THUNDERBOLTS* Soundtrack Titles Might Reveal A Little Too Much About The Movie - SPOILERS

Plot details for Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts* have been doing the rounds online since the European premiere and early fan-screening events that were held last week.

If you've done your best to avoid spoilers up to this point, you may want to skip listening to the movie's official soundtrack next time you're out for a run (or a walk, or just sprawled out on your couch... zero judgement).

Though there are no blatant spoilers here (if you've seen the movie, certain titles will likely stand out a lot more), some of the tracks definitely hint at major story details, and the tracklist also confirms when certain events take place and characters are introduced.

Thunderbolts* looks set for a $175 million worldwide haul this weekend. Though it obviously remains to be seen how well the movie holds up over the next few weeks, strong reviews certainly won't hurt. The embargo lifted yesterday, and the latest MCU adventure is now certified fresh with 88% on Rotten Tomatoes based on 118 reviews.

I loved #Thunderbolts. Never underestimate a clever script with compelling characters and a strong emotional core... All the CGI superhero battles in the world mean nothing without them (Ahem... Brave New World). Pugh and Pullman are the standouts, but I was most surprised by… pic.twitter.com/QwGJ0Dzbhn — Mark Cassidy (@RorMachine) April 29, 2025

Marvel Studios recently announced the exciting news that Son Lux will be scoring Thunderbolts*. The three-member, American experimental band was Oscar and BAFTA- nominated for their score for 2022’s best picture, Everything Everywhere All at Once.

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes — Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts. Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

Returning to their Marvel Cinematic Universe roles are Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Hannah John-Kamen and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The cast also includes newcomers to the MCU—Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, Chris Bauer and Wendell Edward Pierce.

Jake Schreier directs Thunderbolts* with Kevin Feige producing. Louis D’Esposito, Brian Chapek and Jason Tamez serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* opens in U.S. theaters on May 2, 2025.