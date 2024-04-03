SUPERMAN Star Wendell Pierce Isn't A Comic Book Reader But Is "Excited" To Play DCU's Perry White

SUPERMAN star Wendell Pierce has broken his silence on being cast as Perry White in DC Studios' upcoming reboot, admitting that while he's not a comic book reader, he is excited to take on the role...

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 03, 2024 01:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman: Legacy

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has assembled an impressive cast for SUPERMAN, including The Wire and Jack Ryan star Wendell Pierce. 

The actor appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers yesterday evening and was asked about his role as Daily Planet editor-in-chief, Perry White. He played coy but seems to be relishing the opportunity to board the DCU.

"The great James Gunn is directing that film. That's what I hear," Pierce teased. "You may know more about it than I do!"

"Like I said, I can remember my lines, but not my characters. I'm looking forward to this. I never grew up reading comics so I relied on my friends to tell me about it," he continued. "As you can see, I have a problem with memory. I'm excited about [it]."

When Pierce's casting was made official, Gunn said he too was "excited" to welcome the actor into this world. With both Clark Kent and Lois Lane expected to be front and centre in this story, we anticipate spending a lot of time at The Daily Planet; that likely means Pierce's role will be significant. 

"I completely relate to Superman because he’s everything I am," Gunn said of the Man of Tomorrow last year. "He’s somebody who is an outsider who feels like an alien, but also the ultimate insider, because he’s [frick]ing Superman. And that’s kind of like what I feel like."

"How can I make it different from the Superman movies that have been made so far, but also have it respect all the Superman movies that have been made so far? [It] just took me some time to try to figure it out," he'd later say when asked about turning down the chance to helm a Superman project before The Suicide Squad.

You can hear more from Pierce in the players below. 

SUPERMAN tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

David Corenswet is playing the Man of Steel, while Rachel Brosnahan has been tapped to star as Lois Lane.

The movie's supporting cast includes Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, and Wendell Pierce as Perry White.

SUPERMAN is currently set to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.

ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 4/3/2024, 1:43 PM
Damn good actor. Congrats to him.
RedFury
RedFury - 4/3/2024, 1:45 PM
I can picture his Perry White already. He's got that boss man vibe to his acting, and I think he'll do great in the role.

I also appreciate the honesty of him saying he's not a comic-book reader. Far better than the folks that claim they are, when it's obvious they're not. You don't have to love the comics, just respect that people do.
mountainman
mountainman - 4/3/2024, 1:46 PM
Bunk!!!

Hopefully they don’t make Perry White a womanizing alcoholic.
BobGarlen
BobGarlen - 4/3/2024, 1:52 PM
This is a solid casting choice. His work on Jack Ryan alone shows he's great for the role. Excited to see how he handles it.
Order66
Order66 - 4/3/2024, 1:53 PM
He’s a great actor.

I guarantee you many years from now Perry White is going to be officially made into a black character just like how nick fury was officially made a black character. Nothing wrong with that. Just stating.
GhostDog
GhostDog - 4/3/2024, 1:53 PM
Amazing actor.

Gunn said “I’m Superman” lol
AquaClunge
AquaClunge - 4/3/2024, 2:00 PM
The more I hear about this movie the more I feel like it's Gunns version of MOS (with a few extra characters)🤣

Isiah Whitlock Jr for Jimmy Olsen please!

User Comment Image
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 4/3/2024, 2:04 PM
"I completely relate to Superman because he’s everything I am," Gunn said of the Man of Tomorrow last year. "

User Comment Image
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 4/3/2024, 3:04 PM
@Nomis929 -
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
Twenty23Three
Twenty23Three - 4/3/2024, 2:04 PM
Refreshing to see an actor not pretend to be a huge fan.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/3/2024, 2:05 PM
He is a great actor and I can easily see him in the role…

He can be irascible tough as nails boss aswell as warm father figure that Perry can be so excited to see him as the character!!.

User Comment Image
HermanM
HermanM - 4/3/2024, 2:06 PM
The only inaccurate casting so far, but if Perry were black, I think he'd be like this guy from that clip alone. He will do fine. Better than Laurence Fishburne.

Very excited for this movie.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/3/2024, 2:06 PM
Welcome to the club Mr Pierce.

User Comment Image
Steel86
Steel86 - 4/3/2024, 2:45 PM
@TheVisionary25 - This is pretty kool. As a Superman fan it amazes me how much of the supes we love didn't originate in the comics.
Godzilla2000Zer
Godzilla2000Zer - 4/3/2024, 2:09 PM
Waiting To Exhale
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 4/3/2024, 2:34 PM
@Godzilla2000Zer - literally every time I see him I think of Waiting to Exhale. She called him a human submarine sandwich lol. He also tried to shit Ray Charles out of money on Ray lol
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/3/2024, 2:11 PM
Off topic:

Drew Goddard to write & direct new “Matrix”

https://deadline.com/2024/04/the-matrix-drew-goddard-1235874947/

Jack O Connell in talks as the villain for Ryan Coogler & MBJ’s period genre film.

https://deadline.com/2024/04/jack-oconnell-circling-michael-b-jordan-ryan-coogler-pic-warner-bros-1235874332/
ShimmyShimmyYA
ShimmyShimmyYA - 4/3/2024, 2:12 PM
@TheVisionary25 - really wish they’d let matrix die
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/3/2024, 2:17 PM
@ShimmyShimmyYA - I’m mixed on it

On one hand, I agree (though I never saw Resurrections but heard mixed things )

However on the other hand , I like Goddard and would like to see his take especially since he came to them with the idea.
RedFury
RedFury - 4/3/2024, 2:18 PM
@ShimmyShimmyYA - not me! Just need to put some new blood into it, and move on from the Wachowskis. They did us a great service of the original trilogy(more-so the first two) Now time for someone else to take a crack and breath some new life into it.

I think I was in grade 7 or 8 when the original came out and it blew my little mind.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 4/3/2024, 2:21 PM
@ShimmyShimmyYA - Yeeeeah, not much to recommend the series past it's first entry. Kinda wish they'd just left it as one-and-done.
SATW42
SATW42 - 4/3/2024, 2:37 PM
@TheVisionary25 - I think it's safe to say I'm probably the biggest Matrix series fan on this board, and I'm stoked.

The animatrix and the two Matrix comics showed there are plenty of good, non Neo centric, stories to be told in this world and I for one am looking forward to it.

I don't think you have to reboot, and I don't think you have to continue where Resurrections left off. I think you could either tell a completely random non Neo, non One story, or you can tell the story of a previous one who perhaps didn't have the same journey as Neo, which is canon because Neo wasn't coded like the other "Ones"

Personally, I wouldn't mind seeing a story about the first failed utopia matrix that had to be scrapped because humans were incapable of believing a perfect world to be possible. Lots of parallels to today's world with people choosing to be online and lead miserable unhappy existences. Like alot of users on this site actually.
RedFury
RedFury - 4/3/2024, 2:54 PM
@SATW42 - imagine if they go way back to the start and show us the war between man and machine that leads up the creation of the Matrix. I think that was my absolute favorite part of the animatrix, and would be blown away to see that in live action. Although it might echoe the terminator future a little too much for audiences to see it as fresh.

Though a new story without Neo would also be welcomed. As much as I love 'the one' they shouldn't keep milking his arc.
Forthas
Forthas - 4/3/2024, 2:11 PM
"DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has assembled an impressive cast for SUPERMAN"

Yet it pales in comparison to the cast of Man of Steel.
DTor91
DTor91 - 4/3/2024, 2:39 PM
@Forthas - Superman’s cast is far, FAR and away a better cast, and Man Of Steel wasted all its best actors.

Amy Adams was done one of the biggest disservices in the entirety of the previous run of DC films.
Forthas
Forthas - 4/3/2024, 2:48 PM
@DTor91 - Don't know what you are smoking but Man of Steel had six of with what I would describe as Oscar caliber actors or actresses

Diane Lane
Laurence Fishburne
Michael Shannon
Russell Crowe
Kevin Costner
Amy Adams

I cannot think of one for the upcoming Superman film.
Origame
Origame - 4/3/2024, 2:11 PM
...why did you quote excited in the title?

You controversy driving a$$.
RedFury
RedFury - 4/3/2024, 2:28 PM
@Origame - are you applying air quotes as you read that? Because he's quoted in the article as saying "I'm excited about [it]."

He just put the "excited" part in the article headline; which I don't see how that's controversial. Just saying.
Forthas
Forthas - 4/3/2024, 2:12 PM
Disney's shareholder meeting has concluded.
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 4/3/2024, 2:22 PM
@Forthas - Any info
Imprtracr1
Imprtracr1 - 4/3/2024, 2:25 PM
@Forthas - It was vicious and I loved it.

Peltz will succeed in the coming year.
Forthas
Forthas - 4/3/2024, 2:39 PM
@HammerLegFoot - I don't think the votes have been finalized. Lot of cantancerous speeches against Bob Iger.
Forthas
Forthas - 4/3/2024, 2:41 PM
@Imprtracr1 -

"Peltz will succeed in the coming year."

I hope that NEVER happens!
DTor91
DTor91 - 4/3/2024, 2:42 PM
@Imprtracr1 - Peltz and Ike were exceptionally beaten.
RedFury
RedFury - 4/3/2024, 2:46 PM
@Forthas - from what I just read the votes are in, they just won't release the hard numbers until a later meeting. But from the sounds of it things are as they were for the time being.
Imprtracr1
Imprtracr1 - 4/3/2024, 2:24 PM
He's a great casting IMO.
Evansly
Evansly - 4/3/2024, 2:56 PM
Great actor and casting. I feel he can command a room much better than many of the previous iterations.

Still not happy about the potential clone arc, if those rumors are true. But regardless I hope it is great
RedFury
RedFury - 4/3/2024, 3:06 PM
@Evansly - I feel the same way. I think this is the only dissapointing rumour I've really read regarding this movie. Though I'm still really excited about it.

At the very least we'll get an epic super brawl out of it since they'll be equally matched.

