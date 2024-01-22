SUPERMAN: LEGACY Director James Gunn Says David Corenswet "Had A Hard Time Fitting" In Henry Cavill's Suit

Though it's probably going to be quite a while before we get a look at it, we know that David Corenswet will don a brand-new costume when he debuts as our new Man of Steel in Superman: Legacy.

Now, director James Gunn has revealed that the actor - along with everyone else who screen-tested for the role - did so in the "previous suit" that Henry Cavill wore for his DCEU appearances.

However, the filmmaker notes that Corenswet "had a hard time fitting."

We've all seen the Instagram photos of Corenswet looking like he's packed on some serious muscle for this part, but that wasn't what gave him the trouble. As it turns out, at 6'4, he was a bit too tall (Cavill is 6'1).

David Corenswet screen tested in the previous Superman suit (presumably Cavill’s) and had a “hard time fitting as he’s so tall”



“Yes everyone who screen tested was screen tested in the previous suit (although David had a hard time fitting as he’s so tall!)” - James Gunn pic.twitter.com/LNhVXgHPps — DC Film News (@DCFilmNews) January 22, 2024

Gun hasn't really given us any hints about the new costume, but filmmaker Dan Marcus did respond to the GOTG Vol. 3 director's Threads post by claiming that someone who works on Legacy told him the suit "is not gonna be what we're expecting."

We can't imagine Gunn will stray too far from the classic blue and red color scheme, but he might well take a few risks with the overall design.

Not that this matters at all, but I heard from a friend who is working on LEGACY that the Superman suit is not gonna be what we’re expecting and is very curious for how fans are gonna react. Take that for what you will. https://t.co/0B7oaceYo5 — Dan Marcus (@Danimalish) January 22, 2024

The DCU reboot will also star Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, along with Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

More recently, Sara Sampaio signed on to play Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, and Skyler Gisondo has been cast as Jimmy Olsen.

Members of the anti-hero team The Authority are also expected to appear, and María Gabriela de Faría (Animal Control) has been cast as Angela Spica/The Engineer.

Supergirl is also rumored to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie, but that's yet to be confirmed.

We're still not sure exactly how these other superheroes will factor into the story, but Gunn has previously revealed that Superman's dual-life as both Clark Kent and the Man of Steel will be explored in the film, suggesting that these characters will be his "super friends." Whether they'll be part of an actual team or not remains to be seen.

“Superman: Legacy is the true foundation of our creative vision for the DC Universe. Not only is Superman an iconic part of DC lore, he is also a favorite character for comic book readers, viewers of earlier movies, and fans around the world," said Gunn during the DCU slate announcement. "I can’t wait to introduce our version of Superman who audiences will be able to follow and get to know across films, movies, animation and gaming.”

Production is reportedly scheduled to get underway this March.