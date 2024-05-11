THUNDERBOLTS* High Quality Set Photos Reveal Best Shots Yet Of Sebastian Stan’s New Look Bucky Barnes

Cameras are still rolling on Thunderbolts* in Atlanta, and while we're hoping some revealing set photos are imminent (a first look at The Sentry would be nice), @sebstanbr has just shared a couple of new hi-res shots of Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes.

The former Winter Soldier once again has long hair and is rocking a goatee which, while by no means a drastic change, has generated plenty of discussion among fans on social media.

Look closely and you'll spot a crew member carrying a glove Stan will wear to portray Bucky's cybernetic arm! Having a suit on means he doesn't have to don a full sleeve, something we're sure the actor is grateful for.

As for what Bucky is up to, we've done some digging, and it sounds like he's attending a court hearing. Interestingly, Julia Louis-Dreyfus's CIA Director Valentina Allegra de Fontaine has also been spotted on set this weekend, so this could have something to do with her.

Perhaps Bucky will have to answer for past crimes, only to end up in Val's custody as an unwilling member of her government-sanctioned superhero team?

Whatever the case might be, rumour has it Bucky only has a minor role in the Thunderbolts*. In fact, Val, Yelena Belova, U.S. Agent, The Sentry, and Ghost are expected to be front and centre.

Bucky was last seen in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier where he was freed from his HYDRA programming and instrumental in getting Sam Wilson to wield the shield as the new Captain America. Despite that, he's not expected to appear in Captain America: Brave New World.

Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier previously shared some insights into what fans can expect from the movie when he said, "There's a story to be told about a group of characters who can relate to each other in a certain way or who have gone through certain things and we're going to get into that. I wouldn't look at this as a sequel at all. And we don't talk about it that way."

"Obviously, Florence has proved how captivating she can be in the MCU and I think it's great to have that as a reference point but we're all talking about making a movie that it's great if you've seen the [previous] stuff but if you haven't," he added, "there's still going to be a complete story being told in a movie that works on its own."

Confirmed cast members for Thunderbolts* include Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, Florence Pugh as Yelena Boleva, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, and Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster.

Recently, Geraldine Viswanathan replaced Ayo Edebiri in an undisclosed role, while Lewis Pullman has taken over as The Sentry following Steve Yeun's shock departure from the movie. Both he and Edebiri are said to have left due to scheduling issues.

Written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo, and directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* is currently set to be released in theaters on May 2, 2025.