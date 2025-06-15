THUNDERBOLTS* Concept Art Reveals Some Crazy Alternate Costumes For Lewis Pullman's Sentry

In Thunderbolts*, Bob is revealed to be the only survivor of O.X.E. and Valentina Allegra de Fontaine's attempts to create a new superhero. We learn that everything from his haircut to his costume was designed by committee, and we now see how different the latter might have been.

John Staub, who designed The Sentry's final MCU costume, dreamed up some similar takes and others that were wildly different. Among those is a militaristic design which makes him look like a literal super soldier, and one powered by what looks like Arc Reactors (creating a "cape" made from energy blasts).

Ultimately, it feels like Marvel Studios made the right choice, and time will tell how much The Sentry's costume evolves as we head into next December's Avengers: Doomsday.

"It is so surreal. I did not know that it was happening. I was blown away," Lewis Pullman previously said of his role in the upcoming ensemble. "I was out shooting in Vancouver and I was like out on this lake and didn’t have my phone, and then I got back to my phone, I had like 87 messages, and most of them were from Danny Ramirez [who plays Joaquin Torres/Falcon] [Laughs]."

"[He] was like, 'We’re going to be in Doomsday together.' I was like, 'What the hell is Doomsday, holy shit.' I couldn’t believe it and I was so excited to work with the Russo brothers."

He added, "And that is the craziest cast list I’ve ever seen and seeing my name in there felt like some weird glitch in the matrix. And thank God it’s with the character who I’m like in love with and there’s so much more to be explored with and so I was like, 'Hell yes!'"

Check out these alternate designs for Thunderbolts*'s take on The Sentry in the Instagram gallery below.

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes - Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts.

Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

"Thunderbolts* redefines superhero storytelling to deliver a moving and powerful story that does for the 'Multiverse Saga' what The Avengers did for the 'Infinity Saga' in 2012," we said in our review. "These heroes have earned their place on a Wheaties box."

The cast of Thunderbolts* will be led by Florence Pugh as Yelena Boleva, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, and Lewis Pullman as "Bob."

Written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo, and directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* is now playing in theaters.