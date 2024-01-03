SUPERMAN: 4 Key Details Spotted On The Suit (And What They Tell Us About James Gunn's Reboot)
Related:

SUPERMAN: 4 Key Details Spotted On The Suit (And What They Tell Us About James Gunn's Reboot)
SUPERMAN Star Rachel Brosnahan Shares Video With David Corenswet & Nicholas Hoult To Mark First Day Of Filming
Recommended For You:

SUPERMAN Star Rachel Brosnahan Shares Video With David Corenswet & Nicholas Hoult To Mark First Day Of Filming
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

santoanderson - 3/1/2024, 5:34 PM
SHEEEE-EEEE-EEE-IIIIT
BrotherQStark - 3/1/2024, 5:42 PM
@santoanderson - that’s Isaiah Whitlock Jr.
santoanderson - 3/1/2024, 5:47 PM
@BrotherQStark - Shiiiiit.
BrainySleep - 3/1/2024, 5:40 PM
I like him in many things. Good casting.
S8R8M - 3/1/2024, 5:41 PM
Gary Cole, Ron Lovingston or Eric Roberts would of been my choice.
At one point, knowing Gunn's track record, I thought he would cast Seth Green.
IronMan616 - 3/1/2024, 5:42 PM
Another Perry Black. lol.
FireandBlood - 3/1/2024, 5:44 PM
@IronMan616 - didn’t take long for the MAGA short bus to show up at all 😂
pitbull76 - 3/1/2024, 5:50 PM
@IronMan616 - When you found out that the Live action version of The little mermaid actor was going to be black you went on twitter at the time and posted #NotmyArieal
GhostDog - 3/1/2024, 5:53 PM
@FireandBlood - bro said

GhostDog - 3/1/2024, 5:43 PM
Damn that’s actually some nice casting that I never would’ve considered

BUNK!!!
TheVisionary25 - 3/1/2024, 5:44 PM
THAT IS PERFECT!!.

Perry be shooting this look to his reporters when they do/say/write some stupid stuff…
DudeGuy - 3/1/2024, 5:48 PM
Say what you will about the Snyder films but I did enjoy Lawrence Fishburne as Perry. The guy from the 90’s Lois & Clark show might still be my favorite version though. I’m sure this guy will knock it out of the park too.
lazlodaytona - 3/1/2024, 6:01 PM
e@DudeGuy - because Fishburn had such an important, vital role in those films?
WEAPONXOXOXO - 3/1/2024, 5:48 PM
He needs to be in more things. Good choice.
Itwasme - 3/1/2024, 5:49 PM
Haha I can picture him being over it now. Not always how I picture Perry White being, but its a good way to go.
TheVisionary25 - 3/1/2024, 6:08 PM
@Itwasme - I can see him being the irascible tough & nails boss aswell as father figure that Perry can be…

I like it so much!!
GodHercules20 - 3/1/2024, 5:50 PM
Doomsday8888 - 3/1/2024, 5:51 PM
The pearly white legacy continues.
ModHaterSLADE - 3/1/2024, 5:51 PM
Damn good actor. Good for him.
WakandaTech - 3/1/2024, 5:52 PM
Great Actor

Most Anticipated CBM of 2025
Scarilian - 3/1/2024, 5:52 PM
For all the focus on comic accurate casting he was doing, you'd think he would have done that with Perry White who is supposed to be the J.J.Jameson of the Daily Planet and quite bluntly a stereotype of white corporate America bosses.

Melba Manton is an option as a friend and rival to Lois at the Daily Planet.

Though personally I think the actor should have played Ron Troupe, who is hired by Perry and becomes his go-to reporter. He's one of the few people who stand up to Perry's bullshit:
Scarilian - 3/1/2024, 5:55 PM
WakandaTech - 3/1/2024, 5:54 PM
Superman
Green Lantern
Hawkgirl
Supergirl
The Authority


This is not just a Superman movie

Forthas - 3/1/2024, 5:56 PM
@WakandaTech - Thank you!
braunermegda - 3/1/2024, 6:04 PM
@WakandaTech - just remember before that shitty thor 4 everyone thought the guardians would be in it and it wasn't more than 2 minutes.
Scarilian - 3/1/2024, 6:04 PM
@WakandaTech -
James Gunn is pretty shit at doing individualized character development. As such his solution is to make a team dynamic to distract you from this. That is why this Superman movie is so stuffed with characters and will likely end up being more akin to a Justice League film where all the characters are pre-established so he doesn't have to develop them.

The only exception to this rule in his filmography is Super, which was a box office disaster making only $593,933 on a $2.5m budget.
Scarilian - 3/1/2024, 6:07 PM
@braunermegda -
That was more due to Disney though, like with a lot of Phase 4/5 - they had no clue what to do after Endgame and simply wanted to tease a bunch of films they did not actually know would happen.

As such they put Thor going with the Guardians of the Galaxy even though they had no clue if they'd even do a fourth Thor film and GotG3 was in limbo at the time.
JstaKIDfrmBKLYN - 3/1/2024, 5:55 PM
Love the actor. Don't see it.
MyCoolYoung - 3/1/2024, 5:58 PM
Another white job has been taken. Now only 93% of the movie will be white and not 94%. I knew James would mess up the DCU.
FireandBlood - 3/1/2024, 6:08 PM
@MyCoolYoung -

lazlodaytona - 3/1/2024, 5:59 PM
For the 2nd Superman solo film in a row a dude named Perry WHITE is being played by a black man. WHY?!?
I sure hope they cast Jim Carrey as John Stewart, or David Hasselhoff as Black Lightning.

The F man. Producers/directors put out call sheets for specific paramotors for a character all the time:
"wanted" - a male actor with a slightly, bulked up physique, is 23-27 years old, 5'10" to 6'3" and needs to be (insert ethnicity) for the role."

Before we even mention race that statement breaks the law based on hiring by gender and age discrimination.
So, you can break all those rules but can cast a black man as a comic book character who has always been white in the comics?!

Sh1t. It's like the dude they cast as Jimmy Olsen in Supergirl. I love him as an actor, especially in the new Law & Order. But, not only was he a super-tall, confident, non-red headed (discrimination right there) version of Jimmy Olsen, but when they shot scenes of Superman and him together, they had to angle the cameras a particular way so it didn't look like Jimmy was towering over Supes.

This politically correct B.S. is getting friggin' old.
comicfan100 - 3/1/2024, 6:00 PM
@lazlodaytona - You'll be alright.
Odekahn - 3/1/2024, 5:59 PM
Oh great. I was hoping we were going to get more than Otis with the race swapping nonsense 🙄
Forthas - 3/1/2024, 5:59 PM
Wendell Pierce is a really solid actor. I am sure he is up to the challenge but to be honest all of the actors cast in this film are all good but compared to the Oscar caliber team in Man of Steel it just gets a....Meh!
Superspecialawesomeguy - 3/1/2024, 6:00 PM
Oh so it's that guy from that disappointed gif? 😅:



Don't know much about him but I hope he does well.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
FOLLOW ComicBookMovie.com
View Recorder