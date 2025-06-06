SUPERMAN Heats Up Your Movie Snack With New Popcorn Machine And Canadian Exclusive

The popcorn bucket trend shows no signs of slowing down as The Man of Tomorrow shows off his heat vision to pop your popcorn for the movie.

News
By ChandlerMcniel - Jun 06, 2025 10:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman

Superman kicks off the DCU in just over a month! The hype for the movie has been building day by day, and, of course, James Gunn and the people at Warner Bros had to get in on the crazy popcorn bucket trend that has taken over theaters to the delight of many fans. 

This time around, the popcorn bucket created for Superman is actually a popcorn popping machine, but the machine itself is not doing the popping. Superman shows off his heat vision, something we haven’t seen too much of in the trailers, and blasts the part of the machine that holds the kernels, creating your popcorn. Check it out below. 

Yet another popcorn bucket was just revealed, this time a Canadian exlcusive featuring a Daily Planet newspaper dispenser with Superman himself on the front page. 

Back in late May, another popcorn bucket was revealed as well as two different cups that feature the Man of Steel, Krypto, and the Fortress of Solitude. These products will only be available in Latin America, but there are bound to be similar ones in other parts of the world. 

The popcorn bucket trend has been one of the most fun Hollywood trends in recent years. The past year or so has seen some incredible popcorn buckets come with the release of new movies. Deadpool & Wolverine had the most notorious popcorn bucket, but Alien: Romulus, Gladiator II, Dune: Part Two, Batman, Nosferatu, Venom: The Last Dance, Moana 2, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and more all had some pretty cool popcorn buckets available for purchase. Fantastic Four: First Steps will also have lots of different popcorn buckets and cups available for purchase.

James Gunn recently confirmed that Superman is officially “100% done” on his X account and that the “last visual effect shot has been finished and dropped into #Superman”. It’s good to hear the movie won’t be pushing its completion up to the very last second. 

Superman’s cast includes David Corenswet as Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Isabella Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, María Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, and Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell as Clark Kent’s parents "Ma" and "Pa" Kent,

You can read a brief synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."

Are you heading to the theater on Superman's opening day? Let us know in the comments!

Pictilli
Pictilli - 6/6/2025, 10:30 AM
Love this!!!

I'm buying two
xfan320
xfan320 - 6/6/2025, 10:31 AM
Sooooo, is it an actual popcorn maker, or just a bucket that looks like a popcorn maker?

How much is something like this gonna cost?

How big is this??

I think the popcorn bucket bubble just burst.

I just wish they gave more details
SuperCat
SuperCat - 6/6/2025, 10:32 AM
User Comment Image
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 6/6/2025, 10:33 AM
Popcorn is woke.

I think I FINALLY used that word right. Right?


User Comment Image
Matador
Matador - 6/6/2025, 11:11 AM
User Comment Image
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/6/2025, 11:13 AM
Oh I'm getting this for sure,
Speaking of popcorn buckets: Galactus popcorn bucket is 80 bucks on the AMC website
https://amctheatresshop.com/collections/popcorn-buckets/products/the-fantastic-four-first-steps-galactus-361oz-popcorn-container-with-led
Gettin that fa shoo
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 6/6/2025, 11:13 AM
Lol. This and the Galactus head bucket.

