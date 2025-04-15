THUNDERBOLTS* International Posters Are The Weirdest Thing You'll See Today (And We Kind Of Love Them)

THUNDERBOLTS* International Posters Are The Weirdest Thing You'll See Today (And We Kind Of Love Them)

Two new international posters for Thunderbolts* have been released by Marvel Thailand, and we're betting you never expected to see the heroes getting in on the fun during Songkran. Check them out here...

By JoshWilding - Apr 15, 2025 04:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Thunderbolts

Thunderbolts* is right around the corner, and two new international posters for the movie have hit social media today. Celebrating various Thai landmarks, the one-sheets show the team getting involved with Songkran, the world's biggest water fight. 

This isn't something we'd ever expect to see on screen, but honestly, it's kind of awesome for this team of anti-heroes to get in on the fun!

For those of you who may not be aware, Songkran, Thailand's traditional New Year, is celebrated April 13-15 and marks the start of the rainy season. Rooted in Buddhist and Hindu traditions, it features water fights symbolizing purification and renewal. 

Talking to Fandango this week, U.S. Agent actor Wyatt Russell revealed where we find John Walker when Thunderbolts* begins. "You find him where you left him," he admitted, "and what’s fun to do for me was to gradient this person from this bravado guy who has convinced himself he is fantastic in every way into a normal human being."

Ant-Man and The Wasp star Hannah John-Kamen also reprises her role as Ghost in the movie and teased, "She's very much a lone wolf and she's very much stubborn with that, and it’s gonna be very a difficult job to be around people. She's not vulnerable, she's not shaking, she's not an open nerve of fearing her death, it’s kinda controlled."

We can also bring you word today that the Thunderbolts* social media embargo lifts on April 22 at 4.30pm ET. As for reviews, those will go live at 12pm ET on April 29, the day after the movie's world premiere screening in Los Angeles.

Check out these new posters for Thunderbolts* below. 

Gobsngr-W4-AALZz9
Gobsngr-WEAAm-I9-J

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes - Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts.

Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

The cast of Thunderbolts* will be led by Florence Pugh as Yelena Boleva, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, and Lewis Pullman as "Bob."

Written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo, and directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* is currently set to be released in theaters on May 2, 2025.

