THUNDERBOLTS* Leaked Trailer Screenshots Reveal Ghost And Taskmaster's Shockingly Different New MCU Costumes

Someone out there has a recording of the Thunderbolts* trailer shown at last month's San Diego Comic-Con and, right now, it appears the idea is to release it frame-by-frame.

The next round of screengrabs has hit social media this morning, anyway, starting with a new look at Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost. Now decked out in a black costume with a white mask, this is a drastic overhaul when compared to her appearance in both Ant-Man and The Wasp and the comics (where she is a he).

On the plus side, the lights on each side of the helmet do pay homage to the source material.

We never got to learn what became of Ava after Scott Lang travelled into the Quantum Realm to find her life-saving quantum energy, so assuming she wasn't among those Blipped, the villain may have continued down the dark path she was already on...

Next up is Olga Kurylenko's Taskmaster and she's every bit as unrecognisable as Ghost. In Black Widow, Marvel Studios attempted to stick to the comics, though the final design wasn't exactly beloved.

Now we know who is beneath the mask, Antonia Dreykov's femininity is no longer hidden and the design, while somewhat similar to her previous costume, still feels like a largely original creation.

The skull-like mask still isn't the straight-up skeleton head we know many of you would like. It's an improvement on its predecessor, though, and arguably a step in the right direction for this sorely underutilised character.

Finally, there's U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell). For the most part, he looks the same as when we last saw him in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, albeit with the addition of a shield and some minor cosmetic changes to his suit. Oh, and the former Captain America is rocking a beard now too.

Marvel Studios, and a crew of indie veterans, who definitely sold out, present Thunderbolts*, an irreverent team-up featuring depressed assassin Yelena Belova alongside the MCU’s least anticipated band of misfits.

Confirmed cast members for Thunderbolts* include Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, Florence Pugh as Yelena Boleva, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, and Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster.

Recently, Geraldine Viswanathan replaced Ayo Edebiri in an undisclosed role now believed to be Songbird, while Lewis Pullman has taken over as The Sentry following Steve Yeun's shock departure from the movie. Both he and Edebiri are said to have left due to scheduling issues.

Written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo, and directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* is currently set to be released in theaters on May 5, 2025.