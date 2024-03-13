SUPERMAN: Natalia Safran Teases Upcoming Costume Reveal As Another Hard-To-Believe Villain Rumor Surfaces

Natalia Safran, the wife of DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran, has teased plans for a SUPERMAN costume reveal as yet another bizarre rumour has started doing the rounds online about the movie's villain...

By JoshWilding - Mar 13, 2024 07:03 AM EST
Last month, James Gunn announced that SUPERMAN had started shooting by sharing a first look at the logo which will adorn the chest of David Corenswet's Clark Kent. 

Clearly inspired by Kingdom Come, it's a design which has earned the approval of fans. However, until we get to see the entire costume, it's too soon to say whether DC Studios' take on the Man of Tomorrow's iconic appearance can truly be considered a hit. 

With Gunn confirming he'll miss this year's San Diego Comic-Con, we don't currently know when we'll get that full suit reveal. According to Natalia Safran, the wife of DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran, it won't be "for a bit yet."

She'd add, "But soon enough and it's oh so good!"

Production is set to move to Atlanta any week now and it's possible we'll then get set photos and videos. Gunn could choose to beat them to the punch by sharing an official shot of Corenswet suited up or may just decide to let them have at it and start marketing the reboot as planned closer to its release date. 

In other SUPERMAN "news," there's a pretty wild rumour floating around that joining Lex Luthor as the movie's lead villain will be Corenswet as a clone of Kal-El. We're not sure if this is a new take on Bizarro or Cyborg Superman, but if true, it's a little surprising to see Gunn head down the Superman III route of introducing an "Evil Superman."

Again, we're not putting much stock in this rumour but if this is even remotely accurate, the filmmaker will have to work hard to ensure it doesn't come across as lame, particularly with fans eager to see villains like Brainiac and Mongul on screen. 

Check out Safran's comments below.

SUPERMAN tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

David Corenswet is playing the Man of Steel, while Rachel Brosnahan has been tapped to star as Lois Lane. Other recent casting additions include Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, and Wendell Pierce as Perry White.

SUPERMAN is currently set to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.

Highflyer - 3/13/2024, 7:22 AM
I'll be surprised if it doesn't appear in a set leak pic.
UniqNo - 3/13/2024, 7:27 AM
@Highflyer - I'd assume quite alot of it is closed sets (Norway aside) as Gunn's confident it wont be revealed until he's ready.

Likely they will release it before there's any shooting on location. Like how they released the photo of Wolverine and Deadpool.

Can only hope one gets leaked early which will probably prompt them to releastle an official one earlier.
ObserverIO - 3/13/2024, 7:25 AM
Peter Safran's partner is always teasing upcoming DC things.

Just... his other partner.
Doomsday8888 - 3/13/2024, 7:33 AM
If it gets leaked before they have a chance to officially reveal it then Gunn is a f*cking loser, man.
DravenCorvis - 3/13/2024, 7:45 AM
The "hard to believe" villain bit.

You're aware that your fountain of knowledge, "My Time To Shine" posted about it?

https://twitter.com/MyTimeToShineH/status/1767010557020770757?t=HGpoTtXyLMbmJiz9Xu6fRA&s=19
jst5 - 3/13/2024, 8:15 AM
@DravenCorvis - Gunn has already debunked two rumors that site has put out about the movie...so I don't believe anything they put on with this subject.That being said....Wilding will run with any twitter rumor.
DravenCorvis - 3/13/2024, 8:16 AM
@jst5 - Didn't know about the debunking, but I know Josh uses this account as a crutch.
TheVisionary25 - 3/13/2024, 7:52 AM
If the rumor is true then I could see it being Gunn’s take on Bizarro since in some iterations , Lex creates him but honestly I doubt this…



I’m still gonna cling to my theory of Lex builds the Engineer in this version who will serve as his hero but deals with issues in a more violent and anti-heroic manner which causes some to get behind her and against Superman and perhaps the other established heroes in terms of public opinion (which could be what Lex wants).

The rest of the movie will deal with Clark having to prove what heroism really means to the world to an extent.
bkmeijer1 - 3/13/2024, 8:00 AM
@TheVisionary25 - if Lex is gonna create a superhero of his own, think Superboy just makes far more sense. Don't think it's gonna be Bizarro or the Engineer though.

I could definitely see him backing her (and soon the whole Authority) as his answer to superheroism. Kinda like Superman vs The Elite, but with The Authority instead.
TheVisionary25 - 3/13/2024, 8:11 AM
@bkmeijer1 - the only reason I think that is because in the Brian Azzarello Luthor comic , he does create a female that is his hero that does do something similar in terms of public opinion.

You could easily substitute that character for The Engineer but since it doesn’t seem to be an influence on Gunn from what we have seen , I doubt it will go that way

bkmeijer1 - 3/13/2024, 8:20 AM
@TheVisionary25 - can't say I know the comic, but after looking it up it does actually sound like something we could see in Gunn's Superman movie.

Both characters (from what I gather) are human-cyborg like characters, so they could very well be fused into one. You convinced me to subscribe to your theory.
bkmeijer1 - 3/13/2024, 7:56 AM
Guess it's clever, making rumours part of real news articles. I try to avoid them as much as possible, but this way I can't get around them.

Anyway, I do hope they reveal the suit soon. An official image would be so much better than a leaked set photo, even if it's just concept art. No idea both wives were in on the DCU though.

View Recorder