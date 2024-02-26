THUNDERBOLTS Star Florence Pugh Says Filming Is Underway; Lewis Pullman Tight-Lipped About Sentry Reports

We had heard that Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts was set to begin filming in March, but it sounds like cameras have begun rolling a little earlier than originally scheduled.

While speaking to reporters on the red carpet of last night's Dune: Part Two New York premiere, Florence Pugh revealed that she has started shooting her scenes as Yelena Belova. Though Thunderbolts is a team-based movie, Belova is believed to be the main focus, so it only makes sense that Pugh would have more scenes to film.

One of the Black Widow star's (rumored) cast-mates, Lewis Pullman, was also asked about the project at the Film Independent Spirit Awards, but wasn't about to confirm or deny that he'd stepped in to replace Steven Yeun as Sentry ("I'm just going wherever the wind takes me").

Check out the video clips in the links below.

Florence Pugh says she's already started shooting for 'THUNDERBOLTS'

Florence Pugh chats with THR on the carpet for #DuneMovie and dishes on working with her friend, Timothée Chalamet once again in this new setting. Plus, she shares her excitement to start filming Marvel's #Thunderbolts.

Lewis Pullman plays coy when asked if he's going to begin filming for 'THUNDERBOLTS' soon



pic.twitter.com/25WbJ2aT0j — Thunderbolts News (@thunderbnews) February 26, 2024

Emmy award-winning The Bear star Ayo Edebiri also parted ways with the superhero/villain team-up movie recently, with Blockers breakout Geraldine Viswanathan stepping in to replace her.

The character still hasn't been officially named, but we have heard that she will be introduced as Allegra de Fontaine's assistant, Erin, who is said to be "exceptional at her job, even surprising Val with how good she is at getting things done."

Insiders believe there will be more to the role, however.

Viswanathan was last seen in the Apple feature The Beanie Bubble, and has a role in Ethan Coen’s Focus Features title Drive-Away Dolls. She will also star alongside Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell in Amazon comedy You’re Cordially Invited.

Though other characters might well be added, the Thunderbolts roster currently consists of Red Guardian (David Harbour), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), John Walker/U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell), and Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko).

Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julie Louis Dreyfus) will put the team together, and rumor has it that she may also be partially responsible for Sentry's creation.

Harrison Ford will replace the late William Hurt as Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross, who may wind up transforming into the Red Hulk. Black Widow's Melina Vostokoff (Rachel Weisz) and Bill Foster (Laurence Fishburne) from Ant-Man and the Wasp are also rumored to appear.

Jake Schreier (Robot and Frank, Dave) is set to direct, with Black Widow scribe Eric Pearson penning the script.