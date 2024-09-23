New THUNDERBOLTS* Stills Released As Scarlett Johansson's Unexpected Connection To Movie Is Revealed

Marvel Studios has released some official stills from Thunderbolts* following that action-packed first trailer but a press release now reveals Scarlett Johansson's unexpected connection to the movie...

Shortly after Scarlett Johansson patched things up with Disney - now-former CEO Bob Chapek attempted to renege on her deal to earn a cut of Black Widow's profits by releasing the movie on Disney+ - there was talk of the actor producing a future MCU project.

Her time as Natasha Romanoff came to a definitive end in Avengers: Endgame and, after returning for that solo movie set between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, that really did appear to be it for Johansson.

There's been some online chatter about the MCU veteran possibly being involved with a Blonde Phantom series on Disney+ but a press release sent out by Disney confirms Johansson is executive producing Thunderbolts*

She'll do so alongside Louis D’Esposito, Brian Chapek, and Jason Tamez. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige is producing. 

What's led to Johansson being involved with Thunderbolts*? We have no official word on that just yet but would imagine it has something to do with the presence of Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova. The trailers have positioned her as the movie's lead - similar to, say, Captain America and Iron Man in The Avengers, and Johansson may have had some creative input.

The Jurassic World: Rebirth star also produced Black Widow in 2021 and, at the time, shared high praise for Pugh. "Florence is so self-possessed. I was not that self-possessed. I actually realised, 'Wow, I have a lot of work to do on myself,' when I worked with Florence."

"She's got such a healthy ego and is in her skin. It was like, 'This is another way to be. I've got to therapise more!' "She really stands in her own shoes and is grounded, it was so impressive," Johansson continued. "She's not judging herself. I love that about her and I would love to be more like that."

Some new hi-res stills from Thunderbolts* have also been released which you can check out below - click on them for hi-res versions - along with today's new trailer. 

Marvel Studios, and a crew of indie veterans, who definitely sold out, present Thunderbolts*, an irreverent team-up featuring depressed assassin Yelena Belova alongside the MCU’s least anticipated band of misfits.

Confirmed cast members for Thunderbolts* include Florence Pugh as Yelena Boleva, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine.

Geraldine Viswanathan replaced Ayo Edebiri in an undisclosed role now believed to be Songbird, while Lewis Pullman has taken over as The Sentry following Steve Yeun's unexpected departure from the movie. Both he and Edebiri are said to have left due to scheduling issues.

Written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo, and directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* is currently set to be released in theaters on May 5, 2025.

Sebastian Stan Defends MCU While Praising Kevin Feige; Shares New Intel On Bucky's THUNDERBOLTS* Role
WakandanQueen
WakandanQueen - 9/23/2024, 10:19 AM
Florence Pugh, the woman that you are!
Sebastian Stan, the man that you are!
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 9/23/2024, 10:23 AM
Makes sense. This is a sequel to Black Widow in every way but name
bobevanz
bobevanz - 9/23/2024, 10:24 AM
It looks alright. Please... for the last [frick]ing time... enough with the 90's songs to the beat.. I beg of you, I know I'm the demographic now but it's so cringe lol
mountainman
mountainman - 9/23/2024, 10:29 AM
@bobevanz - I’ve been a Pixies fan for 30 years and even I felt the song didn’t fit the trailer. Pop music in movie trailers is such a tired practice.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 9/23/2024, 10:52 AM
@mountainman - first it was making all the action sounds to the beat in 2012 ish, now there's this lol I want it to end
mountainman
mountainman - 9/23/2024, 10:58 AM
@bobevanz - It’s all James Gunn’s fault. It seems like this has been the norm since the first Guardians of the Galaxy. The pop music was used amazingly in those films, but because it was popular, everyone else started doing it too.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 9/23/2024, 10:25 AM

Rick Jones should be in here for no good reason!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/23/2024, 10:34 AM
Cool , get that bag ScarJo!!.

I like the darker & muted color palette for the film , seems akin to AOU imo.
SuperCat
SuperCat - 9/23/2024, 10:34 AM
User Comment Image
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 9/23/2024, 10:44 AM
She definitely has the experience to give the cast and behind-the-scenes people great advice. Other than that, I'm kinda like, :so what?"
That first trailer looked very promising. Fingers crossed.
nibs
nibs - 9/23/2024, 10:44 AM
disney is def pissed that this one was too far along in production to cancel. the last greenlight from the "marvel can do no wrong" era
AllsGood
AllsGood - 9/23/2024, 10:52 AM
Looks good but as Great Looking as Captain America: Brave New World Trailer and Red Hulk.

