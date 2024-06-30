THUNDERBOLTS*: Rumored New Details On The Sentry's Role And Exactly How Powerful He Is In The MCU

With Lewis Pullman's Sentry set to take centre stage in Thunderbolts*, some rumoured new details about how he'll factor into the movie have been revealed, including exactly how powerful the hero is...

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 30, 2024 05:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Thunderbolts

There's a lot of excitement for The Sentry's MCU debut in Thunderbolts* next year, particularly as the character could be a game-changer for this franchise moving forward. 

He is, after all, one of the Marvel Universe's most powerful superheroes and supervillains, with the unhinged Robert Reynolds heading down the latter route when his alter-ego, The Void, takes control. 

Lewis Pullman is playing The Sentry in Thunderbolts* and we now have some rumoured new details about his role in the movie. 

According to scooper Daniel Richtman, there's a "good explanation" for why he doesn't just kill the likes of Yelena Belova and Bucky Barnes when they run into him. The Sentry, who no doubt views himself as a hero, supposedly has a no-kill rule, meaning he "just kicks their asses."

As for exactly how powerful the MCU's Sentry will be, Richtman claims he's, "Superman-level strong."

Trusted leaker Cryptic HD QUALITY has also chimed in, saying he's heard that The Sentry is "unstable [as f***]" and "loses sense of himself at times...and even unknowingly does some scary stuff."

We've previously heard that the Thunderbolts will travel into The Void, with it likely being a physical location in the movie. That suggests the heroes will travel into The Sentry's mind to calm him down; whether he'll come into play in future MCU projects is unclear.

In the comics, Steve Rogers was initially the only person the Super Soldier Serum worked on. Other government agencies struggled to create their own versions, and it was in the late 1940s that Project: Sentry was first dreamed up.

Meant to create a hero who was 100,000 more powerful than the serum that created Captain America, the project ultimately got bogged down in red tape. However, years later, a meth addict called Robert Reynolds broke into the laboratory of one of the professors who worked on that and ingested the "Golden Sentry Serum" while looking for a hit. 

With that, he gained the power of a million exploding suns, later becoming one of the Marvel Universe's greatest superheroes. There was a twist, though, as The Void - Reynolds' repressed personality - later emerged and took the form of a shadowy monster every bit as powerful as the Golden Guardian, killing millions.

Confirmed cast members for Thunderbolts* include Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, Florence Pugh as Yelena Boleva, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, and Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster.

Recently, Geraldine Viswanathan replaced Ayo Edebiri in an undisclosed role, while Lewis Pullman has taken over as The Sentry following Steve Yeun's shock departure from the movie. Both he and Edebiri are said to have left due to scheduling issues.

Written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo, and directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* is currently set to be released in theaters on May 5, 2025.

