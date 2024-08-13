THUNDERBOLTS* Leaked Trailer Screenshots Reveal Ghost And Taskmaster's Shockingly Different New MCU Costumes

More screenshots from the Thunderbolts* trailer have leaked online today, this time offering a closer look at U.S. Agent and the massively overhauled costumes which will be donned by Ghost and Taskmaster.

By JoshWilding - Aug 13, 2024 10:08 AM EST
Someone out there has a recording of the Thunderbolts* trailer shown at last month's San Diego Comic-Con and, right now, it appears the idea is to release it frame-by-frame.

The next round of screengrabs has hit social media this morning, anyway, starting with a new look at Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost. Now decked out in a black costume with a white mask, this is a drastic overhaul when compared to her appearance in both Ant-Man and The Wasp and the comics (where she is a he).

On the plus side, the lights on each side of the helmet do pay homage to the source material.

We never got to learn what became of Ava after Scott Lang travelled into the Quantum Realm to find her life-saving quantum energy, so assuming she wasn't among those Blipped, the villain may have continued down the dark path she was already on...

Next up is Olga Kurylenko's Taskmaster and she's every bit as unrecognisable as Ghost. In Black Widow, Marvel Studios attempted to stick to the comics, though the final design wasn't exactly beloved. 

Now we know who is beneath the mask, Antonia Dreykov's femininity is no longer hidden and the design, while somewhat similar to her previous costume, still feels like a largely original creation. 

The skull-like mask still isn't the straight-up skeleton head we know many of you would like. It's an improvement on its predecessor, though, and arguably a step in the right direction for this sorely underutilised character. 

Finally, there's U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell). For the most part, he looks the same as when we last saw him in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, albeit with the addition of a shield and some minor cosmetic changes to his suit. Oh, and the former Captain America is rocking a beard now too.

Marvel Studios, and a crew of indie veterans, who definitely sold out, present Thunderbolts*, an irreverent team-up featuring depressed assassin Yelena Belova alongside the MCU’s least anticipated band of misfits.

Confirmed cast members for Thunderbolts* include Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, Florence Pugh as Yelena Boleva, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, and Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster.

Recently, Geraldine Viswanathan replaced Ayo Edebiri in an undisclosed role now believed to be Songbird, while Lewis Pullman has taken over as The Sentry following Steve Yeun's shock departure from the movie. Both he and Edebiri are said to have left due to scheduling issues.

Written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo, and directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* is currently set to be released in theaters on May 5, 2025.

Geraldine Viswanathan's THUNDERBOLTS* Role Has Been Revealed Along With A New Logo For The Movie
OptimusCrime
OptimusCrime - 8/13/2024, 10:25 AM
Previous designs were way better.

Ghost looked cool in AATW
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 8/13/2024, 10:36 AM
@OptimusCrime - I do agree. But it makes sense for them to have new suits that sort of match one another if they are a strike force for Val.
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 8/13/2024, 10:52 AM
@OptimusCrime - Agreed
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 8/13/2024, 10:25 AM
Taskmaster's mask looks pleasantly more comic book accurate, Ghost's design leans a lot closer to the character's modern incarnation, and US Agent looks like he took notes from Cap's Infinity War look and went with a beard.

All in all, approved.

User Comment Image
Vigor
Vigor - 8/13/2024, 10:31 AM
@DrReedRichards - yes I'm all for these redesigns

Seeing the four of them fight will be a delight.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 8/13/2024, 10:27 AM
User Comment Image
LSHF
LSHF - 8/13/2024, 10:29 AM
The costumes will almost always change so more action figures can be sold.
Deckacards
Deckacards - 8/13/2024, 10:30 AM
Wow. I was mildly excited about Thunderbolts until I saw these new looks. Welp. There went that. These are even more awful-er than before.
Vigor
Vigor - 8/13/2024, 10:32 AM
@Deckacards - always interesting to me how people can Have such differing opinions on things
WelcomeBackFrank
WelcomeBackFrank - 8/13/2024, 10:35 AM
Those are pretty terrible designs. U.S. Agent at least looks good.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/13/2024, 10:36 AM
Damn , definitely different than i expected but I still like the new suits for Taskmaster & Ghost (the mask for the former feels kinda Deathstroke-esque).

I can understand improving on the suit for the latter though I thought it was fine but I wish they kept the original one for Ghost since it might have been one of my favorites in the MCU.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

Regardless , more interested in how their characters are now post their introduction since it’s a been a bit since we have seen both Ava and Antonia.

The former imo was alright in Ant Man & The Wasp but the latter especially was a blank slate in BW so I hope to see her developed well…

I would like to see some interaction between her and Bucky since both have been these brainwashed assassins forced to do horrible things against their will so there’s commonality there this I can see the latter trying to help her as Steve did him.
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 8/13/2024, 10:37 AM
The only reason I'm hyped for this movie is for

User Comment Image

But they will probably mess it up
DocSpock
DocSpock - 8/13/2024, 10:38 AM

Costumes are bad.

Fajita steak burritos and & beer are great!
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 8/13/2024, 10:41 AM
They're both still chicks and have very little to do with their comic book counterparts? Yay. 😐

In lighter news, Paramount is laying off thousands of employees.
https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/business/story/2024-08-13/paramounts-huge-layoffs-begin-nearly-2-000-employees-targeted-in-cuts
DocSpock
DocSpock - 8/13/2024, 10:42 AM

@JoshWilding -

Why did you turn off comments for the Duchess article? Are you afraid someone might say something anti-Irish and wilt ROWR's moustache?
Polaris
Polaris - 8/13/2024, 10:43 AM
Ghost old suit was much better. US Agent looks weird with a beard.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 8/13/2024, 10:46 AM
@Polaris - The old suit for Ghost was better but don't hate her new one either, US Agents new look doesn't work at all for me however.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/13/2024, 10:46 AM
@Polaris - lol

Originally I thought he looked weird without a beard but I got used to him being clean shaven and now I do think he looks weird with it
Polaris
Polaris - 8/13/2024, 10:56 AM
@Apophis71 - I kinda like the new one, but the old one was one of my favourites.
Polaris
Polaris - 8/13/2024, 11:02 AM
@TheVisionary25 - the chin strap or whatever it's called doesn't look good with a beard, I'm sorry, he needs to shave asap 😂
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 8/13/2024, 10:43 AM
Which Superhero assemble movie will be better next year

Superman or Thunderbolts

Superman
Mr Terrific
Hawkgirl
Guy Garder (Green Lantern)
Metamorpho
Engineer
Rick Flag
Supergirl

Sentry
Black Widow
Ghost
Taskmaster
US Agent
Red Guardian
Winter Soldier
Red Hulk
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 8/13/2024, 10:50 AM
@WakandaTech - I'm more interested in seeing how they are going to portray Sentry and Red Hulk in Thunderbolts since most of th e toehr chracters on your list have already been portrayed in live action on way or another.

With teh exception of Metamorpho. at least I can't think of a live action version of him.
Spoken
Spoken - 8/13/2024, 10:45 AM
Why does Ghost remind me of Gray Fox from Metal Gear Solid?
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 8/13/2024, 10:50 AM
@Spoken - YES!

That's exactly what I said!
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 8/13/2024, 10:49 AM
The only good thing about Ghost is that she is a half-notch above Echo in the MCU excitement category.

And is it too late to gender-swap the MCU Taskmaster back to comic-accurate Anthony Masters?
Thing94
Thing94 - 8/13/2024, 10:50 AM
They look the same as each other?
ShellHead
ShellHead - 8/13/2024, 10:52 AM
I'm interested in them taking another shot at getting Taskmaster right/show off the power set better. Screenshots from a bad angle are not final product, but they all look interesting

Also, writing and action are exceedingly more important than a costume. If these pics made you decide to not see the movie, lol
Matchesz
Matchesz - 8/13/2024, 11:03 AM
If im not mistaken task and ghost have no relation in the comics, but it seem like here they’re trying to push a girl power duo twin sisterhood at least aesthetically wise. I guess the middle aged white women behind these productions thought ghosts and skeletons go together and stan lee dead anyway so why tf not

