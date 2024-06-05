SUPERMAN: The Actor Playing The Daily Planet's Steve Lombard May Have Been Revealed

There's been chatter online for a while that James Gunn's Superman might include Steve Lombard. While it's still not confirmed, a new behind-the-scenes photo of the movie's cast has sent speculation into overdrive.

As you'll see below, Saturday Night Live alum Beck Bennett was spotted alongside the cast and crew, leaving many fans convinced he's playing the Daily Planet's cocky sports columnist.

He may have just been visiting friends, of course, but the facial hair does feel like a dead giveaway!

In the comics, Lombard - created by Cary Bates and Curt Swan in 1973's Superman #264 - is a sports reporter and later sports anchor for the Daily Planet, the same newspaper where Clark Kent and Lois Lane work.

Known for his brash and often arrogant personality, Steve is depicted as a former professional football player who brings his jock mentality to the newsroom. He is notorious for playing practical jokes on his colleagues, especially Clark, whom he perceives as a mild-mannered and unassuming reporter.

As for Bennett, the comedian was an SNL cast member between 2013 and 2021 and has appeared in the likes of Zoolander 2, The Angry Birds Movie, and Bill & Ted Face the Music. If he is in Superman, we'd bet on it being a minor role.

Stay tuned for updates.

Superman tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

David Corenswet is playing the Man of Steel, while Rachel Brosnahan has been tapped to star as Lois Lane.

The movie's supporting cast includes Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Pruitt Taylor Vince as Pa Kent, Neva Howell as Ma Kent, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Milly Alcock is also expected to make a cameo appearance as Supergirl before taking flight in her own movie, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Superman is currently set to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.