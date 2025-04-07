"I Am The Void": THUNDERBOLTS* Gets An Epic New Trailer As Tickets Go On Sale

Tickets for Thunderbolts* have officially gone on sale, and Marvel Studios has just released a new minute-long sneak peek. In that, we hear The Sentry warn the movie's heroes, "I am The Void...there's no use fighting! You don't know what I'm capable of. Maybe I need to show you."

Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, meanwhile, explains, "He's invincible, all-powerful, [and] stronger than all of The Avengers rolled into one." Only the Thunderbolts can stop him, and in the process, bring Bob back to the side of the angels as The Sentry.

Thunderbolts* doesn't look set to be anything like what most fans imagined when it was first announced, and the Golden Guardian arguably remains the movie's biggest mystery. Well, that and whatever the deal is with Taskmaster.

While Reservoir Dogs, Ronin, and Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol were among filmmaker Jake Schreier's key sources of inspiration, so was...Toy Story 3?!

"I had Toy Story 3 in there," the director recently revealed. "It wasn’t as focused on a genre as much as dynamics amongst characters. They all have that dynamic of a team that is thrown together."

"That [furnace] sequence works so well because you’ve come to care about these characters so much," Schreier added. "Can they get out of the trash can together?"

While we'd have never imagined a movie like Thunderbolts* being inspired by Pixar's animated classic, the members of the team also share something in common: they're damaged people.

"You’re talking about a group of characters that have done a lot of bad things, and maybe are struggling with feeling good about themselves," Schreier explained. "There’s an element that does speak to mental health, and loneliness, and how some of the darkness that we experience in our lives can’t be necessarily fixed, but can only really be made lighter through connection and finding others."

You can check out this new trailer for Thunderbolts* in the players below (along with an officially released international sneak peek).

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes - Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts.

Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

The cast of Thunderbolts* will be led by Florence Pugh as Yelena Boleva, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, and Lewis Pullman as "Bob."

Written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo, and directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* is currently set to be released in theaters on May 2, 2025.