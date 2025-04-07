"I Am The Void": THUNDERBOLTS* Gets An Epic New Trailer As Tickets Go On Sale

&quot;I Am The Void&quot;: THUNDERBOLTS* Gets An Epic New Trailer As Tickets Go On Sale

Marvel Studios has released a new "Tickets On Sale" trailer for Thunderbolts*, and it revolves around The Void's introduction and this team's seemingly futile attempt to take The Sentry down. Check it out!

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 07, 2025 10:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Thunderbolts

Tickets for Thunderbolts* have officially gone on sale, and Marvel Studios has just released a new minute-long sneak peek. In that, we hear The Sentry warn the movie's heroes, "I am The Void...there's no use fighting! You don't know what I'm capable of. Maybe I need to show you."

Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, meanwhile, explains, "He's invincible, all-powerful, [and] stronger than all of The Avengers rolled into one." Only the Thunderbolts can stop him, and in the process, bring Bob back to the side of the angels as The Sentry. 

Thunderbolts* doesn't look set to be anything like what most fans imagined when it was first announced, and the Golden Guardian arguably remains the movie's biggest mystery. Well, that and whatever the deal is with Taskmaster.

While Reservoir DogsRonin, and Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol were among filmmaker Jake Schreier's key sources of inspiration, so was...Toy Story 3?! 

"I had Toy Story 3 in there," the director recently revealed. "It wasn’t as focused on a genre as much as dynamics amongst characters. They all have that dynamic of a team that is thrown together."

"That [furnace] sequence works so well because you’ve come to care about these characters so much," Schreier added. "Can they get out of the trash can together?"

While we'd have never imagined a movie like Thunderbolts* being inspired by Pixar's animated classic, the members of the team also share something in common: they're damaged people.

"You’re talking about a group of characters that have done a lot of bad things, and maybe are struggling with feeling good about themselves," Schreier explained. "There’s an element that does speak to mental health, and loneliness, and how some of the darkness that we experience in our lives can’t be necessarily fixed, but can only really be made lighter through connection and finding others."

You can check out this new trailer for Thunderbolts* in the players below (along with an officially released international sneak peek). 


In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes - Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts.

Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

The cast of Thunderbolts* will be led by Florence Pugh as Yelena Boleva, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, and Lewis Pullman as "Bob."

Written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo, and directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* is currently set to be released in theaters on May 2, 2025.

THUNDERBOLTS* Posters Assemble The Marvel Cinematic Universe's Newest Team (Of Avengers?)
Related:

THUNDERBOLTS* Posters Assemble The Marvel Cinematic Universe's Newest Team (Of Avengers?)
THUNDERBOLTS* Face-Off Against Earth's Mightiest Hero In Action-Packed New Trailer
Recommended For You:

THUNDERBOLTS* Face-Off Against "Earth's Mightiest Hero" In Action-Packed New Trailer

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
AnEye
AnEye - 4/7/2025, 10:23 AM
Looks awesome, tickets reserved.
Gambito
Gambito - 4/7/2025, 10:31 AM
The Void going berserk??? Make mine Marvel!!
MadThanos
MadThanos - 4/7/2025, 10:32 AM
Well, that leaked script explicitly mentions the void as the pkace where Kang is sent after Quantumania.

What could connect here?
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 4/7/2025, 10:32 AM
So glad the M C Pugh is finally resuming. December of 2021 feels like a lifetime ago.
SATW42
SATW42 - 4/7/2025, 10:32 AM
WHERE'S THE MINECRAFT ARTICLE COWARDS!!!

I'm just having fun, but for real it had an insane opening weekend and beat Mario Bros. opening weekend record for a video game adaptation, and that movie was covered extensively here
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 4/7/2025, 10:33 AM
Tbf, i dont know anything about sentry and seeing the void in action looks cool.

Im a marvel critic but ill be there day 1
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 4/7/2025, 10:33 AM
So like is he killing those people when he turns them into shadows?
mountainman
mountainman - 4/7/2025, 10:35 AM
We should get an article in the new Mission Impossible trailer so we can discuss that epicness.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/7/2025, 10:39 AM
Off topic:
@RorMachine
@RohanPatel

Michael Sarnoski (Pig , A Quiet Place:Day One) to direct A24’s adaptation of “Death Stranding”.

https://deadline.com/2025/04/a-quiet-place-day-one-michael-sarnoski-death-stranding-1236360094/
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/7/2025, 10:41 AM
I like that Red Guardian (besides Bucky) is the one really pushing Yelena and the others into being heroes since he himself wants to recapture those “glory days” as we have seen in BW.

User Comment Image

Also it’s so nice to see “heroes” saving people in cbms again!!.

Anyway , looks good.
PC04
PC04 - 4/7/2025, 10:41 AM
I am super curious how they take down Sentry/The Void. Considering he's the guy that ripped Ares in half, how are these guys going to stand up to him?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/7/2025, 10:42 AM
@PC04 - same

The only thing I can think of is perhaps get him vulnerable enough to talk him down and let Bob control the Void himself.
PC04
PC04 - 4/7/2025, 10:46 AM
@TheVisionary25 - I can see that happening if they had a Telepath like Jean Grey, Charles, Emma ya know? How do they appeal to Bob when Void is in control. I'm hopeful the mechanism they use is interesting. Definitely going to be seeing this as soon as possible.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/7/2025, 10:48 AM
@PC04 - good point

I think you would have to weaken him enough to do so but getting to the place is the hard point.

Certainly gives them a hell of a challenge.
PatientXero
PatientXero - 4/7/2025, 10:46 AM
I get that Bucky’s arm is vibranium and all that, but the vehicle smashing into him wouldn’t just affect his arm. The force of the hit would knock him over.
RealTurner
RealTurner - 4/7/2025, 10:49 AM
@PatientXero - I feel like it’s a little too much as well but Bucky has serum.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 4/7/2025, 10:50 AM
User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder