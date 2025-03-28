Is The AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Cast Announcement Really A THUNDERBOLTS* Ad?

Marvel's big new announcement is being viewed by some simply as a well hidden ad for the MCU's next film, but it's a cynical take on what is really smart marketing.

Editorial Opinion
By ChandlerMcniel - Mar 28, 2025 10:03 AM EST
Filed Under: Thunderbolts

As you probably know, the cast for Avengers: Doomsday was announced this Wednesday, March 26, via a nearly six hour long livestream in which names were very slowly revealed. Some of the names were more surprising than others, but there were some very notable omissions including Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, Chris Evans’ Captain America, all of the Guardians of the Galaxy, Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk, and more. In attendance, however, was nearly entire main cast of Thunderbolts*. The only person missing from the list from Thunderbolts* is Olga Kurylenko’s Taskmaster. Check out the list below.

Chris Hemsworth - Thor

Vanessa Kirby - Invisible Woman

Anthony Mackie - Captain America

Sebastian Stan - Bucky

Letitia Wright - Black Panther

Paul Rudd - Ant-Man

Wyatt Russell - U.S. Agent

Tenoch Huerta Mejia - Namor

Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Thing

Simu Liu - Shang-Chi

Florence Pugh - Yelena Belova

Kelsey Grammer - Beast

Lewis Pullman - The Sentry

Danny Ramirez - The Falcon

Joseph Quinn - Human Torch

David Harbour - Red Guardian

Winston Duke - M'Baku

Hannah John-Kamen - Ghost

Tom Hiddleston - Loki

Patrick Stewart - Professor X

Ian McKellen - Magneto

Alan Cumming - Nightcrawler

Rebecca Romijn - Mystique

James Marsden - Cyclops

Channing Tatum - Gambit

Pedro Pascal - Mister Fantastic

Robert Downey Jr. - Doctor Doom

We don’t know yet why Taskmaster was omitted from the film. Maybe she dies in Thunderbolts*, but what we do know is that this is not the full cast list. Robert Downey Jr., who seems to be having an absolute blast, and Marvel teased on Instagram that the list is still not complete. The current list is twenty seven characters long meaning the full cast will be absolutely massive. 

After it was pretty clear that the list wasn’t complete, there has been a lot of speculation about who will be announced next. There’s also been speculation about why Marvel chose to announce the specific names on the list. Some of the more cynical fans have pointed out that almost every character appearing in Thunderbolts* is on the list and have said that the announcement was no more than an ad for the upcoming movie.

The timing of the announcement is definitely perfect for attempting to build hype for the Thunderbolts* movie. However, is that really a bad thing? 

In an interconnected cinematic universe as complex as the MCU, that’s kind of their thing. In fact, one of the biggest complaints about the Multiverse Saga is that it doesn’t seem as interconnected as what came before it, as if there is no larger plan. If anything, the fact that the Thunderbolts are going to show up in Avengers: Doomsday, indicates that a larger plan is coming to fruition. Obviously, the Multiverse Saga has suffered some setbacks, but there seems to be a plan now. 

Stating that the Doomsday casting announcements really were only done to try and build hype for Thunderbolts* is simply a cynical view of the situation. If anything, it's smart marketing. While there's definitely some interest in the film, just like anything the MCU brings with it, it centers around some of the universe's less popular characters other than Bucky Barnes. You don't really see any kids dressing up as Red Guardian or Taskmaster at Halloween, John Walker isn't on any t-shirts, and Ghost isn't mainlining any comic sales. For people other than die hard MCU fans, knowing that Thunderbolts* isn't just a one and done, inconsequential entry into the universe may put them in theaters. 

As Thunderbolts* comes out in just a bit over a month, now is the perfect time for Marvel to let fans know that Thunderbolts* plays into Avengers: Doomsday.

What are your thoughts on the Thunderbolts being in Doomsday? What role do you think they'll play? Let us know in the comments!

harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 3/28/2025, 10:33 AM
I dont know what you are talking about,but a chair was a name on it is absolute cinema
AnEye
AnEye - 3/28/2025, 10:34 AM
Maybe it means, we need to stay till the very end to KNOW how it would lead up to Doomsday.

These next two films are going to be the ones that lead up to it the most now, so let's hope for something good to get us excited.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 3/28/2025, 10:34 AM
No, if anything the opposite as a huge spoiler (not so much with Bucky and Yelena was they were certain to survive and be in this but with the rest...)
KurtCrawler
KurtCrawler - 3/28/2025, 10:35 AM
Bruh you gotta learn to not type out every thought you have
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 3/28/2025, 10:46 AM
@KurtCrawler - just let the man type, it's the point of user generated content. You don't have to click and read
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 3/28/2025, 10:36 AM
Fox characters are the best news so far but the second best is the lack of involvement with the Kombat kids, that leaked concept art had me worried we were gonna be getting another Goonies rip off, then again they could always end up doing that for part 2.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 3/28/2025, 10:44 AM
@HashTagSwagg - Kombat kids being the younh avengers? Because if so, I don't really miss them. Haven't even seen the Thunderbolts, and I already like them more.

Definitely agreed on the X-Men though. It's great seeing them back, and I hope they can make Mystique and Cyclops cool for a change.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 3/28/2025, 10:48 AM
@bkmeijer1 - OG Mystique was cool back in the day

User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 3/28/2025, 10:48 AM
@bkmeijer1 - I think they're calling them Champions now but yes, hopefully they keep them in the TV *cough* *non-canon* section.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 3/28/2025, 10:57 AM
@HashTagSwagg - that's how you know Secret Wars is going to be the lesser of the two. Half of the film involves Quill babysitting children and She Hulk pretending she's at the Renaissance fair.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 3/28/2025, 10:36 AM
Im guessing we’ll see Wong Murdock and Parker added to that list soon.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 3/28/2025, 10:43 AM
@slickrickdesigns - and hopefully Moon Knight. That's the one remaining tv character I wanna see
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 3/28/2025, 10:55 AM
@bkmeijer1 - I don’t think he’ll make it into the Avengers films. I’m guessing he’ll be in the Midnight Sons movie before we see him in any Avengers projects. Just a guess.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 3/28/2025, 10:57 AM
@slickrickdesigns - you wont.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 3/28/2025, 10:59 AM
@McMurdo - I will
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 3/28/2025, 10:42 AM
If it is, it works. I was already pretty excited for Thunderbolts, but now even more. And I don't mind the spoilers, if they're even that. Not the first time Marvel misdirects us.

But I doubt they need to push it. If they're willing to put the team as one of four main teams in the movie, them they must have quite a bit of faith in it already.
Scarilian
Scarilian - 3/28/2025, 10:43 AM
The idea is to try and push people to see Thunderbolts & Fantastic Four by doing the cast announcement now. It gives the impression that you need to see these films, when in reality you can skip both Thunderbolts & Fantastic Four and go straight into Avengers: Doomsday. Both are effectively standalone films and they are not going to rely on the audience seeing either anything prior to understand Avengers: Doomsday as it'd impact their box office and re-watching if a majority of the audience have no connection to the characters.

Thunderbolts was written and intended to release before Captain America 4, so we know nothing in that film will matter as it was never intended to do more than set-up the political climate that was originally intended for Captain America 4.

Fantastic Four is set in an alternative universe which is entirely irrelevant going forward because it seems fairly clear they travel to the main universe at the end to escape Galactus/Incursions.

They could have easily let speculation run rampant and even played into it - after all, Thunderbolts is effectively giving people vibes of 2016's Suicide Squad. The truth is that they are scared that if Thunderbolts & Fantastic Four underperform/flop/bomb that people won't care about Doomsday - so the chair announcement served two purposes:

1 - To try and convince people that Thunderbolts & Fantastic Four are important and should be watched
2 - To try and entice people again using the X-Men nostalgia to provoke discussion.

They have other returning characters, the most notable rumor at the moment is that we'll be getting a CGI/Stunt Double Spider-man voice acted by Tom Holland who'll have a role - and naturally with the entirety of the universe being engulfed in an incursion at the end of Doomsday they'll almost certainly have cameos of tons of characters to show them reacting to the end of everything and tease that some may appear in Secret Wars.
X11
X11 - 3/28/2025, 10:48 AM
User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 3/28/2025, 11:01 AM
@McMurdo - i dont think you need to have a main character death in every story in order for it to be good. for example the reeves Batman didn't have any of the good guys dying and that film was a piece of sh1t
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 3/28/2025, 11:08 AM
@harryba11zack - User Comment Image

User Comment Image
McMurdo
McMurdo - 3/28/2025, 10:56 AM
Basically confirms this film has zero stakes because the only indivual who bites it is Tasklady.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 3/28/2025, 11:06 AM
@McMurdo - It’s spelled MassTasker
RedFury
RedFury - 3/28/2025, 11:21 AM
@McMurdo - My guy, a film can still have stakes without characters dying. The characters just need to be challenged, and pushed into situations that test them- forcing them to grow, or even regress.

A character death in my opinion only adds stakes if it creates an emotional impact for the audience. Taskmaster is barely even a character in the MCU, and their death will likely not cause anyone to shed a tear lol. It seems more like a gimmick than anything to me.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 3/28/2025, 11:04 AM
User Comment Image
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 3/28/2025, 11:05 AM
Seriously, dude? Have a Snickers and think your opinion out with some logic this time.

User Comment Image
Rosraf
Rosraf - 3/28/2025, 11:12 AM
I see this lineup announcement as further confirmation that this was MCU's Canon Fodder phase, just lining up characters to lose to the next big bad guy before bringing back the OG Avengers to settle the score in one last send off before they age out entirely and the MCU resets.
SuperCat
SuperCat - 3/28/2025, 11:19 AM
User Comment Image

