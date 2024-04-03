SUPERMAN Star Wendell Pierce Isn't A Comic Book Reader But Is "Excited" To Play DCU's Perry White

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has assembled an impressive cast for SUPERMAN, including The Wire and Jack Ryan star Wendell Pierce.

The actor appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers yesterday evening and was asked about his role as Daily Planet editor-in-chief, Perry White. He played coy but seems to be relishing the opportunity to board the DCU.

"The great James Gunn is directing that film. That's what I hear," Pierce teased. "You may know more about it than I do!"

"Like I said, I can remember my lines, but not my characters. I'm looking forward to this. I never grew up reading comics so I relied on my friends to tell me about it," he continued. "As you can see, I have a problem with memory. I'm excited about [it]."

When Pierce's casting was made official, Gunn said he too was "excited" to welcome the actor into this world. With both Clark Kent and Lois Lane expected to be front and centre in this story, we anticipate spending a lot of time at The Daily Planet; that likely means Pierce's role will be significant.

"I completely relate to Superman because he’s everything I am," Gunn said of the Man of Tomorrow last year. "He’s somebody who is an outsider who feels like an alien, but also the ultimate insider, because he’s [frick]ing Superman. And that’s kind of like what I feel like."

"How can I make it different from the Superman movies that have been made so far, but also have it respect all the Superman movies that have been made so far? [It] just took me some time to try to figure it out," he'd later say when asked about turning down the chance to helm a Superman project before The Suicide Squad.

You can hear more from Pierce in the players below.

WENDELL PIERCE plays very coy about being cast as PERRY WHITE in ‘SUPERMAN’ pic.twitter.com/D3mRZvUB5l — DCU Updates (@DCU_Updates) April 3, 2024

SUPERMAN tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

David Corenswet is playing the Man of Steel, while Rachel Brosnahan has been tapped to star as Lois Lane.

The movie's supporting cast includes Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, and Wendell Pierce as Perry White.

SUPERMAN is currently set to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.