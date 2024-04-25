TALES OF THE TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES Teaser Reveals What's Next For The Awesome Foursome

Serving as a sequel to last year's critically acclaimed Mutant Mayhem, Paramount+'s Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles explores the adventures of everyone's favourite pizza-loving heroes as they emerge from the sewers onto the streets of NYC.

Leo, Raph, Donnie and Mikey will face new threats and team up with old allies to survive both teenage life and villains lurking in the shadows of the Big Apple.

While the animation style has changed - likely due to necessity given the uniqueness of Mutant Mayhem's visuals - Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem's leads will reprise their respective roles.

That includes Micah Abbey (Cousins for Life) as Donatello, Shamon Brown Jr. (THE CHI) as Michelangelo, Nicolas Cantu (The Walking Dead: World Beyond) as Leonardo, Brady Noon (Family Switch) as Raphael, and Ayo Edebiri (The Bear) as April O’Neil.

Now, we have a new teaser trailer for the series showcasing the Heroes in a Half Shell in action and this definitely looks and feels like a worthy follow-up to the movie.

They're still finding their feet as superheroes after saving New York City from Superfly, with the show is expected to act as a bridge between Mutant Mayhem and the next movie (which arrives in theaters on October 9, 2026).

When we spoke with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles co-creator Kevin Eastman last year, we asked for his thoughts on the direction this franchise has taken the beloved characters.

"I think, honestly, it was [the story] being told from the same place of love and passion that Peter [Laird] and I told the original stories from. You can tell that Jeff [Rowe], Seth [Rogen], and Evan [Goldberg] love this concept. It wasn’t like, ‘Hey, let’s pick some popular themes, throw them in a blender, and see what comes out.’" "They really wanted to take their favourite moments, the heart and soul, and family, and emotional aspects - which are so critical to telling a good story - and carefully crafted something that not only told a great story but resonated with having teenagers do the voices of the Turtles. It was so organically, beautifully blended together in a place where you just enjoy it with a grin on your face the whole time and say, ‘Oh my God, this is fantastic.’ I love it."

From Nickelodeon Animation and Point Grey Pictures, Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is executive produced by Chris Yost (The Mandalorian) and Alan Wan (Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles).

Production is overseen for Nickelodeon by Claudia Spinelli, Senior Vice President of Big Kids Animation and Nikki Price, Director of Development and Executive in Charge of Production.

Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will premiere this summer exclusively on Paramount+. Check out the new teaser below (via Toonado.com).