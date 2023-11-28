SUPERMAN: LEGACY Star David Corenswet Hailed As "Massive" By Fans Impressed With His Superhero Physique

New photos of actor David Corenswet have been revealed which show more of the actor's physical transformation for Superman: Legacy, with fans hailing the DCU's Man of Steel as "massive." Check it out...

By JoshWilding - Nov 28, 2023 06:11 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman: Legacy

When the news broke that David Corenswet would play the DCU's Man of Steel in Superman: Legacy, it took no time at all for some people to dig up old, unflattering photos of the actor in an effort to suggest he simply isn't muscular enough to play the character. 

To be fair, Corenswet didn't exactly have the expected superhero physique; however, he's been given plenty of time to train and has once again been spotted looking like an absolute beast. 

With the beard, it's hard to ignore the fact our future Clark Kent looks an awful lot like Henry Cavill...but bigger. As you can see in the X posts below, Corenswet is hailed by fans as "massive" and even receiving comparisons to Ed McGuinness' portrayal of Superman on the page. 

Actors like Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt have undergone similar physical transformations, so it's not surprising to see Corenswet do the same, particularly for a role as important as this.

While the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes have slightly delayed Superman: Legacy's start date, it's given the actor plenty of time to train. He's yet to comment on being cast in the reboot but, four years ago, shared his desire to play a vastly different version of Kal-El.

"It came to my attention before the internet got a hold of me, but my pie-in-the-sky ambition is definitely to play Superman," Corenswet said. "I would love to see somebody do an upbeat, throwback [take on Superman]. I love the Henry Cavill dark and gritty take, but I would love to see the next one be very bright and optimistic."

Superman: Legacy tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

David Corenswet is playing the Man of Steel, while Rachel Brosnahan has been tapped to star as Lois Lane. Other recent casting additions include Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor. 

It's also been reported that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 star Kurt Russell may be in the running for Jor-El (there's no word on Ma and Pa Kent or whether they're even alive in this iteration of Clark Kent's story). Brainiac, meanwhile, is expected to serve as the reboot's big bad. 

Superman: Legacy is currently set to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.

JohnPain - 11/28/2023, 6:55 AM

CBM fans love man hardness
TheVisionary25 - 11/28/2023, 7:04 AM
@JohnPain - we do love our jacked men , that’s true
Goldboink - 11/28/2023, 7:31 AM
@JohnPain - The sweatier the better
Doomsday8888 - 11/28/2023, 6:56 AM
Henry Cavill:
?si=RYxzPZMLEmCmPG2V
Doomsday8888 - 11/28/2023, 7:01 AM
Look at that beard.



?si=1jFhkt4m6wDtlj4Z
UniqNo - 11/28/2023, 7:09 AM
@Doomsday8888 - I would agree that Corenswet looks alot like Cavill, but kind of in the same way Routh looks looked Like Reeve. That being said, they all look like Superman...which i think is kind of the point. no?
Doomsday8888 - 11/28/2023, 7:14 AM
@UniqNo
If Singer could've used Reeve for Superman Returns, he would've done that.

Gunn is not replacing the wholeass cast of the dead DCEU and Cavill is still alive, so...

But yes, at least the casting seems to respect the comics.
UniqNo - 11/28/2023, 7:25 AM
@Doomsday8888 - Can't really say what they're doing until it's on screen really. Alot of conflicting information. I'd say everyone except maybe who's still alive from his suicide squad reboot/sequel isn't returning.

I understand that if he kept the flagship character of the DCEU around it would send the wrong message for his reboot/retooling. There’s a lot more behind the scenes stuff with actors’ contracts etc, which is why I still think they’re just short of saying Gal’s not coming back. She secured a pretty hefty bag after WW84 went to HBOMax apparently, and Cavill’s contract was up and not renewed, like Gunn said, he wasn’t fired, he was just not hired!

Also, I was all for Cavill coming back and was really looking forward to a true MoS sequel with him...giving him a better opportunity away from Snyder. He got treated like shit after MoS both on and off the screen. He was really underserved! But I still can’t say I’m 100% confident he’s a great actor… I needed to see more of him in the role to make up my mind….but for some reason I can already see Corenswet as the character.

I do hope though that if the new DCU is successfully established, maybe in 10 to 15 years they can still bring back Cavill (if he's willing after his mistreatment) to play kingdom come supes or the older in a crisis story line (once marvel get their multiverse stuff out the way)
Doomsday8888 - 11/28/2023, 7:33 AM
@UniqNo
Gotta love how fans tend to share the same dream.

I too hope for that big event KC-tier return, maybe for Supes 100th birthday! :3

Gunn not killing his darlings rubs me the wrong f*cking way tho.

Literally a case of "my way or the highway" smdh...
UniqNo - 11/28/2023, 7:38 AM
@Doomsday8888 - I kind of get it though! Zack was never really hired to take charge of a whole new universe, but they went with it to some really mixed results.

I believe the hiring and pairing of Gunn for creativity and Safran for the business side will have more success though and give us a good Superman story. Suck for Cavill and his fans' but it is a business after all.

"I too hope for that big event KC-tier return, maybe for Supes 100th birthday!" that would be awesome...Maybe something similar to how they gave Routh the opportunity to revisit the role on the small screen would be great for Cavill on the big screen. One can only dream though!
TheVandalore - 11/28/2023, 6:57 AM
It just hit me... He looks like a fusion of Henry Cavill and Hayden Christensen.
harryba11zack - 11/28/2023, 7:01 AM
He's like a baby Henry Cavill.
Origame - 11/28/2023, 7:03 AM
...ok, I mean, he's definitely bigger, but considering we don't actually see his physique behind his baggy a$$ shirt the praise is pretty ridiculous. Like comparing that to bale? Are you kidding me? Do you know what bale looked like in the role before batman?
TheVandalore - 11/28/2023, 7:08 AM
@Origame - They compared him to Bale in the article?
Origame - 11/28/2023, 7:11 AM
@TheVandalore - in the first tweet it says it's one of the biggest transformations next to bale.

But honestly this is par for the course when it comes to superhero transformations. No different than rudd or pratt really. Impressive, but really not saying much.
JustAWaffle - 11/28/2023, 7:13 AM
@Origame - I wouldn’t be worried. He’s probably got a lot of pudge under that shirt, since he’s bulking for the role. But he’ll get on that Hollywood juice when he cuts and everything underneath will be Supes.

I’m just an intermediate waffle, but I’ve seen some people I know go from dad bod to Greco Roman statue within months.

Origame - 11/28/2023, 7:39 AM
@JustAWaffle - I'm not worried. In fact I got pretty low standards for superman physiques. Basically just look like you go to the gym and it's fine.
TheVisionary25 - 11/28/2023, 7:11 AM
Dudes definitely bigger then before but idk if we can tell how much considering he’s wearing a baggy sweater.

Anyway can’t wait to see him in the role , i feel he’s gonna be great!!.

?si=3IV7eVkBaYwc_ZGY
Forthas - 11/28/2023, 7:13 AM
Wow! They are now trying to market fake Superman as "massive." Despite the fact they already had a superman who was massive and looks the same. What a waste of time! Fake Superman is not going to take off!
Reeds2Much - 11/28/2023, 7:17 AM
TheRationalNerd - 11/28/2023, 7:23 AM
He looks amazing. I wonder when he started physical fitness for the role?
UniqNo - 11/28/2023, 7:34 AM
@TheRationalNerd - If they're aiming to start filming in January, i'd say he's already on on the cut.

That beard also has me thinking....are getting another Supes in exile storyline/intro????

