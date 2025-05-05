Marvel Studios Releases New Trailer For THE NEW AVENGERS - But Is THUNDERBOLTS' Title Change Official?

Marvel Studios has rebranded Thunderbolts* on social media platforms, but is "The New Avengers" now the movie's official title? Check out a new trailer...

News
By MarkCassidy - May 05, 2025 05:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Thunderbolts

Today, just three days after the movie was released in theaters, Marvel Studios began the process of rebranding Thunderbolts* as The New Avengers via a series of posters, BTS promotional videos featuring the cast, and outdoor adverts.

Now, we have a trailer - the first released under the new title - featuring some new footage along with more quotes from critics.

So, is Thunderbolts* now officially known as The New Avengers? Not exactly. The movie's title hasn't actually been changed, rather the studio is simply spelling out the asterisk as a marketing ploy.

It sounds like the marketing department may have launched the campaign slightly earlier than planned in the wake of the film opening to $74M (instead of the reported $76M) after an estimated $18M Sunday, -27% from Saturday’s $24.5M. Thunderbolts* received positive reviews and word of mouth is sure to be a factor, but it remains to be seen if this undeniably clever idea pays off,

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes — Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts. Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

Returning to their Marvel Cinematic Universe roles are Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Hannah John-Kamen and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The cast also includes newcomers to the MCU—Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, Chris Bauer and Wendell Edward Pierce.

Jake Schreier directs Thunderbolts* with Kevin Feige producing. Louis D’Esposito, Brian Chapek and Jason Tamez serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* opens in U.S. theaters on May 2, 2025.

grif
grif - 5/5/2025, 5:37 PM
slap avengers on it and hope people go see it. maybe they should squeeze ryan reynolds into the deadpool outfit and put him in some commercials to try and sell it
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 5/5/2025, 5:39 PM
@grif - that's actually a hood idea. 😅
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 5/5/2025, 5:39 PM
If this wacky marketing stunt gets more people to see the film, that’s a good thing. Every CBM fan should see it in the theater. Though I can’t help but be left thinking that the film is too good for such shenanigans.
TK420
TK420 - 5/5/2025, 5:50 PM
Maybe if Bucky was riding a chicken or something, it might make a billion.
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 5/5/2025, 5:59 PM
@TK420 - now I wanna see Bucky riding a chicken into battle.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/5/2025, 5:50 PM
Man , that video shows just how all out they seemed to have gone for this movie in hindsight which is great since it was a solid movie imo!!.

Also if this team survives beyond the Avengers films (which I hope they do) , I hope Sam’s team become the official Avengers while this one goes back to being the Thunderbolts since I prefer that name as they work in conjunction with the former.

User Comment Image

Anyway , I hope the movie continues to do well and is a success!!.
NGFB
NGFB - 5/5/2025, 5:56 PM
SPOILERS: So after saving Sentry with a group hug, they then go like 14 months without being able to come up with a solution to his "void" problem? Just give him another group hug for crap sake.
BeyondtheFuture
BeyondtheFuture - 5/5/2025, 5:59 PM
They’re testing if the avengers brand can give a movie legs with the GA. unfortunately I think these movies will be front loaded from now on with a few exceptions.
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 5/5/2025, 6:00 PM
I want to see it again but it’s $20 minimum a ticket on fandango and a small popcorn and small drink is $20 at Regal it gets crazy

