THUNDERBOLTS* Leaked D23 Trailer Gives Us A First Look At Lewis Pullman As Sentry(?)

THUNDERBOLTS* Leaked D23 Trailer Gives Us A First Look At Lewis Pullman As Sentry(?)

The full D23 trailer for Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts has finally leaked online, giving us a look at the full team in action, and a first glimpse of... "Bob!"

News
By MarkCassidy - Aug 13, 2024 12:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Thunderbolts

After a series of screenshots and the audio, the first full trailer for Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts* has finally leaked online following its recent debut during D23.

The footage begins with Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) paying a visit to Red Guardian (David Harbour) to tell her adoptive father that there's "something wrong" with her, as she no longer feels fulfilled by her work.

We then get quick shots of Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen, Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), John Walker/U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell), and Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko) as they all converge in the same location and begin to fight it out to the strains of The Pixies' "Where is my Mind."

Yelena comes to the realization that they have all been sent to the same place in the hopes that they'll take each other down, which is when we meet "Bob" (Lewis Pullman). We don't seem him in Sentry mode, unfortunately, but rumor has it that he does indeed suit-up at some point in the movie.

We then see more of the team in action, along with Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julie Louis Dreyfus) greeting the motley crew of assassins ("so adorable").

The trailer concludes with a fun scene, with Red Guardian droning on and Yelena telling her new allies that she finds it best to try to ignore him.

Check out the teaser at the link below (while it's still up), and let us know what you think in the comments section.

Kurylenko - who will reprise her Black Widow role as Taskmaster - was asked about that mysterious asterisk during a recent interview with Screen Rant, and while she chose her words carefully, the actress did confirm that the project has undergone some changes since it was first announced.

"Well, they changed a couple of things. [Laughs] That's all I can say, but that also doesn't say anything, because obviously every movie is different, and in every movie, things change. But yeah, it will be different, we'll see. There's nothing I can say." 

We figured the most likely explanation would be Thunderbolts* ultimately being revealed as a completely different movie (Dark Avengers, for example), but if this is the case, Marvel clearly intends to keep a lid on it for as long as possible.

Thunderbolts* is currently set to be released in theaters on May 2, 2025.

THUNDERBOLTS* Leaked Trailer Screenshots Reveal Ghost And Taskmaster's Shockingly Different New MCU Costumes
Related:

THUNDERBOLTS* Leaked Trailer Screenshots Reveal Ghost And Taskmaster's Shockingly Different New MCU Costumes
THUNDERBOLTS* Trailer Screenshots And Full Audio Leak Online Featuring Yelena Belova Vs. U.S. Agent And More
Recommended For You:

THUNDERBOLTS* Trailer Screenshots And Full Audio Leak Online Featuring Yelena Belova Vs. U.S. Agent And More
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
1 2
TheLobster
TheLobster - 8/13/2024, 12:59 PM
Not gonna lie; this trailer actually looks promising. I’m low key hyped for this now.

I’m just hoping Yelena beats the living shit out of Valentina lol
TheLobster
TheLobster - 8/13/2024, 1:01 PM
Still feels wrong to have a Thunderbolts movie without Thaddeus Ross leading it but if he’s becoming POTUS then I guess that explains it. I just hope Harrison Ford makes a cameo to show he’s overseeing this in some capacity.
TheLobster
TheLobster - 8/13/2024, 1:02 PM
@TheLobster - I know there’s an asterisk meaning this is probably something else lol

TREE24K
TREE24K - 8/13/2024, 1:34 PM
@TheLobster - in the new Captain America trailer, President Ross is telling Sam he wants to reform the Avengers. I think this is that.
MrDandy
MrDandy - 8/13/2024, 1:44 PM
@TheLobster - Feels wrong to have Thunderbolts without Zemo as the leader.
TheLobster
TheLobster - 8/13/2024, 1:48 PM
@TREE24K - yeah, I was thinking Dark Avengers but that feels bad without a proper Norman Osborn leading.
TheLobster
TheLobster - 8/13/2024, 1:50 PM
@MrDandy - Zemo would fit in so well with this dynamic too.. big bummer. I guess it makes sense since there’s no realistic way to get him out of Wakandan prison without starting some real shit lol
theprophet
theprophet - 8/13/2024, 1:03 PM
That was actually better than I expected
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 8/13/2024, 1:56 PM
@theprophet - i'll eat it and admit i was pleasantly surprised with the trailer.... HOWEVER, i've been scammed before with good trailers and shitty movies/shows: Looking at you FaTWS and Secret Invasion.....
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 8/13/2024, 1:07 PM
Looks very good!
Superheroking
Superheroking - 8/13/2024, 1:09 PM
So this is another discount suicide squad movie?
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 8/13/2024, 1:24 PM
@Superheroking - You talking like the actual Suicide Squad movies are some top movies. The first one is utter crap and the second is decent. Maybe the "discount" one will be the better one.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 8/13/2024, 1:34 PM
@Superheroking - Hardly discount when you look at the budget Disney tends to throw at MCU films

The comparison is fair to an extent but there are suffice key differences (such as no explosive chip to force FULL incarcerated villains to do a job) that it isn't a copycat affair and likely a mix of the first Avengers film (ie whilst they were bickering a lot at first till getting their s#!t together), GotG and the second suicide Squad in some ways whilst having ample room to be very much it's own thing.

If it will be good or not remains to be seen but the trailer looks decent enough and intriguing.
HeraldNumber7
HeraldNumber7 - 8/13/2024, 1:09 PM
i like what i'm seeing here. hope it keeps this same tone as opposed to the irreverent attitude the synopsis implies.
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 8/13/2024, 1:10 PM
Looks absolutely uninteresting. They could have limited it to Black Widow and US Agent fighting baddies, and that would make for a far more interesting film. Seems too crowded with Ghost (wake me up) and Red Guardian (only there for comedy). Making Bucky a Congressman is just another needless distraction.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 8/13/2024, 1:39 PM
@GeneralZod - It isn't confirmed he is a Congressman, may only be appearing before congress, not an elected member. It depends on intended use and interpretation of words as 'in congress' could refer to being in the building facing questioning not seated in or vice versa.
GodHercules20
GodHercules20 - 8/13/2024, 1:10 PM
I didn't see Sentry but Bob
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 8/13/2024, 1:22 PM
@GodHercules20 - that’s why he put the question mark behind “Sentry”. That’s for the people who wouldn’t have otherwise clicked on this article but still curious enough to see what The Sentry looks like. Kinda “clickbaity” but hey, he got me too.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 8/13/2024, 1:11 PM
I told you, Marvel is back in top form

User Comment Image
TheRogue
TheRogue - 8/13/2024, 1:12 PM
@FireandBlood - User Comment Image
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 8/13/2024, 1:18 PM
@TheRogue -

User Comment Image
Fogs
Fogs - 8/13/2024, 1:22 PM
@FireandBlood - Because of this trailer?
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 8/13/2024, 1:51 PM
@Fogs - This trailer, DD, D&W, Cap 4, X-Men ‘97, and the Avengers announcement. Exciting times!
TheLobster
TheLobster - 8/13/2024, 1:55 PM
@FireandBlood - If this delivers as well as Fantastic Four? I’ll be inclined to agree!

Deadpool and Wolverine was super fun but that film has some serious issues too and I credit any wins to Ryan, Hugh, and Shawn over Feige/Marvel tbh
TheLobster
TheLobster - 8/13/2024, 1:57 PM
@FireandBlood - however, if they fumble Cap 4? That puts them back to where they have been until very recently ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/13/2024, 1:11 PM
Looks like it could be good imo…

I actually like how it’s shot , some of the visuals and action stood out to me especially!!.

However not really a fan of Red Guardians new costume , prefer the old one tbh.

User Comment Image
RedFury
RedFury - 8/13/2024, 1:43 PM
@TheVisionary25 - yeah man, I think it looks like it'll be a cool action heavy flick. I'm excited, and I like the tone they're going with. Serious, with quips rather than raging humour.

I agree about Red Guardian too. The new suit looks way to busy and bulky. Which honestly kind of fits his personality, but the first suit was still better.
Polaris
Polaris - 8/13/2024, 1:49 PM
@TheVisionary25 - All the costumes are a downgrade imo, but the trailer itself is not bad. And why does Bucky look so... idk tired?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/13/2024, 1:54 PM
@Polaris - Dudes just tired of all the bullshit man

Kidding aside , it seems like he might have a new official government position and isn’t trying to be a soldier or assassin anymore so perhaps that’s running him ragged.

I honestly like the other costumes besides Red Guardian.
GhostDog
GhostDog - 8/13/2024, 1:13 PM
I’ll be damned. This actually looks really cool.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/13/2024, 1:21 PM
@GhostDog - I’m surprised by how small the main cast is tbh

Makes it feel more intimate imo if that makes sense.
Ziggidy7
Ziggidy7 - 8/13/2024, 1:14 PM
Imo I thought it looked cool, but I was really hoping they would be trapped in the building and had to escape.
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 8/13/2024, 1:23 PM
@Ziggidy7 - yeah that still might happen.
SuperJefe
SuperJefe - 8/13/2024, 1:14 PM
Looks fun - maybe not exciting or cool - but definitely fun. I imagine it will move the narrative forward a little bit.

Maybe won’t got to theaters for this one, though.
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 8/13/2024, 1:14 PM
I'm quite surprised at this. Feels like it has a lot of potential.
ptick
ptick - 8/13/2024, 1:17 PM
I'm intrigued. It's an interestingly paced trailer with some rather long (by teaser standards) cuts, leaning into a suspense/tension type tone.

That said, the audience reaction being positive but rather muted is a bad sign. It's D23 - you expect a "pop" for everything. If this is how well it went over there, general audiences may be completely uninterested.
LSHF
LSHF - 8/13/2024, 1:33 PM
@ptick - They will probably have better trailers later, which the same audience will see at one point or another, and many will change their mind.
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 8/13/2024, 1:19 PM
This looks pretty badass

Once Again

Don't mess up the Sentry

The MCU has a chance to have their own type of Superman type character
Himura
Himura - 8/13/2024, 1:20 PM
We're reeeeeeaally stretching out the trailer leak into multiple articles arent we?
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 8/13/2024, 1:21 PM
This looks like it has the best parts of The Falcon & The Winter Soldier and the worst parts of Black Widow in it.
1 2

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder