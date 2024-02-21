THE CROW Reboot Will Take Flight This June; First Official Synopsis Released

After numerous false starts, The Crow reboot has finally been given an official release date.

We've lost count of the number of times a new take on the gothic graphic novel has entered development only to end up being shelved or put on the back burner for one reason or another, but back in 2022, we got word that a reboot was moving forward with It star Bill Skarsgård in the lead role of Eric Draven, and Snow White and the Huntsman and Ghost in the Shell director Rupert Sanders behind the camera.

Now, Deadline is reporting that The Crow will take flight on June 7 later this year.

The synopsis reads: "Soulmates Eric Draven (Skarsgård) and Shelly Webster (FKA twigs) are brutally murdered when the demons of her dark past catch up with them. Given the chance to save his true love by sacrificing himself, Eric sets out to seek merciless revenge on their killers, traversing the worlds of the living and the dead to put the wrong things right."

The movie will also star Danny Huston, Laura Birn, Sami Bouajila, and Jordan Bolger in undisclosed roles. Zach Baylin and Will Schneider penned the script.

It sounds like this version might make some changes to James O’Barr's iconic comic series, which focused on a man named Eric Draven who, along with his fiance, is brutally murdered by a gang of thugs. One year later, he is resurrected by a mystical force in the form of a crow, and sets out to exact his vengeance.

Again, multiple filmmakers have attempted to get a retelling of this gothic tale of the ground, and while some fans will surely be overjoyed to hear that this re-adaptation has been given a new lease of life, the news may not be met with a particularly enthusiastic response from everyone.

Many feel Alex Proyas’ 1994 take on the material starring the late Brandon Lee did a perfect job of adapting the story, and in related news, the movie is being released for the first time on 4K Ultra HD and Steelbook for the first time on May 7.