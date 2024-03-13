SUPERMAN: Natalia Safran Teases Upcoming Costume Reveal As Another Hard-To-Believe Villain Rumor Surfaces

Last month, James Gunn announced that SUPERMAN had started shooting by sharing a first look at the logo which will adorn the chest of David Corenswet's Clark Kent.

Clearly inspired by Kingdom Come, it's a design which has earned the approval of fans. However, until we get to see the entire costume, it's too soon to say whether DC Studios' take on the Man of Tomorrow's iconic appearance can truly be considered a hit.

With Gunn confirming he'll miss this year's San Diego Comic-Con, we don't currently know when we'll get that full suit reveal. According to Natalia Safran, the wife of DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran, it won't be "for a bit yet."

She'd add, "But soon enough and it's oh so good!"

Production is set to move to Atlanta any week now and it's possible we'll then get set photos and videos. Gunn could choose to beat them to the punch by sharing an official shot of Corenswet suited up or may just decide to let them have at it and start marketing the reboot as planned closer to its release date.

In other SUPERMAN "news," there's a pretty wild rumour floating around that joining Lex Luthor as the movie's lead villain will be Corenswet as a clone of Kal-El. We're not sure if this is a new take on Bizarro or Cyborg Superman, but if true, it's a little surprising to see Gunn head down the Superman III route of introducing an "Evil Superman."

Again, we're not putting much stock in this rumour but if this is even remotely accurate, the filmmaker will have to work hard to ensure it doesn't come across as lame, particularly with fans eager to see villains like Brainiac and Mongul on screen.

Check out Safran's comments below.

SUPERMAN tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

David Corenswet is playing the Man of Steel, while Rachel Brosnahan has been tapped to star as Lois Lane. Other recent casting additions include Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, and Wendell Pierce as Perry White.

SUPERMAN is currently set to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.