THUNDERBOLTS*: A Detailed Description Of Lewis Pullman's Sentry Costume Has Been Shared Online

We got a new look at Lewis Pullman as "Bob" wearing Sentry's signature colors in a series of Thunderbolts* promo stills earlier today, but the character is expected to don a proper costume at some point in the movie, and a detailed description of the suit has now been shared online (via MTTSH).

Apparently, the costume is gold and dark blue with black accents on the collar and boots, and it certainly sounds a lot like the suit Sentry wears in the comics.

"The material has a metallic sheen. Key features of the suit include a Collar and Chest: A high, black collar contrasts with the gold of the suit, extending into black accents around the shoulders and upper chest. The belt has a large circular buckle with an embossed "S" design in gold and black. The golden suit extends down the legs, with reinforced black knee and shin guards that blend seamlessly into black boots. These boots look sturdy and add a practical, armored touch."

We still don't know for certain what role Bob/Sentry will play in the movie, but there's speculation that Val (Julie Louis-Dreyfus) will attempt to harness his incredible powers and use him as a weapon against her enemies. There's a chance he will be turned against the rest of the team after initially joining their ranks, but we don't expect him to become a full-on villain.

Test-screenings for Thunderbolts* were reportedly held earlier this month, and the reaction was said to be very positive overall.

Among other things, reports indicated that Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova is the main focus of the movie (no big surprise given what we saw in the trailers), which director Jake Schreier recently confirmed.

"She's front and center. Yelena is in a certain place at the beginning of the film, and how she finds her way out of that place, and who she finds herself out of that place with, is at the heart of the story."

“It’s exciting to think of movies like Ronin or Reservoir Dogs, where you have a group of people that has no reason to trust each other," he added. "Could they even learn to work together? What sort of conflicts would arise?”

We're still not sure what the addition of that asterisk to the title signifies, but a recent rumor claimed to shed a little more light on the mystery. It could be considered a spoiler, so click here if you want to know more.

Marvel Studios and a crew of indie veterans who sold out present Thunderbolts*, an irreverent team-up featuring depressed assassin Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) alongside the MCU’s least anticipated band of misfits. The film also returns to the screen Marvel Cinematic Universe characters Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Red Guardian (David Harbour), John Walker (Wyatt Russell), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen) and Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), in addition to some exciting new faces.

Jake Schreier directs Thunderbolts*with Kevin Feige producing. Louis D’Esposito, Brian Chapek, Jason Tamez and Scarlett Johansson serve as executive producers. Marvel Studios’

Thunderbolts* opens in U.S. theaters on May 2, 2025.