8 Of The Most Divisive Superhero Costume Reveals Of All-Time (Including James Gunn's SUPERMAN)
Related:

David Corenswet's Trainer For SUPERMAN Reveals The Training Regiment That Turned Him Into The MAN OF STEEL
David Corenswet's Trainer For SUPERMAN Reveals The Training Regiment That Turned Him Into The MAN OF STEEL
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 5/10/2024, 4:39 AM
How many of them like the new suit?😏
Th3Batman
Th3Batman - 5/10/2024, 4:43 AM
Gunn has said and done everything right so far regarding this movie, so hopefully it sticks the landing and gives DC on film the launch it needs.
TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 5/10/2024, 4:50 AM
@Th3Batman - Sounds like you are looking forward to it. I’m looking forward to the teaser trailer. I wanna see the suit in motion and some action. Hopefully we will get a teaser by July.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 5/10/2024, 4:55 AM
@Th3Batman - for sure

#InGunnWeTrust
HermanM
HermanM - 5/10/2024, 4:48 AM
Hopefully Jurgens and Ordway told him to lose that ugly collar on Superman and anything Jim Lee said was just disregarded. 😁
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 5/10/2024, 4:54 AM
Only now just realised he dropped the ‘Legacy’ subtitle. Thank [frick] for that because that shit was some wack, fan-made sounding bollocks
Th3Batman
Th3Batman - 5/10/2024, 4:57 AM
@FireandBlood - I think the Legacy title would be more fitting for the final in a trilogy, a movie that looks at the impact Superman has had on the world and other heroes.
UniqNo
UniqNo - 5/10/2024, 4:55 AM
At least he's surrounding himself with the right people and not a bunch of yes men..


Now i wonder if any of them were honest about that suit reveal? We need a better photo dammit!
TheIrishSuperman
TheIrishSuperman - 5/10/2024, 4:59 AM
Feels like a publicity stunt to appease fans after the mixed response from the official suit reveal
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 5/10/2024, 5:01 AM
For me, it is too early to diss on the film based on first look of a costume.

As long as Gunn has a good record of doing great cbms, i dont have a problem.

For all we know hes just testing the costume out for feedback. Remember the time when the Sonic designs came out?
UniqNo
UniqNo - 5/10/2024, 5:05 AM
@vectorsigma - Kind of late to be testing if they're already in production. That's the final design imo. Unless it's 1 of 2 or 3.

Sonic was all VFX and they delayed that. I don't see Superman getting delayed.

They could potententially redesign it in post with VFX, like they did with Holland's Spider-Man in Civil war and No Way Home but then they will likely limit the amount of shots we see.

They'll likely just touch up on all the folds and creases like they did with Cap Falcon in FatWS.
SethBullock
SethBullock - 5/10/2024, 5:16 AM
@vectorsigma - I really wish they did something similar to what the Sonic people did listening to the fans and just change the suit, it's the worst looking Superman suit I've ever seen and if it looks that bad in the finished film it will just ruin the whole movie for me.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 5/10/2024, 5:25 AM
@UniqNo - good point on Sonic being all vfx.

With this having negative reactions, im guessing that your point that this is not the only costume is probable. Kind of like Holland's initial suit.
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 5/10/2024, 5:20 AM
lel, Aaron joined DC like yesterday but no sight of PKJ.

Even Snyder is there and he wrote like...just Unchained, right?

Bless Jurgens tho.

Gotta say tho, that shit costume took a huge chunk of my hype for this movie...
Fogs
Fogs - 5/10/2024, 5:21 AM
Wonder if they'll go with the classic symbol in the end of the movie, as a teaser for his next suit.
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 5/10/2024, 5:22 AM
User Comment Image

