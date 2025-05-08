LILO & STITCH's Experiment 626 Has Trashed *THE NEW AVENGERS Billboard In Los Angeles

Earlier this week, Marvel Studios rebranded Thunderbolts* as *The New Avengers, a clever marketing stunt that should help increase interest heading into its second weekend in theaters.

The studio has reissued the movie's posters with the updated title and, in Los Angeles, gave Thunderbolts*'s massive billboard a new look. Alas, those of you hoping to perhaps see it in person will be disappointed as it's just been hijacked by Lilo & Stitch's Experiment 626!

As you can see below, Stitch has torn his way through the New Avengers, promoting the release of his movie later this month. Disney will likely pull out all the stops to promote Lilo & Stitch from here, especially as it's tracking to make upwards of $120 million over Memorial Day weekend.

Stitch will even take a bite out of Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning's haul, despite it taking aim at a franchise best $80 million debut.

Thunderbolts* will remain at #1 this weekend, but is expected to face stiff competition from Final Destination Bloodlines come May 16. July promises to be one of the biggest months for box office competition this year as Jurassic World Dominion, Superman, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps will all battle for supremacy.

"Thunderbolts* redefines superhero storytelling to deliver a moving and powerful story that does for the 'Multiverse Saga' what The Avengers did for the 'Infinity Saga' in 2012," we said in our review. "These heroes have earned their place on a Wheaties box."

You can see Stitch tear into the MCU's New Avengers in the X post below.

Lilo & Stitch is the wildly funny and touching story of a lonely Hawaiian girl and the fugitive alien who helps to mend her broken family.

The movie is directed by award-winning filmmaker Dean Fleischer Camp (Marcel the Shell with Shoes On), with a screenplay by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright and Mike Van Waes, and stars Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Tia Carrere, Hannah Waddingham, Chris Sanders, with Courtney B. Vance, Zach Galifianakis, and introduces Maia Kealoha.

Lilo & Stitch is produced by Jonathan Eirich, p.g.a. and Dan Lin, with Tom Peitzman, Ryan Halprin, Louie Provost, Thomas Schumacher serving as executive producers.

After originally being developed as a Disney+ Original, Lilo & Stitch now arrives in theaters on May 23, 2025.