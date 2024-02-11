Green Lantern Actor Nathan Fillion Shares A VERY Exciting SUPERMAN: LEGACY Update

Nathan Fillion (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has been cast as Guy Gardner/Green Lantern in Superman: Legacy, and recently shared a big update about where things stand with the reboot. Check it out...

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 11, 2024 11:02 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman: Legacy

Cameras are expected to begin rolling on Superman: Legacy next month. Lead star David Corenswet is reportedly already in Atlanta training for the biggest role of his career as Clark Kent, but it now appears he'll soon have company. 

Entertainment Tonight reporter Hope Sloop recently spoke with Guy Gardner/Green Lantern actor Nathan Fillion, and the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 star revealed that he's heading to Atlanta this coming week for a table read and confirmed costume fittings are also on the horizon. 

Superman: Legacy writer and director James Gunn would later take to Threads to essentially confirm what Fillion said is accurate but seemed a tad exasperated with his longtime friend and collaborator! 

Last year, the filmmaker was asked whether Fillion's Green Lantern role would go beyond the Superman reboot (including Max's planned Lanterns TV series). "The Green Lanterns show is not separate," Gunn confirmed. "Nate will play Guy in all parts of the DCU." 

In the comics, Guy Gardner is a brash and often confrontational character, best known for his tenure as a Green Lantern and his hot-headed personality. Originally chosen as a backup for Hal Jordan, Guy became one of Earth's Green Lanterns after Hal was sidelined.

Typically, he's characterized by his tough exterior, sarcastic wit, and willingness to challenge authority, which often puts him at odds with other heroes (we've lost track of how many of Guy's fellow heroes he's punched over the years). Despite his abrasive nature, Gardner possesses strong leadership skills and an unwavering commitment to protecting the innocent. 

The hope among most fans seems to be that Gunn isn't planning to turn the hero into a comedic character given Fillion's experience in that realm. Time will tell on that front. 

Superman: Legacy tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

David Corenswet is playing the Man of Steel, while Rachel Brosnahan has been tapped to star as Lois Lane. Other recent casting additions include Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor. 

We recently learned that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 composer John Murphy will provide the upcoming reboot's score.

Superman: Legacy is currently set to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.

