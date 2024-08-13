THUNDERBOLTS* Leaked D23 Trailer Gives Us A First Look At Lewis Pullman As Sentry(?)

After a series of screenshots and the audio, the first full trailer for Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts* has finally leaked online following its recent debut during D23.

The footage begins with Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) paying a visit to Red Guardian (David Harbour) to tell her adoptive father that there's "something wrong" with her, as she no longer feels fulfilled by her work.

We then get quick shots of Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen, Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), John Walker/U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell), and Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko) as they all converge in the same location and begin to fight it out to the strains of The Pixies' "Where is my Mind."

Yelena comes to the realization that they have all been sent to the same place in the hopes that they'll take each other down, which is when we meet "Bob" (Lewis Pullman). We don't seem him in Sentry mode, unfortunately, but rumor has it that he does indeed suit-up at some point in the movie.

We then see more of the team in action, along with Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julie Louis Dreyfus) greeting the motley crew of assassins ("so adorable").

The trailer concludes with a fun scene, with Red Guardian droning on and Yelena telling her new allies that she finds it best to try to ignore him.

Check out the teaser at the link below (while it's still up), and let us know what you think in the comments section.

The first trailer for Marvel Studios’ ‘THUNDERBOLTS*’ 💥 pic.twitter.com/oIi4OxIocM — Thunderbolts* News (@thunderbnews) August 13, 2024

Kurylenko - who will reprise her Black Widow role as Taskmaster - was asked about that mysterious asterisk during a recent interview with Screen Rant, and while she chose her words carefully, the actress did confirm that the project has undergone some changes since it was first announced.

"Well, they changed a couple of things. [Laughs] That's all I can say, but that also doesn't say anything, because obviously every movie is different, and in every movie, things change. But yeah, it will be different, we'll see. There's nothing I can say."

We figured the most likely explanation would be Thunderbolts* ultimately being revealed as a completely different movie (Dark Avengers, for example), but if this is the case, Marvel clearly intends to keep a lid on it for as long as possible.

Thunderbolts* is currently set to be released in theaters on May 2, 2025.