SUPERMAN Flexes In New Standee Showcasing Metropolis

James Gunn has shared a new look at both The Man of Tomorrow and Metropolis, the city he protects, in the form of a fun new standee. The standee is a fun one as it features Superman himself holding up a banner with the July 11 release front and center and the Metropolis city skyline in the background. In the release image, Gunn helps Superman out. Take a look below.

James Gunn shares a new look at a ‘SUPERMAN’ standee.



As the July 11 release date for Superman gets closer and closer, fans are getting more and more excited for the movie that will kick off the DCU. Superman has constantly been in the news cycle and featured in the rumor mill as well.

It was recently reported that Superman had a very different structure that ended up being changed after test screenings. The reports stated that Superman had an episodic structure that played out over individual days of the week, but the entire concept was scrapped after test screenings, meaning big changes have been made to the movie. With Gunn set to deliver the final cut next week, they’re cutting it a little close.

Current box office predictions put Superman around $175 million dollars for its opening weekend which would give it a great start. Of course, these predictions aren’t always accurate, but Superman, while the character has had some cinematic setbacks recently, is one of the most popular superheroes in the entire world.

In an interview with Wonderland a few days ago, Corenswet talked about the experience of telling friends and family he landed the role of a lifetime.

"I stepped away and answered the phone, and James Gunn said, 'David, it’s James Gunn.' And I said, 'Can you prove that?' Because I was in a suspicious mood.”

"I was able to tell my mom, aunt, uncle, sister, and wife before the news was made public," Corenswet recalled. "The last person I got to tell, a few hours after it was available publicly, was my high school theatre teacher, who was the one to convince me to audition for The Juilliard School and is a very close friend. He texted back, 'I’m doing a radio show for this theatre thing I’m involved with in Philly. I’ll call you back.'"

"So, when he was done, I called him and asked, 'How’s it going?' He replied, 'Oh, it’s great! I was talking about this and that David, you know how it is...' I then said, 'Oh, did you tell them what it feels like to have your high school theatre student playing the next Superman?'" Corenswet continued. "And the phone just went dead. Then he exclaimed—I don’t really remember what he said, but it was a really great phone call."

