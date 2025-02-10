SUPERMAN Merchandise Reveals New Look At David Corenswet's Man Of Steel Striking An Iconic Flight Pose

Disappointingly, DC Studios decided to sit out yesterday's Super Bowl. It feels like a missed trick after the overwhelmingly positive response to last December's Superman trailer, though we did get some new Krypto merchandise and a hilariously bizarre promo featuring Guy Gardner.

A new look at the movie's lead has found its way online today, though, with the packaging providing an awesome never-before-seen shot of David Corenswet's Man of Tomorrow in flight.

That will clearly be the image posted across various toys and merchandise for Superman, and it's pretty darn awesome seeing the DCU's version of this iconic character striking such an iconic pose.

As for the toy itself, it should go without saying that the movie's Krypto won't have a propellor coming out of his back! This is just for kids - Funko Pops and Hot Toys will likely drop later this summer - and a means of them being able to own a version of Kal-El's pet pooch who can take flight in real life.

This won't be the last Krypto merchandise we get because, after Superman, he'll also take centre stage alongside Milly Alcock in the Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"This movie is about Clark Kent’s humanities," James Gunn previously said of Superman. "Yes, he’s an alien from another planet who’s super powerful, but he is also deeply, deeply human. He has emotions and feelings, and he, you know, every day he wakes up and tries to make the best choices he can, and sometimes he fails, and that’s what this movie is about."

"This is about a complex character, and I think that’s the thing that audiences are going to be completely surprised by. That you can’t really see in the trailer, is these complex relationships between Clark and Lois and Lex and Clark, and how they interact, and the different values they have and how they, you know, strengthen each other and make each other weaker," the filmmaker added.

Check out this new look at Superman below.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures. In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.