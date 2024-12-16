THUNDERBOLTS*: A Detailed Description Of Lewis Pullman's Sentry Costume Has Been Shared Online

THUNDERBOLTS*: A Detailed Description Of Lewis Pullman's Sentry Costume Has Been Shared Online

A description of the costume Lewis Pullman will wear as Sentry in Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts* has been shared online, and it sounds like it'll be a fairly comic-accurate suit...

We got a new look at Lewis Pullman as "Bob" wearing Sentry's signature colors in a series of Thunderbolts* promo stills earlier today, but the character is expected to don a proper costume at some point in the movie, and a detailed description of the suit has now been shared online (via MTTSH).

Apparently, the costume is gold and dark blue with black accents on the collar and boots, and it certainly sounds a lot like the suit Sentry wears in the comics.

"The material has a metallic sheen. Key features of the suit include a Collar and Chest: A high, black collar contrasts with the gold of the suit, extending into black accents around the shoulders and upper chest. The belt has a large circular buckle with an embossed "S" design in gold and black. The golden suit extends down the legs, with reinforced black knee and shin guards that blend seamlessly into black boots. These boots look sturdy and add a practical, armored touch."

We still don't know for certain what role Bob/Sentry will play in the movie, but there's speculation that Val (Julie Louis-Dreyfus) will attempt to harness his incredible powers and use him as a weapon against her enemies. There's a chance he will be turned against the rest of the team after initially joining their ranks, but we don't expect him to become a full-on villain.

Test-screenings for Thunderbolts* were reportedly held earlier this month, and the reaction was said to be very positive overall.

Among other things, reports indicated that Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova is the main focus of the movie (no big surprise given what we saw in the trailers), which director Jake Schreier recently confirmed.

"She's front and center. Yelena is in a certain place at the beginning of the film, and how she finds her way out of that place, and who she finds herself out of that place with, is at the heart of the story."

“It’s exciting to think of movies like Ronin or Reservoir Dogs, where you have a group of people that has no reason to trust each other," he added. "Could they even learn to work together? What sort of conflicts would arise?”

We're still not sure what the addition of that asterisk to the title signifies, but a recent rumor claimed to shed a little more light on the mystery. It could be considered a spoiler, so click here if you want to know more.

Marvel Studios and a crew of indie veterans who sold out present Thunderbolts*, an irreverent team-up featuring depressed assassin Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) alongside the MCU’s least anticipated band of misfits. The film also returns to the screen Marvel Cinematic Universe characters Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Red Guardian (David Harbour), John Walker (Wyatt Russell), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen) and Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), in addition to some exciting new faces.

Jake Schreier directs Thunderbolts*with Kevin Feige producing. Louis D’Esposito, Brian Chapek, Jason Tamez and Scarlett Johansson serve as executive producers. Marvel Studios’

Thunderbolts* opens in U.S. theaters on May 2, 2025.

ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 12/16/2024, 11:18 AM
Lewis Pullman is talented and I'm looking forward to seeing how he does in the role. The suit sounds good with how it is described and can't wait to see it.

Sentry is such a great character
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 12/16/2024, 11:22 AM
Will his hair turn blonde when he goes into Sentry mode? Kinda like turning Super Saiyan?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/16/2024, 11:24 AM
@HammerLegFoot - honestly , I would kinda dig that lol

User Comment Image
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 12/16/2024, 11:24 AM
@HammerLegFoot - I was just thinking that! THat would be an awesome choice if they do it
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 12/16/2024, 11:24 AM
@HammerLegFoot - That's not a bad idea.
SethBullock
SethBullock - 12/16/2024, 11:54 AM
@HammerLegFoot -

There are supersaiyans and namekians in the MCU already.

User Comment Image


User Comment Image
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 12/16/2024, 12:00 PM
@SethBullock -


User Comment Image








Lol
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/16/2024, 11:23 AM
Sounds good though hopefully someone can draw this description since it would be better to see it imo…

Very interested to see this take on the Sentry and Lewis Pullman’s performance.

He’s got a Everyman quality to him which I think works for the character , atleast how he was originally conceived.

User Comment Image
Goldboink
Goldboink - 12/16/2024, 12:02 PM
@TheVisionary25 -

User Comment Image
GiverOfInfo
GiverOfInfo - 12/16/2024, 11:26 AM
What's with everyone being given collars now?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/16/2024, 11:30 AM
Lol , I didn’t notice in that picture that “ Bob” has the comic accurate color palette of Sentry’s suit..

They went the Smallville route I see lol.

User Comment Image
WelcomeBackFrank
WelcomeBackFrank - 12/16/2024, 11:36 AM
Will they give him the blonde long hair or is that not Woke enough for Hollywood?
SATW42
SATW42 - 12/16/2024, 11:56 AM
@WelcomeBackFrank - honestly, explain what this is supposed to mean. How is long hair not woke. Please enlighten all of us sleep who are asleep to the long hair anti woke aesthetics.
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 12/16/2024, 11:36 AM
Mcu superman will land before DC superman 👀

I wonder who will come out on top

Disclaimer i know nothing about sentry so have no idea how he will be characterised in this film.
WelcomeBackFrank
WelcomeBackFrank - 12/16/2024, 11:36 AM
Still think Alexander Sarsgaard would’ve been perfectly cast for this role. 🤷‍♂️
AllsGood
AllsGood - 12/16/2024, 11:44 AM
Hulk VS Sentry a most see in the future movies.

User Comment Image
V
V - 12/16/2024, 11:52 AM
@AllsGood - why is the art so bad? Personal preference but the full body stuff looks like sketches
AllsGood
AllsGood - 12/16/2024, 11:57 AM
@V - This is what happens after the Hulk beats the Sentry in World War Hulk comics.

User Comment Image
SATW42
SATW42 - 12/16/2024, 11:59 AM
@V - I'm almost positive it's John Romita Jr. too, which is wild
marvel72
marvel72 - 12/16/2024, 11:56 AM
Sentry is the only thing I am interested in with this movie, I bet they f*ck him up.
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 12/16/2024, 11:58 AM
Hoping and praying

That Sentry is not a 'One and Done"
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 12/16/2024, 12:02 PM
Sounds great!! Hopefully they don’t nerf him tho, and make him at least half as strong as he is in the comics.

Although that would beg the question, how would the Thunderbolts even beat him?


Tbh this is the only MCU movie I’m hyped for right now besides the Avengers ones.

The trailer for Cap 4 looks good but idk , I feel like they won’t handle the Hulk characters right in that movie.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/16/2024, 12:07 PM
@MisterDoctor217 - Sentry's too OP , they would have to nerf him somewhat imo

I have hype to varying degrees for all the MCU films thus far but FF might be my most anticipated

