THUNDERBOLTS* Images Reveal Closer Look At [SPOILER]'s AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Costume (And It's Dividing Opinions)

In Thunderbolts*'s post-credits scene, we catch up with the movie's New Avengers in Avengers Tower. 14 months have passed since Valentina Allegra de Fontaine introduced her superhero team to the world, and it's established that they are the official Government-sponsored Avengers.

As you'll now be aware, Yelena Belova, U.S. Agent, Ghost, and Bucky Barnes all have new costumes. However, it's the latter's suit that's generating the most discussion on social media.

It was recently revealed that the Russo Brothers shot this sequence on the set of Avengers: Doomsday before production officially began. With that in mind, this is how these heroes will look in the 2026 superhero ensemble, and the former Winter Soldier finally has a legit superhero suit of his own.

His trademark star has been incorporated onto his right arm, something we're sure will please those of you who have missed it ever since he replaced his HYDRA arm with the one created for him by the Wakandans. Bucky is also decked out in armour with the New Avengers logo, and it's a fun take on the character.

Inevitably, some fans don't love this approach to Captain America's former sidekick, but not everyone can be pleased, and this ultimately feels like a logical next step for the character. It's an undeniable departure from his regular tactical gear, but he's a superhero now.

Still, it's an undeniably interesting aesthetic that could be indicative of the sort of designs we'll see other characters decked out in when Avengers: Doomsday rolls around next year.

During a recent interview, Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier explained why Stan's returning Bucky is such an important part of the movie.

"First off, just to have Sebastian Stan in your movie is such a privilege," he shared. "But also, he's been through a lot of what they've been through, and he's resolved a lot of those arcs that they have not yet resolved. And so the challenge there was really like, 'What is a new arc that we can take Bucky on?'"

"This idea of watching him try to uncomfortably fit and embracing a new path, and wondering if there's some new path to helping the world," Schreier continued. "Having done all of this stuff and having been in so many of these movies, there's a kind of meta angle to it also."

Take a closer look at Bucky's new MCU costume for Avengers: Doomsday below and let us know your thoughts on it in the usual place.

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes - Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts.

Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

"Thunderbolts* redefines superhero storytelling to deliver a moving and powerful story that does for the 'Multiverse Saga' what The Avengers did for the 'Infinity Saga' in 2012," we said in our review. "These heroes have earned their place on a Wheaties box."

The cast of Thunderbolts* will be led by Florence Pugh as Yelena Boleva, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, and Lewis Pullman as "Bob."

Written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo, and directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* is now playing in theaters.