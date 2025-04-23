How Many Post-Credits Scenes Does THUNDERBOLTS* Have? Here's Your Spoiler-Free Answer

How Many Post-Credits Scenes Does THUNDERBOLTS* Have? Here's Your Spoiler-Free Answer

Screenings for Thunderbolts* took place yesterday evening, and we can now share a spoiler-free breakdown of how many post-credits scenes the next Marvel Studios movie has. You can find more details here...

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 23, 2025 07:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Thunderbolts

Thunderbolts* held its European premiere in London last night, while several early fan screenings also took place in the U.S. Spoilers are already doing the rounds online, meaning it will be hard for MCU fans on social media to avoid having some of the biggest surprises ruined in advance.

We're keeping things spoiler-free here, delving into whether it's worth sticking around when the credits roll. Marvel Studios almost always includes something extra for fans, and with The Fantastic Four: First Steps and Avengers: Doomsday up next, the hope is that something big is planned for Thunderbolts*.

We can confirm today that Thunderbolts* has two post-credits scenes. One plays in the middle of the credits, and the other comes right at the very end. 

There are currently conflicting reports about what happens in these stingers. However, everyone who has seen them is dropping hints about one or both being among Marvel Studios' biggest (and most impactful) efforts to date. 

Early word on Thunderbolts* is overwhelmingly positive, and it appears Marvel Studios has hit a home run after Captain America: Brave New World received a mixed response from fans and critics alike. 

Whether the glowing reactions will translate to a strong Rotten Tomatoes score and big numbers at the box office remains to be seen. This sounds like a must-watch for fans, though.

Did you catch one of the early Thunderbolts* screenings yesterday? If so, let us know what you thought in the comments section. 

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes - Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts.

Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

The cast of Thunderbolts* will be led by Florence Pugh as Yelena Boleva, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, and Lewis Pullman as "Bob."

Written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo, and directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* is currently set to be released in theaters on May 2, 2025.

THUNDERBOLTS* Director Explains Why The Movie ISN'T A Sequel To BLACK WIDOW Despite Sharing Same Characters
Related:

THUNDERBOLTS* Director Explains Why The Movie ISN'T A Sequel To BLACK WIDOW Despite Sharing Same Characters
THUNDERBOLTS*: Details Of Insane Post-Credits Scene Have Leaked Online - SPOILERS
Recommended For You:

THUNDERBOLTS*: Details Of "Insane" Post-Credits Scene Have Leaked Online - SPOILERS

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 4/23/2025, 7:48 AM
Bringing it back. First!
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 4/23/2025, 8:57 AM
@MotherGooseUPus - I love it
dragon316
dragon316 - 4/23/2025, 9:07 AM
@MotherGooseUPus - your first what’s your prize ?
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 4/23/2025, 9:13 AM
@dragon316 - I've got it right here!

User Comment Image
Rpendo
Rpendo - 4/23/2025, 7:54 AM
Really looking forward to this.

Those of you whining, boycotting, looking for attention, etc… have fun sitting at home, wallowing in your weird self-righteousness. The rest of us will be at the movies…
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 4/23/2025, 8:56 AM
@Rpendo - i am actually looking forward to see this in theaters from long last i am craving to see another MCU. Brings back memories i hope this actually delivers
MrRossBot
MrRossBot - 4/23/2025, 7:56 AM
Have there been any articles on Sinners? It’s doing great critically and financially and also was directed by Ryan Coogler, a director of two successful Marvel films. To say the least of having MBJ, Steinfeld, and Mosaku (MCU alums) on the cast list. I know it’s not a comic book movie but there are reasons…
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 4/23/2025, 8:58 AM
@MrRossBot - yes. I know we had one for sure about the box office
SodaBurps
SodaBurps - 4/23/2025, 8:17 AM
Cassidy's article already told us this. Yawn.
Matador
Matador - 4/23/2025, 8:21 AM
User Comment Image
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 4/23/2025, 8:37 AM
"Early word on Thunderbolts* is overwhelmingly positive, and it appears Marvel Studios has hit a home run"

Shill opinions now considered sacred and true
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/23/2025, 8:43 AM
Cool!!.

I wouldn’t be surprised if there’s one “joke” one and the other scene teases Doomsday.
Captainhulk1
Captainhulk1 - 4/23/2025, 8:45 AM
Marvel is just a big diarrheal mess

User Comment Image
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 4/23/2025, 9:11 AM
Another "article" in which the answer to the headline is one word: Two.

Journalist integrity at it's finest as always! 🤣
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 4/23/2025, 9:17 AM
@Feralwookiee - notice how it is also tagged as "news" and all you see is Josh's shilling all over.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder