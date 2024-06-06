SUPERMAN: The Actor Playing The Daily Planet's Steve Lombard May Have Been Revealed
Related:

SUPERMAN: The Actor Playing The Daily Planet's Steve Lombard May Have Been Revealed
SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Shares New BTS Cast Photo; First Look At Kent Farm Set
Recommended For You:

SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Shares New BTS Cast Photo; First Look At Kent Farm Set
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/6/2024, 9:12 AM
Yeah, now I'm Steve LomBored. :(
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 6/6/2024, 9:12 AM
Time to hit the gym, bro.
regularmovieguy
regularmovieguy - 6/6/2024, 9:55 AM
@Doomsday8888

User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/6/2024, 9:14 AM
no, im not reading all that sh1t, just put whoever he is plaing in the title
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 6/6/2024, 9:18 AM
@harryba11zack - All that to say he's playing the dude they said he was probably playing in the article yesterday.
Origame
Origame - 6/6/2024, 10:32 AM
@harryba11zack - he's the dude playing the dude disguised as another dude.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/6/2024, 9:17 AM
He looks more like the waterboy than an athlete lmao, Twisters tickets on sales so get your fat asses off the couch
grouch
grouch - 6/6/2024, 9:21 AM
these tweets are so boring.
why not tweet things like concept art etc.. gunn is the most boring [frick]er on the planet. don't tell me, superman will say [frick] in this HELLA EPIC!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/6/2024, 9:23 AM
Not surprising but nice nonetheless!!.

Bennett can play a great D-bag lol so it’s good casting imo.

User Comment Image

Hopefully he provides some nice comic relief at the Planet!!.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/6/2024, 9:23 AM

I can't stand this unfunny boob.
HermanM
HermanM - 6/6/2024, 9:26 AM
Fine casting. I'm sure he'll do fine.
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 6/6/2024, 9:41 AM
No one cares. The action is at the Acolyte comment threads.
Dotanuki
Dotanuki - 6/6/2024, 9:42 AM
I know we are more than a year out but I don’t feel any excitement for this movie yet. The first pic was underwhelming to put iit mildly. Hopefully they start dripping out some promos during SDCC.
regularmovieguy
regularmovieguy - 6/6/2024, 9:44 AM
Love Beck Bennett.
grouch
grouch - 6/6/2024, 9:46 AM
@regularmovieguy - bot
regularmovieguy
regularmovieguy - 6/6/2024, 9:49 AM
@grouch

Virgin ^
CoHost
CoHost - 6/6/2024, 9:47 AM
Found out the Lois actress is a nepobaby. Her aunt was a very rich fashion designer, Kate Spade and her uncle is David Spade.
BlackBolt84
BlackBolt84 - 6/6/2024, 10:08 AM
Literally no idea who this actor even is. The fact that they keep announcing every minor little role cast in this thing just makes me feel like they're trying to keep some non-existent hype train rolling. I'm still convinced this movie is going to be awful, because Gunn is a hack who isn't right for a Superman movie.
Forthas
Forthas - 6/6/2024, 10:12 AM
User Comment Image
PaKent
PaKent - 6/6/2024, 10:31 AM
It's clear now that Gunn doesn't give a [frick] about this movie and Superman's legacy and fans!
User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
FOLLOW ComicBookMovie.com
View Recorder