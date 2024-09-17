David Harbour Talks THUNDERBOLTS*'s Mysterious Asterisk And His DCU Future As CREATURE COMMANDOS' Frankenstein

Thunderbolts* star David Harbour confirms he knows the meaning behind the movie's mysterious asterisk and sheds new light on James Gunn's possible plans for him as the DCU's Frankenstein. Check it out!

By JoshWilding - Sep 17, 2024 01:09 PM EST
James Gunn's goal for the DC Universe is to create one shared world that plays out across film, television, animation, and video games (we're still not sure how that would work given how long they take to create). 

While the DCU's official launch will come with next year's Superman, Creature Commandos promises to give fans a taste of what's to come from DC Studios. Gunn has said those characters are going to appear in live-action, something that's been confirmed by Frank Grillo's planned role as Rick Flag Sr. in Superman and Peacemaker season 2. 

Talking to ComicBook.com, Frankenstein actor David Harbour was asked about the possibility of bringing that character into a live-action setting.

"I don't know if I'm waiting for the phone call," he admitted. "I mean, I'm not like down by the phone, but no, there's nothing specific yet or at least I haven't heard anything specific...I think Frank [Grillo's] already moved into Peacemaker. I have a feeling it probably will come up. The project's really good. We'll talk about it at New York Comic Con, but it's like it's it's very special, very funny."

"All those all those characters, Dr. Phosphorus and the Bride...I can't imagine they wouldn't want to do it live action, but we'll have to see. That's all in the mind of the wacky, brilliant James Gunn."

As for how he thinks a live-action Frankenstein would be brought to life, Harbour admitted he's not keen on suiting up practically and noted, "I think they might do the CGI thing that they did with Taika [Waititi] in Thor: Ragnarok. I feel like there's probably a universe of that nowadays. I feel like the practical stuff, although I love it, is really falling a bit by the wayside."

Of course, the Stranger Things star is also part of the MCU and made his debut as Red Guardian in Black Widow. Next up for him is What If...? and Thunderbolts*, and the actor confirmed he knows what the deal is with that mysterious asterisk. 

"I mean, they retroactively put the asterisk [in]. The asterisk was an idea that someone had. What can I say that's not going to get me in trouble? The asterisk is very cool. I understand why people might put an asterisk there [Laughs]. I'm excited for the viewers to see that as well. But I, again, I just can't say anymore."

He added, "I'm very proud of this movie, what we shot. I hear it's playing well internally and I'm excited for people to see it. I think it's going to really surprise people. I think people have seen from the trailer, from the shots. I think it's a pretty cool direction of the MCU's sort of making now. And I'm excited to be a part of that."

Rumours continue to swirl that the plan is for this team to be revealed as the Dark Avengers, an intriguing twist which should greatly increase interest in Thunderbolts* if Marvel Studios makes that known in advance.

Creature Commandos premieres on December 5; Thunderbolts*, meanwhile, hit theaters on May 5.

DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 9/17/2024, 1:43 PM
If it weren't for the Red Guardian he would've been my choice for Ben Grimm. Also he might've been the best part of Black Widow.
mountainman
mountainman - 9/17/2024, 1:46 PM
@DarthOmega - Red Guardian was too goofy and hopefully they change that about the character going forward.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 9/17/2024, 1:52 PM
@mountainman - Agreed, but the rest of the film was so bland he's the only thing that stood out... Also Florence Pugh was great.
mountainman
mountainman - 9/17/2024, 2:04 PM
@DarthOmega - Yes I liked Pugh as Yelena the most. Then Red Gaurdian. Personally I’d rank the 1st half of the movie before the prison breakout as some of the best MCU content. Had the 2nd half been as good it could have been an all time great like Winter Soldier. But we got that tonally strange and way too CGI heavy second half.
LSHF
LSHF - 9/17/2024, 1:48 PM
I'm excited to see it
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 9/17/2024, 1:48 PM
I can’t see Disney straight up changing the title at this point. Maybe they subtitle it Dark Avengers or something?

