How Many Post-Credits Scenes Does THUNDERBOLTS* Have? Here's Your Spoiler-Free Answer

Thunderbolts* held its European premiere in London last night, while several early fan screenings also took place in the U.S. Spoilers are already doing the rounds online, meaning it will be hard for MCU fans on social media to avoid having some of the biggest surprises ruined in advance.

We're keeping things spoiler-free here, delving into whether it's worth sticking around when the credits roll. Marvel Studios almost always includes something extra for fans, and with The Fantastic Four: First Steps and Avengers: Doomsday up next, the hope is that something big is planned for Thunderbolts*.

We can confirm today that Thunderbolts* has two post-credits scenes . One plays in the middle of the credits, and the other comes right at the very end.

There are currently conflicting reports about what happens in these stingers. However, everyone who has seen them is dropping hints about one or both being among Marvel Studios' biggest (and most impactful) efforts to date.

Early word on Thunderbolts* is overwhelmingly positive, and it appears Marvel Studios has hit a home run after Captain America: Brave New World received a mixed response from fans and critics alike.

Whether the glowing reactions will translate to a strong Rotten Tomatoes score and big numbers at the box office remains to be seen. This sounds like a must-watch for fans, though.

Did you catch one of the early Thunderbolts* screenings yesterday? If so, let us know what you thought in the comments section.

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes - Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts.

Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

The cast of Thunderbolts* will be led by Florence Pugh as Yelena Boleva, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, and Lewis Pullman as "Bob."

Written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo, and directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* is currently set to be released in theaters on May 2, 2025.