SUPERMAN Set Video Reveals Daily Planet Logo; James Gunn Shares New Smallville Photo

A brief video from the Cleveland, Ohio set of James Gunn's Superman has been shared online, and it gives us a first look at the new Daily Planet logo...

By MarkCassidy - Jun 11, 2024 07:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman: Legacy

As filming continues on James Gunn's DCU Superman (FKA Superman: Legacy) reboot in Cleveland, Ohio, the city streets are in the process of being transformed into Metropolis, and a brief video from the set has now been shared online.

The footage gives us a quick glimpse of several store-fronts, one of which is displaying the Daily Planet logo.

As you can see, the lettering is very similar to early comic book versions, but it's missing the iconic newspaper's signature globe. This isn't the actual Daily Planet building, however, so there's always a chance the classic logo will still sit atop the skyscraper.

The movie was recently shooting in LaGrange, Georgia, which was doubling for the Kent Farm and surrounding area. Though the shot doesn't reveal anything aside from a stunning woodland skyline, Gunn has taken to Instagram to share a new photo from the set.

So far, the only major reveal that has come from set photos is a glimpse of María Gabriela de Faría in-costume as The Engineer, but we did get a first official look at David Corenswet in his Super-suit a few weeks ago.

The image, which showed an already battle-tested Man of Steel putting his boots on to go deal with another potentially catastrophic threat to Metropolis, was effective enough, but it's probably fair to say that the majority of fans weren't overly impressed.

Superman will also star Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Wendell Pierce will play Perry White. Milly Alcock's Supergirl is also rumored to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie, but that's yet to be confirmed.

We're still not sure exactly how these other superheroes will factor into the story, but Gunn has previously revealed that Superman's dual-life as both Clark Kent and the Man of Steel will be explored in the film, suggesting that these characters will be his "super friends." Whether they'll be part of an actual team or not remains to be seen.

“Overjoyed to be announcing the start of principal photography on SUPERMAN today, February 29, which just so happens to be – coincidentally and unplanned – Superman’s birthday,” Gunn captioned the first official photo earlier this year. “When I finished the first draft of the script, I called the film ‘Superman: Legacy.’ By the time I locked the final draft, it was clear the title was SUPERMAN,” he added. “Making our way to you July 2025.”

SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Shares Another Cast Photo After Hinting At Plans For Pa Kent In The Reboot
SUPERMAN Clapperboard Features A New Look At The Reboot's KINGDOM COME-Inspired Logo
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/11/2024, 7:40 PM
Shea Whigam its gobna rock the cape
Origame
Origame - 6/11/2024, 7:46 PM
@Malatrova15 - ...what are you?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/11/2024, 7:46 PM
@Origame - a soon to be
Origame
Origame - 6/11/2024, 7:48 PM
@Malatrova15 - ?si=1XkAvrtfN5fM8tFP
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 6/11/2024, 7:49 PM
@Origame - He is vengence.
He is the night!

User Comment Image
Origame
Origame - 6/11/2024, 7:56 PM
@Feralwookiee - him being Tommy wiseau is both completely random and the only logical answer.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 6/11/2024, 8:16 PM
@Origame - He's still bitter about Johnathan Majors, so he feels like he's sitting atomic bomb, waiting for it to go off!

User Comment Image
Nightmare
Nightmare - 6/11/2024, 7:48 PM
Nice homage to have it shot in Cleveland, where Superman was created.

User Comment Image
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 6/11/2024, 7:50 PM
Looks like a generic font on a storefront.
The Reeves Ave. is a nice touch though.
TheLight
TheLight - 6/11/2024, 7:50 PM
I really want this movie to be successful.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/11/2024, 7:52 PM
Cool!!.

Looking forward to seeing the Daily Planet crew in this.

User Comment Image
TheSuperMex
TheSuperMex - 6/11/2024, 7:55 PM
Prefer the planet logo.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/11/2024, 7:58 PM
@TheSuperMex - me too but since that isn’t the actual Daily Planet building , hopefully we get that there.
TheSuperMex
TheSuperMex - 6/11/2024, 8:07 PM
@TheVisionary25 - I want to see the big spinning globe on top the building. Maybe they will do that?
HermanM
HermanM - 6/11/2024, 7:57 PM
Awesome. Very hyped for this
Spoken
Spoken - 6/11/2024, 8:01 PM
Hmmm, logo looks pretty good. I get the feeling this might be grounded when it comes to the Daily Planet.

OT: Power Rangers Netflix a NO GO
https://tvline.com/news/power-rangers-series-netflix-cancelled-hasbro-redevelop-1235260980/
@MarkCassidy
@JoshWilding
Batmangina
Batmangina - 6/11/2024, 8:03 PM
That's not an 'S'
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 6/11/2024, 8:04 PM
You have to respect how classic he’s going with all this!

Classic Daily Planet Logo
“N Reeves Ave”
Shooting in Cleveland where Superman was created!

I think it’s obvious Gunn is trying his hardest to give us a definitive Superman.
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 6/11/2024, 8:10 PM
Hicksville
SuperCat
SuperCat - 6/11/2024, 8:11 PM
User Comment Image
TheLight
TheLight - 6/11/2024, 8:19 PM
@SuperCat - Dude you always deliver!
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 6/11/2024, 8:13 PM
The only thing that ever truly bothered me about Smallville is that the heavily wooded British Columbia looks NOTHING like Kansas. The same can be said about Georgia, which has one of the most heavily forested metro areas in the country of which LaGrange is part.

If you were going to put Smallville somewhere where you could get tax credits, if not Kansas, why not Alberta? So much flat farmland there, as we saw in Superman The Movie.
Spoken
Spoken - 6/11/2024, 8:17 PM
@HistoryofMatt - I just learned today that Kansas has ZERO film tax incentives, they just signed a bill in 2023 hoping for it to pass this year to allow a film tax incentive.

That's crazy, I never knew that.
Nolanite
Nolanite - 6/11/2024, 8:20 PM
It's fair to say that we should be expecting another shot or two of Superman soon because they'll be filming on location for quite a while
Nolanite out

