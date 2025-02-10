New THUNDERBOLTS* Trailer Backs Up Popular Fan-Theory Relating To A Certain Character - Possible SPOILERS

Last night's Big Game Thunderbolts* trailer featured quite a bit of new footage from the movie, and one member of the team was absent from most of it!

News
By MarkCassidy - Feb 10, 2025 12:02 PM EST
Filed Under: Thunderbolts

Marvel Studios released an exciting Big Game trailer for Thunderbolts* last night during the Super Bowl, and it spotlighted plenty of new footage of the six (seven if you count Lewis Pullman's "Bob") antiheroes that make up the team in action.

One character was conspicuously absent from quite a few shots, and fans are convinced that this is because they won't be making it to the end credits.

Possible spoilers follow.

Olga Kurylenko's Taskmaster didn't feature quite as prominently as her teammates in previous teasers, but this latest trailer makes it abundantly clear that the Black Widow baddie is not going to appear in a number of key scenes. The most obvious explanation for this is that Antonia Dreykov is going to be killed-off at some point before the final act, but there are other possibilities.

Could we see Taskmaster turn against the rest of the Thunderbolts, perhaps? Though not confirmed, rumors have claimed that Val (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) is going to leave her makeshift "Avengers" high and dry when it's revealed that she was behind Sentry's creation, so it's entirely possible that Dreykov was installed as a double-agent to keep tabs on the crew and report back to De Fontaine.

Then again, we assume Taskmaster has at least some loyalty to Yelena and Red Guardian after the events of Black Widow, so maybe she will indeed turn out to be an early casualty of the team's battle with Sentry.

Have another look at the trailer and let us know what you think.

Marvel Studios also announced the exciting news that Son Lux will be scoring Thunderbolts*. The three-member, American experimental band was Oscar and BAFTA- nominated for their score for 2022’s best picture, Everything Everywhere All at Once. 

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes — Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts. Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

Returning to their Marvel Cinematic Universe roles are Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Hannah John-Kamen and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The cast also includes newcomers to the MCU—Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, Chris Bauer and Wendell Edward Pierce.

Jake Schreier directs Thunderbolts* with Kevin Feige producing. Louis D’Esposito, Brian Chapek and Jason Tamez serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* opens in U.S. theaters on May 2, 2025.

MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/10/2025, 12:34 PM
They fumbled Taskmaster.

Taskmaster is a man.

And Taskmaster's fight choreography and scenes should have been way better, and awesome.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 2/10/2025, 1:31 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - and you're a whiny dweeb
DocSpock
DocSpock - 2/10/2025, 1:45 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea -

Taskmaster is small potatoes. Wait until you see what the Hollywood sicko weirdo machine does to the X-Men and their foes.
supermanrex
supermanrex - 2/10/2025, 1:50 PM
@DocSpock - funny you use Spock a highly intellectual character from a franchise that is by its nature woke due to its GASP diversity as your name, and spew out intolerant bullshit.
Vigor
Vigor - 2/10/2025, 12:36 PM
I wouldn't mind a 2nd team comprising songbird and taskmaster and others
But could be my imagination and wants getting ahead of me
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/10/2025, 12:38 PM
@Vigor - I’m thinking Songbird (if that’s who Geraldine Vishwanathan is playing ( might be Val’s bodyguard…

She could be masquerading as her seemingly normal assistant but is another powered person hiding in plain sight
Vigor
Vigor - 2/10/2025, 12:49 PM
@TheVisionary25 - that would be so cool. Will she get her signature pink hair ?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/10/2025, 12:53 PM
@Vigor - maybe in the future or when she uses her powers?

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/10/2025, 12:37 PM
While it seems very likely , I hope Taskmaster doesn’t die…

I think there’s still potential with the character , especially in relation to Bucky where they have both been brainwashed assassins so the latter could understand her and try to help Antonia find redemption.

Marvel needs to stop being reactionary if they kill her off because of the reception around the character and allow her to grow.

User Comment Image
BreakTheCode
BreakTheCode - 2/10/2025, 12:42 PM
This fake Taskmaster dies and we get Tony Masters later on. Hopefully.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 2/10/2025, 12:42 PM
This movie being just a sequel of Black Widow shucks Majors ass
AnEye
AnEye - 2/10/2025, 12:47 PM
I have a feeling...

Someone is going to call rename the team "New Avengers" and John Walker is going to say "He likes that one better"

But they won't be OFFICIALLY known as New Avengers. Maybe that's what the title will transform to at the end credits.
SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 2/10/2025, 1:06 PM
@AnEye - I feel like you’re right about all of that except that it won’t be New Avengers. It can’t be that, can it?
AnEye
AnEye - 2/10/2025, 1:10 PM
@SummersEssex - Who knows really? But I have a feeling that will be a running gag throughout the movie that no one can agree on a new team name. And they just settle for New Avengers.

Considering the team is having their own Battle for New York.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 2/10/2025, 1:31 PM
@AnEye - "what are we some kind of Suicide Squad?" Lol
AnEye
AnEye - 2/10/2025, 1:39 PM
@bobevanz - Exactly lol! Something like that I feel is what is going to happen. But if The Avengers are gone being a running theme throughout the movie, then yeah I expect them to rename themselves just "The New Avengers".
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 2/10/2025, 12:49 PM
I can’t wait for people to try to ruin this movie before it comes out now that Cap BNW will be out by this weekend.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 2/10/2025, 1:32 PM
@slickrickdesigns - bold of you to assume it wasn't already ruined
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 2/10/2025, 1:39 PM
@bobevanz - just non biased of me not to listen to the ClickerBaiters.
supermanrex
supermanrex - 2/10/2025, 1:48 PM
@slickrickdesigns - they already have been attacking it as suicide squad and guardians ripoffs, plus the taskmaster butthurt legion from black widow have been chiming in as well.
SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 2/10/2025, 1:11 PM
This trailer seems to give us the entire movie, and has also done such a bad job of hiding that Taskmaster is absent. I can’t imagine that they’re planning a huge misdirect with this film. I think they’re just showing all their cards and saying “please come watch this”. Which, honestly, is fine with me. I’m looking forward to it, I like the banter and the characters and I’ll go see it opening weekend for sure.

I think it’s just going to be taskmaster eats it at the beginning, Sentry is the big threat they have to take down and he’s a one-and-done (or they take him to the raft where a bunch of other potential thunderbolts members are for the next time around). There could be a twist where taskmaster is on both sides and Sentry joins them in order to take down the real threat but I doubt it. I think this one is just gonna be dumb fun and I’m ok with that.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 2/10/2025, 1:13 PM
I like this version of Taskmaster and Olga Kurylenko is a good actress, so I am hoping they don't waste her by just making her a shock value death to hype up Sentry.
thedrudo
thedrudo - 2/10/2025, 1:15 PM
Making her flip is definitely more interesting than killing her off.

Clearly something is going on with the character. From the beginning she's been MIA so that could be a nice twist.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 2/10/2025, 1:15 PM
Off-topic: New Cap 4 TV spots show more of Cap vs Red Hulk.



https://x.com/MarvelStudios/status/1889011453287641534

@JoshWilding
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 2/10/2025, 1:17 PM
I'm guessing a fake out death and then in the after credits scene have her meet with Waller or whatever her name is and say she wants her on her new team and then Zemo enters the frame or some shit.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 2/10/2025, 1:34 PM
I'm getting Suicide Squad vibes, not THE Suicide Squad lol ruh roh
TheBlueMorpho
TheBlueMorpho - 2/10/2025, 1:50 PM
She's gonna be the Slipknot of the team.

"This is Taskmaster. She can copy anyone!"

