this later this year most likely , so excited!!.
DeadClunge
DeadClunge - 7/30/2024, 6:03 PM
Not excited at all, everything I've seen so far looks pretty meh.

I'll wait for the trailer to decide if I'm gonna pay to see this
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 7/30/2024, 6:04 PM
Fingers crossed for this one! Been a very long time, I'm ready for a good Superman movie
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 7/30/2024, 6:04 PM
Zero hype for me
I frame my imagination on what I've heard this movie sounds and looks boring.
TheRogue
TheRogue - 7/30/2024, 6:06 PM
@0bstreperous - Holy [frick] this website tests my patience for retards

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder