SUPERMAN: Isabela Merced Talks Hawkgirl's LordTech Suit; Sean Gunn Teases New Take On Maxwell Lord

Superman star Isabela Merced has addressed the major changes to Hawkgirl's costume seen in set photos, while Sean Gunn explains that his take on Maxwell Lord will stick closely to what's on the page...

By JoshWilding - Aug 18, 2024 05:08 AM EST
Superman has wrapped shooting and, earlier this summer, we were treated to a lot of set photos when the production arrived in Cleveland, Ohio.

Pretty much every lead character was spotted by the paparazzi, including Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Mister Terrific, and Hawkgirl. Their costumes led to heated debates among fans, largely because the designs marked a significant departure from the comics. 

Upon closer inspection, we noticed that they were all "LordTech" branded outfits, suggesting the heroes are members of Maxwell Lord's Justice League International. 

Talking at the Alien: Romulus premiere, Hawkgirl actress Isabela Merced said the hero's suit is for "this specific timeline in the story," hopefully meaning she might don a more comic-accurate effort in a future story.

"Well, there have been some leaked pictures online," Merced said of the set photos. "However, I think James knows what he wants, and this specific suit is for this specific timeline in the story. I don't know what else I can say, but I gotta say, the helmet was my absolute favorite. It's so sick. It's so badass. It's perfect." 

You can hear more from The Last of Us season 2 star in the player below. 

The Wrap, meanwhile, caught up with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 star Sean Gunn at FanExpo Chicago over the weekend. The actor is playing the DCU's Weasel and G.I. Robot but will also have a non-CG role as the (often villainous) Maxwell Lord. 

We saw Pedro Pascal play an eccentric version of the baddie in Wonder Woman 1984, while Peter Facinelli played him in The CW's Supergirl. For Sean, and his brother, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn, this interpretation will stick to the comics rather than what's come before on screen.

"I can’t talk too much about it. I can say that my brother James and I did discuss what reference materials from the canon were relevant to to my process. I love doing my own music."

Gunn added, "I can’t say that much, other than we did talk about relevant materials, and we discussed the character in detail on before I dove in. We referenced, no live performances of the character. It’s all from written materials with things that we figure we’re looking at."

In the DCU, we expect Lord to be introduced as the sponsor of the Justice League International before breaking bad somewhere down the line (rather than immediately showing up as a villain).

Superman is set to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.

ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 8/18/2024, 5:17 AM
y'know the insignia on the Lord Tech suits look suspiciously like 'JL' for Justice League. Any body notice that?
User Comment Image
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 8/18/2024, 5:23 AM
@ObserverIO - Guy looks like Simple Jack from Tropic Thunder.... he's going full
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 8/18/2024, 5:20 AM
Sean Gunn is also Bat-Mite, best boy, and built sets
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 8/18/2024, 5:38 AM
We knew that, but the suit still looks like shit. All of them do.

