SUPERMAN Set Video Reveals Daily Planet Logo; James Gunn Shares New Smallville Photo

As filming continues on James Gunn's DCU Superman (FKA Superman: Legacy) reboot in Cleveland, Ohio, the city streets are in the process of being transformed into Metropolis, and a brief video from the set has now been shared online.

The footage gives us a quick glimpse of several store-fronts, one of which is displaying the Daily Planet logo.

As you can see, the lettering is very similar to early comic book versions, but it's missing the iconic newspaper's signature globe. This isn't the actual Daily Planet building, however, so there's always a chance the classic logo will still sit atop the skyscraper.

The movie was recently shooting in LaGrange, Georgia, which was doubling for the Kent Farm and surrounding area. Though the shot doesn't reveal anything aside from a stunning woodland skyline, Gunn has taken to Instagram to share a new photo from the set.

So far, the only major reveal that has come from set photos is a glimpse of María Gabriela de Faría in-costume as The Engineer, but we did get a first official look at David Corenswet in his Super-suit a few weeks ago.

The image, which showed an already battle-tested Man of Steel putting his boots on to go deal with another potentially catastrophic threat to Metropolis, was effective enough, but it's probably fair to say that the majority of fans weren't overly impressed.

Superman will also star Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Wendell Pierce will play Perry White. Milly Alcock's Supergirl is also rumored to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie, but that's yet to be confirmed.

We're still not sure exactly how these other superheroes will factor into the story, but Gunn has previously revealed that Superman's dual-life as both Clark Kent and the Man of Steel will be explored in the film, suggesting that these characters will be his "super friends." Whether they'll be part of an actual team or not remains to be seen.

“Overjoyed to be announcing the start of principal photography on SUPERMAN today, February 29, which just so happens to be – coincidentally and unplanned – Superman’s birthday,” Gunn captioned the first official photo earlier this year. “When I finished the first draft of the script, I called the film ‘Superman: Legacy.’ By the time I locked the final draft, it was clear the title was SUPERMAN,” he added. “Making our way to you July 2025.”