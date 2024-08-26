Video Of The TWISTERS Cast Reacting To David Corenswet Being Cast As SUPERMAN Is Unbelievably Wholesome

If you've watched Twisters (and you really should because it's a blast), then chances are you spotted Superman star David Corenswet. And he's playing...well, let's just say his character isn't exactly likeable!

The way he towers over his co-stars in that movie is a pretty good indication he'll make a fine Man of Steel - physically, at least - and we now have footage of the Twisters cast celebrating the news that Corenswet had joined the DCU.

Filmed during production of the Twister sequel, it sees the likes of Glen Powell and Katy O'Brian absolutely losing their sh*t for the actor's good news and the whole thing is incredibly wholesome. That's nice to see given what Hollywood can be like for rising stars such as Corenswet.

Earlier this summer, Twisters director Lee Isaac Chung said, "[David] was doing some auditions for 'Superman' while we were filming, and David is the type of actor who keeps a little bit of his character within himself while he’s working through the day. He’s not full-out method, but he just has a bit of that [character’s] persona to him."

"And when he came back from auditions in L.A., he came back as Superman," the filmmaker added. "I saw Clark Kent in the way that he smiled at me and in the way he talked to me, and I realized, 'Oh, he brought that audition back.'"

The video below appears to be the one Powell first mentioned while promoting the action blockbuster. "We all got the call, and we have it on camera of us all freaking out as he told us he’s Superman," he recalled.

Check out the cast of Twisters celebrating Corenswet being cast as Superman in the X post below.

The cast of ‘TWISTERS’ react to David Corenswet being cast as Superman. pic.twitter.com/XEombZ4n34 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) August 25, 2024

Superman tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

David Corenswet is playing the Man of Steel, while Rachel Brosnahan has been tapped to star as Lois Lane.

The cast includes Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, and Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer.

Supporting characters include Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Pruitt Taylor Vince as Pa Kent, Neva Howell as Ma Kent, Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover as Cat Grant, Christopher MacDonald as Ron Troupe, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Milly Alcock is also expected to make a cameo appearance as Supergirl before taking flight in her own movie, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Superman is currently set to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.