SUPERMAN Merchandise Reveals New Look At David Corenswet's Man Of Steel Striking An Iconic Flight Pose

A new Krypto toy for DC Studios' Superman has been revealed and it shows David Corenswet's Man of Tomorrow taking flight and striking an iconic pose. You can take a closer look at the DCU's Superman here!

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 10, 2025 12:02 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

Disappointingly, DC Studios decided to sit out yesterday's Super Bowl. It feels like a missed trick after the overwhelmingly positive response to last December's Superman trailer, though we did get some new Krypto merchandise and a hilariously bizarre promo featuring Guy Gardner

A new look at the movie's lead has found its way online today, though, with the packaging providing an awesome never-before-seen shot of David Corenswet's Man of Tomorrow in flight. 

That will clearly be the image posted across various toys and merchandise for Superman, and it's pretty darn awesome seeing the DCU's version of this iconic character striking such an iconic pose. 

As for the toy itself, it should go without saying that the movie's Krypto won't have a propellor coming out of his back! This is just for kids - Funko Pops and Hot Toys will likely drop later this summer - and a means of them being able to own a version of Kal-El's pet pooch who can take flight in real life. 

This won't be the last Krypto merchandise we get because, after Superman, he'll also take centre stage alongside Milly Alcock in the Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow movie. 

"This movie is about Clark Kent’s humanities," James Gunn previously said of Superman. "Yes, he’s an alien from another planet who’s super powerful, but he is also deeply, deeply human. He has emotions and feelings, and he, you know, every day he wakes up and tries to make the best choices he can, and sometimes he fails, and that’s what this movie is about."

"This is about a complex character, and I think that’s the thing that audiences are going to be completely surprised by. That you can’t really see in the trailer, is these complex relationships between Clark and Lois and Lex and Clark, and how they interact, and the different values they have and how they, you know, strengthen each other and make each other weaker," the filmmaker added.

Check out this new look at Superman below.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures. In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 2/10/2025, 12:39 PM
Not watching until they defund the NCMEC and His entrapment of inocente poepleo
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/10/2025, 12:41 PM
He looks really good there!!.

Maybe it’s just me but he kinda resembles George Reeves a bit there…

User Comment Image

Maybe it’s the chin?.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 2/10/2025, 12:47 PM
I find it funny I’ve seen a couple of things about the Super Gunn movie but a lot of things about the Thunderbolts**** after the Superball commercials.
Does that mean Marvel won the Superball and DC’s Krypto won the Puppyball?
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 2/10/2025, 12:51 PM
@slickrickdesigns - This Superball commercial?
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 2/10/2025, 12:53 PM
@slickrickdesigns - yes, that's what that means
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 2/10/2025, 1:16 PM
@Lisa89 - I love the scooby doo-esque hallway running in that commercial. Best Superball commercial evvvvver.
JobinJ
JobinJ - 2/10/2025, 12:57 PM
Costume still looks shit
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 2/10/2025, 1:01 PM
Really like the New 52 inspired look.
RockReigns
RockReigns - 2/10/2025, 1:05 PM
That’s my Superman.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 2/10/2025, 1:14 PM
Cool pic.
SuperCat
SuperCat - 2/10/2025, 1:16 PM
User Comment Image
SATW42
SATW42 - 2/10/2025, 1:44 PM
@SuperCat - Will always point out and laugh that this dude is basically Tony Khan
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 2/10/2025, 1:19 PM
Krypto toy - Ouch.

Do NOT let your kids google: 'Hand Guided Dogs'
bobevanz
bobevanz - 2/10/2025, 1:26 PM
Still has higher views and greater exposure than any SB commercial from yesterday. Eat your heart out Snyder
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 2/10/2025, 1:32 PM
@bobevanz - The same footage from the first trailer that was featured in a normal TV spot was better than actual new footage others did show like Lilo & Stitch (funnier than the Guy bowl thing), Mission: Impossible and brand new Thunderbolts trailer? I know you're banking huge on this but that is the definition of cope.
Forthas
Forthas - 2/10/2025, 1:34 PM
Funny how posing in a traditional Superman pose makes a big difference!

" ...a hilariously bizarre promo featuring Guy Gardner."

That was atrocious and an epic embarrassment! It was another misstep on the part of James Gunn. Between the poor quality costumes, Cornswet's lazy eye and the $365 million budget this is turning out to be woefully mismanaged.
KiddSoul
KiddSoul - 2/10/2025, 1:40 PM
That costume looks super baggy pun intended. I wonder if the costume designer tried to give it a muscular appeal in pre-production before David did a fit test. This version of Superman lacks the muscular aesthetic, and was that purposely done to make him appear less intimidating and more approachable? Or was it done so they could easily hire stuntmen to maneuver in the same-looking costume between action scenes?🤔 This Superman does look wholesome, kind, and approachable, as that has always been his character. But the muscles, which I'm sure are there, should be a part of the costume.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/10/2025, 1:53 PM
@KiddSoul - probably the former since stuntmen have their own similar looking stunt suits.

Plus David is jacked!!.

User Comment Image
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 2/10/2025, 1:52 PM
Nice collar neck gap there.

