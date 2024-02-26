THUNDERBOLTS Star Florence Pugh Says Filming Is Underway; Lewis Pullman Tight-Lipped About Sentry Reports

Thunderbolts star Florence Pugh has revealed that filming is now underway on the Marvel Studios movie, while Lewis Pullman remains tight-lipped about his potential role as Sentry...

By MarkCassidy - Feb 26, 2024 04:02 PM EST
We had heard that Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts was set to begin filming in March, but it sounds like cameras have begun rolling a little earlier than originally scheduled.

While speaking to reporters on the red carpet of last night's Dune: Part Two New York premiere, Florence Pugh revealed that she has started shooting her scenes as Yelena Belova. Though Thunderbolts is a team-based movie, Belova is believed to be the main focus, so it only makes sense that Pugh would have more scenes to film.

One of the Black Widow star's (rumored) cast-mates, Lewis Pullman, was also asked about the project at the Film Independent Spirit Awards, but wasn't about to confirm or deny that he'd stepped in to replace Steven Yeun as Sentry ("I'm just going wherever the wind takes me").

Emmy award-winning The Bear star Ayo Edebiri also parted ways with the superhero/villain team-up movie recently, with Blockers breakout Geraldine Viswanathan stepping in to replace her.

The character still hasn't been officially named, but we have heard that she will be introduced as Allegra de Fontaine's assistant, Erin, who is said to be "exceptional at her job, even surprising Val with how good she is at getting things done."

Insiders believe there will be more to the role, however.

Viswanathan was last seen in the Apple feature The Beanie Bubble, and has a role in Ethan Coen’s Focus Features title Drive-Away Dolls. She will also star alongside Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell in Amazon comedy You’re Cordially Invited.

Though other characters might well be added, the Thunderbolts roster currently consists of Red Guardian (David Harbour), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), John Walker/U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell), and Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko).

Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julie Louis Dreyfus) will put the team together, and rumor has it that she may also be partially responsible for Sentry's creation.

Harrison Ford will replace the late William Hurt as Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross, who may wind up transforming into the Red Hulk. Black Widow's Melina Vostokoff (Rachel Weisz) and Bill Foster (Laurence Fishburne) from Ant-Man and the Wasp are also rumored to appear.

Jake Schreier (Robot and Frank, Dave) is set to direct, with Black Widow scribe Eric Pearson penning the script.

marvel72 - 2/26/2024, 4:57 PM
Probably the best new character introduced in phases 4 and 5. I may be wrong because we got Werewolf By Night and the Man-Thing as well.
Origame - 2/26/2024, 5:05 PM
@marvel72 - and it's definitely the actor, because writing wise it's been terrible for her.
HulkisHoly - 2/26/2024, 5:10 PM
@Origame -

Yeah she’s good. Probably the only character who’s quips actually land.
marvel72 - 2/26/2024, 5:15 PM
@Origame - It certainly has been.
TheVisionary25 - 2/26/2024, 5:08 PM
Cool , one of the few MCU projects I’m actively looking forward to as of now!!.

I have seen very little of Lewis Pullman’s work but if he has indeed been cast as the Sentry then I like it tbh…

He can play troubled & somewhat meek characters which i feel will be how Robert Reynolds is portrayed initially because he’ll probably be some “package” they have to receive for Val but they get more then they bargained for when it’s revealed that he holds a dark & dangerous power within.
harryba11zack - 2/26/2024, 5:22 PM
hopefully Bucky won't be a one armed pu55y this time around.
marvel72 - 2/26/2024, 5:25 PM
@harryba11zack - I miss the Bucky from Winter Soldier.
WhateverItTakes - 2/26/2024, 5:23 PM
Hope she is hiring a accent coach
DarkModeDan - 2/26/2024, 5:26 PM
Off-topic, but Florence Pugh reminded me...

Hey @AmazingFILMporg, saw Dune: Part 2 yesterday. Gonna go see it again as soon as I can. It IS worth the hype. 😲

I'm happy to answer any questions ya might have, but I'll also do my best to keep things spoiler-free.
TheLobster - 2/26/2024, 5:29 PM
I will say that I am looking forward to seeing Yelena and Bucky back on the screen.

Cautiously excited for Sentry too.
FlopWatchers5 - 2/26/2024, 5:39 PM
Thunderbolts finna be crazy. That script>>>
RolandD - 2/26/2024, 6:05 PM
She said bizarre in that first clip twice which I think is the perfect word for her eye make up if you can call it that. It looks like something I would’ve expected to see in Blade Runner, not on the runway or red carpet that is. Love her as Yelena Belova and I’m only saddened by the fact that she won’t be saying Kate Bishop over and over again in this movie.
SuperCat - 2/26/2024, 6:07 PM

