SUPERMAN Teaser Trailer Smashes 50 Million Views Heading Into The New Year

Despite recent rumblings about negative reactions from test screenings, the first Superman trailer received positive reviews from fans and helped to increase interest in both the reboot and James Gunn's wider DCU plans.

In recent years, there's been a lot of chatter online about whether the Man of Tomorrow is still relevant. Well, proving that there's still plenty of interest in the character is the fact Superman's teaser trailer has so far racked up 50.3 million views on YouTube.

Not only does the main version shared by DC continue to trend on the platform after being released on December 19, but it's only 700,000 or so views away from topping the most-viewed trailer for the last Superman movie, 2013's Man of Steel. The difference is that it took Zack Snyder's reboot over a decade to reach 51 million views.

Even before reaching this landmark number, the Superman teaser trailer became the most-viewed and widely discussed trailer in the history of both Warner Bros. and DC (when views and online chatter were counted across all social media platforms). Within days, it had hit the 250 million mark.

Gunn recently said that his approach to Superman is about finding "the compassion of the human spirit" and delivering a version of the character "who is about kindness, love and compassion."

"He is the best of humanity, even though he is an alien from outer space," the filmmaker continued. "That came naturally as the story evolved. It’s one of the things that’s a little bit different than some of the other Superman movies. It’s about Superman’s external struggle, but it’s also about his internal struggle."

"It’s about who he is as a person, where he comes from, his parents - both his Kryptonian parents, and his, human parents. And we get to know who this guy is on a real elemental level. And that brings in all those other elements too."

Among those elements will be an exploration of Clark Kent and Superman's humanity. "Yes, he’s an alien from another planet who’s super powerful, but he is also deeply, deeply human. He has emotions and feelings, and he, you know, every day he wakes up and tries to make the best choices he can, and sometimes he fails, and that’s what this movie is about."

You can rewatch the first Superman trailer - and add to that view count - in the player below.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures. In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, and Neva Howell.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.