Disney CEO Bob Iger Says THUNDERBOLTS* Is The "First And Best Example" Of Marvel Studios' New Movie Strategy

Disney CEO Bob Iger has praised Thunderbolts*, calling it the "first and best example" of a Marvel Studios that's focusing on quality instead of quantity. Ms Marvel's Iman Vellani also has some thoughts...

By JoshWilding - May 07, 2025 11:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Thunderbolts
Source: Variety

When Bob Chapek took over as Disney CEO, he immediately prioritised adding as much content to Disney+ as possible. On an almost weekly basis, new films and TV shows debuted on the platform, adding to an already huge amount of classic content from the studio's library.

It was good value for subscribers, but spending money to make money didn't exactly pay off for the House of Mouse. Chapek was subsequently pushed out of the company, and Bob Iger made his surprise return as CEO. 

He immediately set about righting the ship, taking Walt Disney Studios, Disney Animation, Pixar, Lucasfilm, and Marvel Studios to task. In the latter's case, Kevin Feige was happy to get back to quality over quantity, and we've seen the positive results from that with Daredevil: Born Again and Thunderbolts*

During a conference call with Wall Street analysts today (discussing Disney's better-than-expected results in the fiscal second quarter), Iger made a point of highlighting what a win Thunderbolts* has been for the MCU. 

"We all know that in our zeal to flood our streaming platform with more content, that we turned to all of our creative engines, including Marvel, and had them produce a lot more," Iger said (via Variety). "We’ve also learned over over time that quantity does not necessarily beget quality."

"And frankly, we’ve all admitted to ourselves that we lost a little focus by making too much. By consolidating a bit and having Marvel focus much more on their films, we believe that will result in better quality. I think the first and best example is 'Thunderbolts*.' I feel very good about that," he concluded.

Referring to movies like Lilo & StitchZootopia 2, The Fantastic Four: The First StepsAvatar: Fire and AshThe Mandalorian and GroguAvengers: Doomsday, and Toy Story 5, Iger said, "I have a lot of confidence that are upcoming slate. That’s quite a lineup. [It's] as strong as any slate that I’ve seen in a long time."

The Disney CEO isn't the only one to heap praise on Thunderbolts*, as Ms. Marvel and The Marvels star Iman Vellani has taken to Letterboxd to praise Marvel Studios' latest effort. 

"Five emotionally constipated misfits are forced into trauma bonding under the watchful eye of a morally bankrupt authority figure and—oh, um, hey, so this is the breakfast club in tactical gear. I live," she wrote on the site

There's good news for Thunderbolts* (*The New Avengers) at the box office as the movie grossed $7.4 million yesterday, a +48% increase from its Monday haul. Marketing that title reveal might just be working. 

Related:

Lisa89
Lisa89 - 5/7/2025, 11:27 AM
I loved the film and I’m seeing it again on Friday, but please give this wacky marketing stunt a rest for 5 fuсking minutes.
Goldboink
Goldboink - 5/7/2025, 11:34 AM
@Lisa89 -
It's fun. They are having fun with it. Most of us saw through it anyway. All the marketing gimicks in the world won't put butts in seats. WOM and positive reviews will.
Superheromoviefan
Superheromoviefan - 5/7/2025, 11:27 AM
come on dude, i like him but its obvious strategy wasnt involved
Blergh
Blergh - 5/7/2025, 12:33 PM
@Superheromoviefan - a CEO sure has a say over his biggest branches. Chapek pushed for streaming, that led to the decision to push content out. With Iger coming back I’m sure he had to sign off on marvel getting to pull the brakes
abd00bie
abd00bie - 5/7/2025, 11:30 AM
Yes, yes you just want money. What's new?
ShellHead
ShellHead - 5/7/2025, 11:32 AM
I think an important lesson here is to not fly off the handle every time something makes the news. What I mean is, when the Marvels flopped, and other setbacks hit Marvel and Star Wars, people on this site and others were declaring the death of cinema and Disney all together.

But people with any sense understand long term trends. Disney was also "dead" in the 80s, right before they hit their Renaissance and created the childhood reference points for an entire generation.

They just had a good win with Thunderbolts, they have Andor getting more praise than anything ever made in the Star Wars verse, and they have the F4 and Doomsday and Starfighter on deck, not to mention their whole animated slate. This isn't just true for Disney either. WB has Sinners kicking ass, and Dune Part 3, Superman, and The Odyssey coming up.

The point is - don't listen to YouTube grifters that don't know what the [frick] they're talking about when it comes to culture and art. They have neither. That's why professionals run these studios, not stupid assholes that want to make you perpetually pissed off.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 5/7/2025, 11:40 AM
@ShellHead - People critiquing their films got them to rethink their strategy though. If you don’t say anything if someone serves you a crappy film, you’re going to keep getting crappy films.
Kozmik
Kozmik - 5/7/2025, 11:42 AM
@ShellHead - Yeah, but what does @MakeAmericaGrea do to pass the time if they're not trolling and promising doom?
Goldboink
Goldboink - 5/7/2025, 11:45 AM
@ShellHead -
They learned lessons. Endgame came out in 2019 and the Pandemic hit in January of 2020 and changed everything. They had D+ and did thier best to try a bunch of stuff to see what worked. They took the interconnectedness too far and, like Feige said, it became homework and not entertainment. They also made a ton of movies that shouldn't have been made, became enamoured with addressing different subsets of society and fringe audiences. There were a few wins in there but not enough to make up for the shite that was quickly shoveled onto our screens.

So what did they do?
- They pulled back on the TV and brought on DD as regular episodic TV rather than a 5 hour movie split into pieces
- They cancelled a bunch of fringey shit that was going to hit the big screen and small screen as well
- Canned a bunch of the box checkers who had missions other than making entertainment that appealed to the mass audience

It's a good thing. Making mistakes is not the worst thing in the world if you learn from them. Let's hope Gunn has taken those lessons as well and by all accounts he has. Not putting anything on the schedule before they have a good script and making things as self contained as they can.


So what did they do once they discovered that things weren't working.
CaptainAwkward
CaptainAwkward - 5/7/2025, 12:10 PM
@ShellHead - exactly. Well said.
Ironnick
Ironnick - 5/7/2025, 12:11 PM
@Goldboink - @Goldboink - What are you talking about? I can get the whole quality over quantity thing, but what’s with the fringe society crap? Are you trying to say people got fatigued of the MCU because of WOKE? If so, you’re weird as hell and seem to be pushing your own hateful mission.
Goldboink
Goldboink - 5/7/2025, 12:28 PM
@Ironnick -
I am the loosest lefty liberal you will ever meet. That said they made shows and movies that were not focused on the widest audience and had an agenda beyond just making good movies. Call it woke or whatever you want but it's real.
Blergh
Blergh - 5/7/2025, 12:35 PM
@ShellHead - Disney will outlive all of us, they might have better and worse times as a company but their appeal is always going to be more towards the younger generation. Marvel and Star Wars are more outliers than the rule. They’re more teenage skewing but Disney will always remain a kids company. Parks, movies, merch.
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 5/7/2025, 11:39 AM
Lol. Anthony Mackie in the background like, “WTH”!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/7/2025, 11:41 AM
I know people have their opinions on the Multiverse Saga so far but it’s kind of a miracle imo that aside from Chapek’s D+ mandate , they also had to deal with a worldwide pandemic , 2 strikes and a creative pivot due to Majors sentencing which could have made things work out far less then they did imo…

Granted I say this as someone who has enjoyed this post EG era moreso then some but it’s truly a wonder that more projects during that tumultuous time didn’t fall flat on their face as could have.

I know there are still some holdovers left from that time such as Ironheart and I think Wonder Man aswell but both Born Again and Thunderbolts are solid indicators imo of Marvel getting back on track so to speak.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 5/7/2025, 11:42 AM
First AND best? So it’s only downhill from here?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/7/2025, 11:42 AM
Hahaha... Throwing Antonhy Mackie Under The bus must be the new strategy
Pictilli
Pictilli - 5/7/2025, 11:43 AM
Smaller, personal, more self contained stories....that's why New Avengers worked.

Enough multiverse shit.
movieguy18
movieguy18 - 5/7/2025, 11:47 AM
@ShellHead PREACH! Couldn’t have said it better myself. I enjoy almost everything MCU but they listened to their audience, made big changes and now back on track!
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 5/7/2025, 11:53 AM
Am I the only one that noticed the directors of the first captain america movie, first iron man movie, and first thor movie. All the directors looked like they could have played the character at some point
PeterDarker121
PeterDarker121 - 5/7/2025, 11:56 AM
Iger acting like Valentina "This was the plan all along" right now
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/7/2025, 11:59 AM
@PeterDarker121 - huh?.

I mean he admits that they went wrong in trying to build up their streaming catalog that it just became a bit too much hence them scaling back a bit now

That doesn’t sound like him saying that was the plan all along to me
Matchesz
Matchesz - 5/7/2025, 11:57 AM
They’re always so damn quick to pat themselves on the back for every lil tiniest bit of positive reception they get I hate them so much.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 5/7/2025, 12:01 PM
@Matchesz - iger shouldve waited for the BO results of Thunderbolts this week.

I wouldve believed it if he said it before the release. Too convenient
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 5/7/2025, 11:58 AM
How convenient. You say this after Thundebolts gets a good grade critically.

Id believe it when F4 AND Doomsday gets passing marks.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 5/7/2025, 12:00 PM
What worked is that you had a consistent evil character in Valentina pulling strings and appearing in various entries and the pay off was worth it. This is what the Multiverse Saga tried doing with Kang and dropped the ball. Not to mention Jonathan Majors didn't help. But thus far the two best villains in the Multiverse Saga have been two human characters in Valentina and The Kingpin. People want the villains to be consistent and detrimental to the heroes. And that's what works best when doing these Sagas. Thanos was the prime example.
hsanjose
hsanjose - 5/7/2025, 12:19 PM
Thunderbolts proved that good stories can be written without falling into the woke agenda.

The character of Florence portrayed a strong but breakable woman, with problems like the ones we all have. Those are the kind of female characters that resonate with audiences, not the Mary Sues Disney has been creating lately. It reminded me of Ripley's journey in Aliens.

On the other hand, I think it's abundantly clear that Bucky should carry the shield from now on. Mackie is a great actor, but he seemed more badass when he was Falcon. It's as if the shield has rendered him useless in some way; perhaps the lack of the serum is a problem. The scene with Bucky stopping the van was incredible.

Finally, I think it's excellent how all the members of the group have importance and truly function as a team, as a family, something the original Avengers never achieved...
HeavyMetal4Life
HeavyMetal4Life - 5/7/2025, 12:31 PM
I don't agree with that. If anything, the new strategy was unveiled last year with Deadpool vs Wolverine. Then Brave New World put pieces in place, and Thunderbolts delivered on that. And of course on the TV side, Born Again was the reset switch.
EskimoJ
EskimoJ - 5/7/2025, 12:41 PM
I mean, what does "best" truly mean if it's also the "first"?
DPSNUMBER1
DPSNUMBER1 - 5/7/2025, 12:44 PM
I bet he would have said the same thing with any other previous film if it was as praised as this one.

