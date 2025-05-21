THUNDERBOLTS*: First Official Concept Art Of Lewis Pullman's Sentry Revealed

Though the movie has been in theaters for a few weeks at this stage and we have seen plenty of promo and merchandise art (not to mention quite a few leaked images), Marvel Studios has yet to share an official look at Lewis Pullman suited-up as the Sentry in Thunderbolts*, aka The New Avengers.

A clip or a character poster spotlighting the Golden Guardian shouldn't be too far off, but for now, concept artist John Staub has unveiled his final design for the character, which serves as our first studio-approved look at Pullman in full costume.

"Approved design of Sentry for the Thunderbolts film," Staub captioned his post. "Had the thankful opportunity of helping bring this character to the big screen. Led by the amazing @andyparkart, director of visual development. I am incredibly proud to have worked alongside amazing artists such as @constantinesekeris @rodneyimages @jwsze @wes_burt @janaschirmer @jihyeleeart @jsmarantz."

Along with the rest of the main cast (with one notable exception), Pullman is set to return for Avengers: Doomsday, and the actor recently teased Bob/Sentry's role in the next major Marvel Studios event movie.

Spoilers for Thunderbolts* follow.

At the end of the antihero team-up film, Bob joins his new allies as a member of The New Avengers, but he makes it very clear in the post-credits scene that he doesn't want to risk becoming the Sentry again in case the Void takes over.

While speaking to Men's Health, Pullman revealed that his teammates are going to be keeping a very close eye on Bob in Doomsday, while also trying to figure out a way to harness the "power of a thousand exploding suns" without unleashing his inner darkness upon the world.

"The Thunderbolts don’t want to let him out of their sight, because they realize that if he’s caught in the wrong hands, or if he’s not being supported enough by the right people, he might be dangerous. But they also want to keep him close in case they can figure out a way to use him. He’s a very good asset. It’s a hard situation they’re in. With all the other characters that are going to be in Avengers: Doomsday, there will be so many opportunities to figure out how each might come into play—and how Bob might come into play with any of them."

We don't anticipate the Sentry playing too big a role in the events of Doomsday (nobody is lasting very long against such a powerful foe, not even Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom), so expect Pullman to stay in "Bob mode" for most of the movie.

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes — Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts. Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

Returning to their Marvel Cinematic Universe roles are Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Hannah John-Kamen and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The cast also includes newcomers to the MCU—Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, Chris Bauer and Wendell Edward Pierce.

Jake Schreier directs Thunderbolts* with Kevin Feige producing. Louis D’Esposito, Brian Chapek and Jason Tamez serve as executive producers.