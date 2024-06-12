THE CROW: Eric Draven Unleashes His Fury In New Teaser; Star Danny Huston Says Reboot Won't "Imitate" Original

While it wouldn't exactly be accurate to say that Lionsgate's upcoming reboot of The Crow is highly-anticipated, there is a certain amount of curiosity surrounding the movie, and fans are interested to see more.

Now, possibly in anticipation of a second trailer, Lionsgate has shared a brief new promo. The teaser is only a few seconds long, but it does give us another look at Eric Draven (Bill Skarsgård) brutally dispatching some bad guys.

During a recent interview with Screen Rant, Wonder Woman actor Danny Huston - who will play, you guessed it, the villain in The Crow - assured fans that this movie will not seek to "imitate" the original.

"Yeah, in a way, you don't want to really remake things that are good, you want to kind of leave them alone, because they're good. Why remake them? But having said that, they're also an inspiration, and as much as you want to respect what was made before, you also want to do something different. You don't want to imitate it, you'd be doing the same thing, and it would be worse, it wouldn't be as good, let's put it that way. So, here, there was an opportunity to tell this kind of Murder of Crows, inky story about revenge and just create a different visual language for it, but yet still be inspired by it and its characters, but make something different."

Though The Crow has yet to be screened for critics, a first reaction to the movie was recently shared online by Warrior writer Cliff Dorfman, who actually tagged the studio after catching an early screening. Dorfman clearly thought better of it and deleted the post shortly after, but not quickly enough!

"If hypothetically, one happened to see a screening of @TheCrow_Movie #thecrow which @Lionsgate is releasing in August, one might say, it’s horrible, it’s unwatchable, don’t waste your money, or can’t believe it’s so much worse than the original. It is. And don’t."

It might be worth noting that Dorfman penned the screenplay for an earlier version of The Crow that was going to be directed by F. Javier Gutierrez, so his opinion may not be completely unbiased. Even so, it's difficult to imagine too many fans being overly surprised by this verdict.

Check out the new promo at the link below.

Vengeance is a path paved in blood. #TheCrow pic.twitter.com/XJZTvAtB4G — The Crow (@TheCrow_Movie) June 11, 2024

The synopsis reads: "Soulmates Eric Draven (Skarsgård) and Shelly Webster (FKA twigs) are brutally murdered when the demons of her dark past catch up with them. Given the chance to save his true love by sacrificing himself, Eric sets out to seek merciless revenge on their killers, traversing the worlds of the living and the dead to put the wrong things right."

The movie will also star FKA twigs, Laura Birn, Sami Bouajila, and Jordan Bolger in undisclosed roles. Zach Baylin and Will Schneider penned the script.

The new take on The Crow will hit theaters on June 7, 2024.